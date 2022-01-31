 Celebrate Lunar New Year at these 11 Pittsburgh restaurants | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Celebrate Lunar New Year at these 11 Pittsburgh restaurants

By

click to enlarge A dish from Yue Bai Wei - CP PHOTO: LUCY CHEN
CP Photo: Lucy Chen
A dish from Yue Bai Wei
Lunar New Year is upon us once again, and as many Pittsburghers begin their celebrations at home or with friends and family, the city has a variety of restaurants to keep in mind if you're looking to have a great lunch or dinner as a part of your festivities. Expanding on the list we published last year, here's a list of 11 restaurants that have Lunar New Year specials, or are just wonderful spots to support this season.

Little Asia*
301 S. Craig St. #2, North Oakland. pittsburghlittleasia.com. 412-622-0133

Szechuan Spice
5700 Centre Ave., Shadyside. szechuanspicepa.com. 412-363-8888


Ting’s Kitchen
3200 McIntyre Square Drive, Ross. tingskitchen.com. 412-364-9933

Everyday Noodles
5875 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. everydaynoodles.net. 412-421-6668

click to enlarge Chengdu Gourmet’s Chongqing-style diced chicken with dried pepper - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Chengdu Gourmet’s Chongqing-style diced chicken with dried pepper
Chengdu Gourmet*
5840 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. chengdugourmetpittsburgh.com. 412-521-2088

Sichuan Gourmet
1900 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. sichuan-gourmet.com. 412-521-1313

Taiwanese Bistro Cafe 33
1711 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. twcafe33.com. 412-421-2717


Yue Bai Wei*
5874 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. yuebaiweisquirrelhill.com. 412-586-4813

Sakura
5882 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. sakura-pgh.com. 412-422-7188

Hunan Bar
239 Atwood St., Oakland. hunanbar.com. 412-621-2326

Dagu Rice Noodle*
5829 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. dagu-usa.com.
*These restaurants have Lunar New Year specials and deals

Trending

Speaking of...

How Pittsburgh's Asian restaurants and community are adjusting to a pandemic Lunar New Year

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

How Pittsburgh's Asian restaurants and community are adjusting to a pandemic Lunar New Year

Dallas Beauty Lounge accused of racist remarks, unethical business practices

By Amanda Waltz

Dallas Beauty Lounge accused of racist remarks, unethical business practices

Homemade Scallion Pancakes

By Alex Gordon

Homemade scallion pancakes with General Tso’s chicken and white rice

Umai, in Mount Lebanon, offers fare from Thailand and Japan

By Angelique Bamberg and Jason Roth

Umai, in Mount Lebanon, offers fare from Thailand and Japan
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

New menus, astrological brews, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

New menus, astrological brews, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

A new sandwich spot, donuts galore, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A new sandwich spot, donuts galore, and more Pittsburgh food news

Condado Tacos expanding with two new locations in Pittsburgh region

By Ryan Deto

The Condado Tacos location in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood

Moonlit Burgers serves up a satisfying smashburger with a surprising kick

By Ryan Deto

Moonlit Burgers serves up a satisfying smashburger with a surprising kick
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 26- 1, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

"The Regulars" Applebee's ad

Pittsburgh friends appear as "regulars" in new Applebee's ad campaign

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh breweries offer beer labels as palettes for local artists

Pittsburgh breweries offer beer labels as palettes for local artists

By Owen Gabbey

New menus, astrological brews, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

New menus, astrological brews, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Best Pittsburgh beers to try in 2022, as chosen by brewers and influencers

Best Pittsburgh beers to try in 2022, as chosen by brewers and influencers

By Owen Gabbey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation