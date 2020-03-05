 Celebrate International Women's Day at the All Rise Female Maker Faire | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Celebrate International Women's Day at the All Rise Female Maker Faire

click to enlarge Jewelry by All Rise vendor, Horsethief Silver - PHOTO: ERIN KELLY
Photo: Erin Kelly
Jewelry by All Rise vendor, Horsethief Silver
While brands may try to cash in on Women’s History Month by paying lip service to gender equality and inclusivity, actions speak louder than words. That’s why Quelcy Kogel and Lindsey Smith, co-founders of the Wild Rose Collective, created the All Rise Female Maker Faire in celebration of International Women’s Day.

click to enlarge The promotional image for All Rise
The promotional image for All Rise
Using the image of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for its branding, the free event on Sun., March 8 includes vendors selling everything from lingerie to wood-turned pens, as well as activities they call “activations,” such a dog photo booth, henna, and card-deck readings.

The idea for the event came after the two women hosted the Rising Women Conference, another International Women’s Day event that took place last year at the Ace Hotel, and also served as the launch of Wild Rose Collective.


“The energy and the sense of community at the conference was so palpable,” says Kogel, adding how inspired she was “to see attendees connecting and supporting each other.” She cites how one speaker, Trellis Legal founder, Marlene van Nelson, connected with wedding photographer and activist, Sandra Villarroel, to help her with legal advice and securing locations for Worth Manifesto, a nonprofit Villarroel created to empower and restore dignity to women who are displaced or seeking asylum.

She adds that events like the Rising Women Conference and All Rise show how strong a creative community of women can become if its members “rally around each other’s work, share studios, and support each other’s businesses,” as opposed to competing with one another.
click to enlarge The Wild Rose Collective Rising Women Conference at the Ace Hotel - PHOTO: ERIN KELLY
Photo: Erin Kelly
The Wild Rose Collective Rising Women Conference at the Ace Hotel
The event adds to Wild Rose Collective’s mission of uplifting and providing a platform for women by organizing various events in the city. In addition to All Rise, the collective also hosted a Wellness Disruptors health fair at the Energy Innovation Center and a Multiple Worlds dinner that featured Andrea Murdoch, a Venezuelan-born chef who highlights indigenous cuisine by blending Latin American ingredients with those of North American tribes.

All Rise will also serve as a platform for Worth Manifesto and Ta’lor Pinkston’s Heart Advocate Programs, which uses self-love therapy, self-love workshops, and a virtual support group to give women the tools to understand their mental health and focus on healing from toxic relationships, trauma, depression, and other issues.

In describing the Heart Advocate Programs, Wild Rose Collective says, “As women, we can be especially self-critical, so Ta’lor’s message is vital to keeping ourselves mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy, so we can continue to enter the arena.”


Kogel and Smith want All Rise to be one of many ways people celebrate International Women’s Day, which will presumably see many similar events throughout the city.

“We see this event as a stop in the day, whether you want to stay all day and participate in all the free activations, shop with local women makers and business owners, or simply swing by to hang out and show your support,” says Smith. “We ultimately want women to spend this day celebrating however they want.”
All Rise Female Maker Faire. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., March 8. Ace Hotel, 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. Registration required. thewildroseco.com

