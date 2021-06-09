Celebrate Pride all month with LGBTQ events in and around Pittsburgh throughout June

click to enlarge Photo: Marco Ovando Aquaria performs at Drive ‘N Drag Saves 2021 – see Tue., June 15-Wed., June 16



Fri., June 11

Fri., June 11-Sat., June 12

Sat., June 12

click to enlarge Photo: Renee Rosensteel Phat Man Dee performs at Lush Life – A Pride Month Tribute to Billy Strayhorn

Tue., June 15-Wed., June 16

Fri., June 18

Fri., June 18-Sun., June 20

Sat., June 19

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Arcade Comedy Theater Matty Malloy, host and co-producer of the Not So Straight Comedy Show

Sun., June 20

Tue., June 22

Sat., June 26

Sun., June 27

Tue., June 28

click to enlarge Photo: Peccadillo Pictures The Way He Looks

Wed., June 29

Thu., June 30

Pride returns to the Pittsburgh area with parties, tributes, first-ever celebrations, and more, both online and in person.Make a new memory with a special photoshoot at the Simply Social PGHevent at theresort invites members of the LGBTQ community to, a two-night, 21 and over event complete with fine food, luxury accomodations, special guests from, and more. A portion of Summer Camp: Pride proceeds will be donated to the Persad Center.The Pennsylvania Equality Project SE and Powered by Rainbows will hold a virtual vigil honoring the 49 victims of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, considered the deadliest attack against LGBTQ people in U.S. history.will include testimonies from survivors, a special tribute song, and more.Support local LGBTQ artists and artisans whenpresents theGet more than just mimosas when the queens ofhitand local jazz performerhonor a Pittsburgh legend with. Phat Man Dee is joined by several local musicians and vocalists for an evening of songs by Strayhorn, a composer and musician who also lived openly as a gay Black man.Thewill become a drive-in concert venue whenhits Pittsburgh. The touring show featuresfinalists GottMik and Rosé, as well as several other contestants.Join Dena Stanley of Trans YOUniting and Dalen Hooks of Central Outreach Wellness Center for the online episode ofreturns with, a virtual event presented by SisTers PGH in partnership with the Pittsburgh Equality Center. A press release says SisTers PGH aims to "provide a one-of-a-kind, interactive virtual experience that those near and far can join to see how incredible and diverse our TLGBQIA community of Pittsburgh is, with hopes to finally be together in person again in 2022."The burlesque and variety troupewill present a special Pride performance atcelebrates Pride by highlighting “amazing comedic artists in the LGBTQIA+ community — both outside and online.” At 7 p.m., Arcade presents its first improv jam since March 2020, followed at 9 p.m. with the Not So Straight Comedy Show featuring several stand-up acts. Both events will take place in the outdoorspace.TheBook Club explores, the 1993 book by Leslie Feinberg summarized in the event description as a "seminal queer text."Follow the rainbow flags throughout the Millvale business district when the borough hosts its first community Pride event. During, various establishments will hang Progress Pride or original Rainbow Flags to welcome guests inside, where they will find live music, food, drink specials, giveaways, and performances from queer artists. There will also be an art fair, painting, games, and more.Another Southwestern Pennsylvania city will celebrate its LGBTQ residents when Johnstown hosts its first-ever Pride event. Taking place inincludes music and a contest for participants wearing the most rainbow attire. Donations from the event will go to a group home for LGBTQ youth.Theinvites the community to its, a day family-style cookout with outdoor games, arts and crafts, and more for LGBTQ+ youth and their families and caregivers.Thepresents ancelebration in partnership with PFLAG Greensburg and The Westmoreland LGBTQ Interfaith Network. The event includes a socially distanced dance party and drag queen art critiques by performers Alora Chateaux and Tootsie Snyder.Head tofor a night of Pride-themed BINGO and other fun with drag queenand friends.Grab your bike and head tofor a communityhosted by Trek Bicycle.Have a sweet time during, where guests are invited to a themed walkthrough of the hair salon with candy, a Twinkie eating contest, and a bar with rainbow punch and margaritas. There will also be drag performances, live entertainment, and more. Each guest will also receive a rainbow-colored brick to help construct a permanent art fixture on the property. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Persad Center and Central Outreach Center.Enjoy a few laughs with your meal whenand friends show up for theatPride celebrations continue with the improv and drag variety showat theThewill present a virtual reading ofas part of its Teen Book Club.presents a virtual screening of the Brazilian filmas part of its Reel Stories program. A Q&A with the director will follow.celebrates eight years in operation with a virtualover Zoom. Proceeds from the event will go to Haven House, an apartment to provide short-term housing support for LGBTQ youth and young adults in need.