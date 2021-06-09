Celebrate Pride all month with LGBTQ events in and around Pittsburgh throughout June

Make a new memory with a special photoshoot at the Simply Social PGH Picture Perfect PRIDE event at the Waterfront. 7-10 p.m. 218 W. Bridge St., Homestead. Reservations required. $25. facebook.com/simplysocialpgh
Fri., June 11
Fri., June 11-Sat., June 12Nemacolin resort invites members of the LGBTQ community to Summer Camp: Pride, a two-night, 21 and over event complete with fine food, luxury accomodations, special guests from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more. A portion of Summer Camp: Pride proceeds will be donated to the Persad Center. 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington. Rates vary. Reservations required. nemacolin.com/experiences/summer-camp-pride-2021
Sat., June 12The Pennsylvania Equality Project SE and Powered by Rainbows will hold a virtual vigil honoring the 49 victims of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, considered the deadliest attack against LGBTQ people in U.S. history. Vigil for the 49: Pulse Night of Remembrance will include testimonies from survivors, a special tribute song, and more. 2:05-2:54 a.m. Takes place on the Powered by Rainbows YouTube channel. youtube.com/c/PoweredByRainbows
Support local LGBTQ artists and artisans when Sanctuary presents the Out and Proud Market. 10 a.m.-6 pm. 3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. sanctuarypittsburgh.com
Get more than just mimosas when the queens of Goddess Drag Brunch hit Over Eden. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 177 40th St., Lawrenceville. More details to come. overeden.com
carnegiestage.com
Tue., June 15-Wed., June 16The PPG Public Parking lot will become a drive-in concert venue when Drive ’N Drag Saves 2021 hits Pittsburgh. The touring show features RuPaul’s Drag Race finalists GottMik and Rosé, as well as several other contestants. Showtimes vary. 1301 Western Ave., North Side. Tickets start at $75 per car for two people. vossevents.com/drive-n-drag
Fri., June 18Join Dena Stanley of Trans YOUniting and Dalen Hooks of Central Outreach Wellness Center for the online episode of The Brogan Show: Pittsburgh Pride. 9-11 p.m. Free. Search “The Brogan Show - Pride 2021” on Facebook
Fri., June 18-Sun., June 20People's Pride returns with Reclaiming Pittsburgh Pride, a virtual event presented by SisTers PGH in partnership with the Pittsburgh Equality Center. A press release says SisTers PGH aims to "provide a one-of-a-kind, interactive virtual experience that those near and far can join to see how incredible and diverse our TLGBQIA community of Pittsburgh is, with hopes to finally be together in person again in 2022." For more details visit sisterspgh.org/2021-reclaiming-pittsburgh-pride
Sat., June 19The burlesque and variety troupe Three Rivers Revue Cabaret will present a special Pride performance at Carnegie Stage. Shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. 25 W. Main St., Carnegie. $20. carnegiestage.com
Sun., June 20Arcade Comedy celebrates Pride by highlighting “amazing comedic artists in the LGBTQIA+ community — both outside and online.” At 7 p.m., Arcade presents its first improv jam since March 2020, followed at 9 p.m. with the Not So Straight Comedy Show featuring several stand-up acts. Both events will take place in the outdoor Trust Oasis space. 133 Seventh St., Downtown. $10-15. arcadecomedytheater.com/events/pride2021
Tue., June 22The Carnegie Museum of Art Book Club explores Stone Butch Blues, the 1993 book by Leslie Feinberg summarized in the event description as a "seminal queer text." 6:30-7:30 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Pay what you wish. Registration required. cmoa.org/event/cmoa-book-club-stone-butch-blues
Sat., June 26Follow the rainbow flags throughout the Millvale business district when the borough hosts its first community Pride event. During PRIDE Millvale, various establishments will hang Progress Pride or original Rainbow Flags to welcome guests inside, where they will find live music, food, drink specials, giveaways, and performances from queer artists. There will also be an art fair, painting, games, and more. 12 p.m. 518 Grant Ave., Millvale. Free. Search "PRIDE Millvale" on Facebook
Another Southwestern Pennsylvania city will celebrate its LGBTQ residents when Johnstown hosts its first-ever Pride event. Taking place in Roxbury Park, Johnstown Pride includes music and a contest for participants wearing the most rainbow attire. Donations from the event will go to a group home for LGBTQ youth. 12-5 p.m. 1430 Franklin St., Johnstown. Free. Search "Johnstown’s pride event 2021" on Facebook.
The Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation invites the community to its LGBTQ+ Family Pride Picnic, a day family-style cookout with outdoor games, arts and crafts, and more for LGBTQ+ youth and their families and caregivers. 2-5 p.m. 925 Brighton Road, North Side. Free. facebook.com/HughLaneWellness
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art presents an LGBTQIA+ Pride celebration in partnership with PFLAG Greensburg and The Westmoreland LGBTQ Interfaith Network. The event includes a socially distanced dance party and drag queen art critiques by performers Alora Chateaux and Tootsie Snyder. 5-9 p.m. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Free. Registration required. thewestmoreland.org/event/greensburg-pride-celebration
Head to Howard's Pub for a night of Pride-themed BINGO and other fun with drag queen Dixie Surewood and friends. 6-9 p.m. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. Free. facebook.com/howardspub142
Sun., June 27Grab your bike and head to Millvale Riverfront Park for a community Pride Ride hosted by Trek Bicycle. 9 a.m. 70 River Front Drive, Millvale. Free. facebook.com/TrekBicyclePittsburghShadyside
Have a sweet time during Studio Raw Pride, where guests are invited to a themed walkthrough of the hair salon with candy, a Twinkie eating contest, and a bar with rainbow punch and margaritas. There will also be drag performances, live entertainment, and more. Each guest will also receive a rainbow-colored brick to help construct a permanent art fixture on the property. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Persad Center and Central Outreach Center. 12-4 p.m. 3185 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. $40. facebook.com/MyStudioRAW
Enjoy a few laughs with your meal when Dixie Surewood and friends show up for the Over the Rainbow Drag Dinner at Federal Galley. 5:30-8:30 p.m. 200 Children's Way, North Side. $70-210. federalgalley.org/events
Arcade Comedy Pride celebrations continue with the improv and drag variety show Mother Oak's Comedy Queen Extravaganza at the Trust Oasis. 9 p.m. 133 Seventh St., Downtown. $15-60. arcadecomedytheater.com/events/pride2021