Celebrate New Year's Eve at Pittsburgh bars, restaurants, and more

Whatever you decide to do this year, please keep the safety of yourself and others in mind. If you’re choosing to go out, here is a list of places you can go to:
Eddie V’s501 Grant St. Suite 100, Downtown. eddiev.com
Highmark First Night might be going on outside, but inside, Eddie V’s is throwing a glamorous soiree for this New Year's Eve. Guests will be greeted with a complimentary glass of bubbly and party favors. Enjoy signature cocktails and live music for this festive event.
Altitude Trampoline Park1041 Washington Pike, Suite 200, Bridgeville. altitudetrampolinepark.com
This kid-friendly event will occur on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy a non-alcoholic “toast,” party favors, prizes for all, and a noon balloon drop at the park, all for free. This is an all-ages event.
The Pennsylvania Market108 19th St., Strip District. thepamarket.com
More bubbly and opportunities to get your picture taken at this event held at the Pennsylvania Market in the Strip. Celebrate from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets here.
Kingfly Spirits2613 Smallman St., Strip District. kingflyspirits.com
Join Bombici and Beauty Slap at Kingfly Spirits for a night of music to ring in the New Year. Tickets are tiered and range from $25-$50. Tickets here.
Spoonwood Brewing Co.5981 Baptist Road, Bethel Park. spoonwoodbrewing.com
This unique New Year's event pairs a multi-course meal with a number of Spoonwood’s finest beers. Two seating times are available, from 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m., and tickets are $95.
Sienna Mercato942 Penn Ave., Downtown. siennamercato.com
A modest $25 gets you a champagne toast, DJ, photo booth, balloon drop, drink specials, and giveaways, all while enjoying a magnificent view of the city at the rooftop bar, Il Tetto. Visit facebook.com/siennamercato/events for ticket links.
2 PPG Place, Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com
City Works
This Roaring Twenties-themed event comes with music, hors d'oeuvres, a midnight champagne toast, a photo booth, and plenty of drinks to go around. Tickets are $100 and available to purchase at cityworksrestaurant.com/events.
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Spirit
Prepare for two floors of DJs, live music, and more when Spirit presents its NYE 2022 party. Enjoy sounds by DJs Mike Servito and Kiernan Laveaux in Spirit Hall, as well as several Pittsburgh bands playing in the Spirit Lodge. You can also spring for the 8-10 p.m.VIP private party, which includes a set by DJ Pandemic Pete and a Polish dinner. General admission is $25, with VIP going for $45.
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com
It's 2022 outside, but Belvedere's is heading back to the 1980s with its Retro New Year's Eve dance party. Join DJ ADMC and the Comeback Kid from Strangeways for a night of throwback disco, hip hop, R&B, New Wave, and more. There will also be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and free drinks for the first 200 guests. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the cover is $25.
Scratch & Co1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
This Troy Hill staple is offering a five-course prix fixe menu that will run you $85 per person with an optional $35 wine pairing. They also have you covered if you or a guest are vegan or gluten-free, with dishes like pumpkin-coconut soup, oysters mignonette, or apple salad, you won't want to miss out on this dining experience.
1700 Penn Ave.
1700 Penn Ave., Strip District. 1700penn.com
Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop and Helltown, also known as 1700 Penn Ave., are hosting the perfect event for all you Anglophiles out there. Celebrate the British way during London Libations New Year's Eve. Expect themed cocktails and fun party favors, as well as a DJ, selfie wall, and prize wheel. But be sure to get there early because the ball will drop at 7 p.m., technically London time. Tickets are $5. Find tickets links at facebook.com/1700pennave/events.
Note: Events listed might be canceled or sell out quickly, so keep up to date by visiting their websites for more information.