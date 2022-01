Celebrate Lunar New Year at these 11 Pittsburgh restaurants

Everyday Noodles

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Chengdu Gourmet’s Chongqing-style diced chicken with dried pepper

Lunar New Year is upon us once again, and as many Pittsburghers begin their celebrations at home or with friends and family, the city has a variety of restaurants to keep in mind if you're looking to have a great lunch or dinner as a part of your festivities. Expanding on the list we published last year , here's a list of 11 restaurants that have Lunar New Year specials, or are just wonderful spots to support this season.301 S. Craig St. #2, North Oakland. pittsburghlittleasia.com . 412-622-01335700 Centre Ave., Shadyside. szechuanspicepa.com . 412-363-88883200 McIntyre Square Drive, Ross. tingskitchen.com . 412-364-99335840 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. chengdugourmetpittsburgh.com . 412-521-20881900 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. sichuan-gourmet.com . 412-521-13131711 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. twcafe33.com . 412-421-2717