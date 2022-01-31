Celebrate Lunar New Year at these 11 Pittsburgh restaurants

Little Asia*
301 S. Craig St. #2, North Oakland. pittsburghlittleasia.com. 412-622-0133
Szechuan Spice
5700 Centre Ave., Shadyside. szechuanspicepa.com. 412-363-8888
Ting’s Kitchen
3200 McIntyre Square Drive, Ross. tingskitchen.com. 412-364-9933
5875 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. everydaynoodles.net. 412-421-6668
5840 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. chengdugourmetpittsburgh.com. 412-521-2088
Sichuan Gourmet
1900 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. sichuan-gourmet.com. 412-521-1313
Taiwanese Bistro Cafe 33
1711 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. twcafe33.com. 412-421-2717
5874 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. yuebaiweisquirrelhill.com. 412-586-4813
Sakura
Hunan Bar
239 Atwood St., Oakland. hunanbar.com. 412-621-2326
Dagu Rice Noodle*
5829 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. dagu-usa.com.
*These restaurants have Lunar New Year specials and deals