Celebrate International Women's Day at the All Rise Female Maker Faire

The idea for the event came after the two women hosted the Rising Women Conference, another International Women’s Day event that took place last year at the Ace Hotel, and also served as the launch of Wild Rose Collective.
“The energy and the sense of community at the conference was so palpable,” says Kogel, adding how inspired she was “to see attendees connecting and supporting each other.” She cites how one speaker, Trellis Legal founder, Marlene van Nelson, connected with wedding photographer and activist, Sandra Villarroel, to help her with legal advice and securing locations for Worth Manifesto, a nonprofit Villarroel created to empower and restore dignity to women who are displaced or seeking asylum.
She adds that events like the Rising Women Conference and All Rise show how strong a creative community of women can become if its members “rally around each other’s work, share studios, and support each other’s businesses,” as opposed to competing with one another.
All Rise will also serve as a platform for Worth Manifesto and Ta’lor Pinkston’s Heart Advocate Programs, which uses self-love therapy, self-love workshops, and a virtual support group to give women the tools to understand their mental health and focus on healing from toxic relationships, trauma, depression, and other issues.
In describing the Heart Advocate Programs, Wild Rose Collective says, “As women, we can be especially self-critical, so Ta’lor’s message is vital to keeping ourselves mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy, so we can continue to enter the arena.”
Kogel and Smith want All Rise to be one of many ways people celebrate International Women’s Day, which will presumably see many similar events throughout the city.
“We see this event as a stop in the day, whether you want to stay all day and participate in all the free activations, shop with local women makers and business owners, or simply swing by to hang out and show your support,” says Smith. “We ultimately want women to spend this day celebrating however they want.”
All Rise Female Maker Faire. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., March 8. Ace Hotel, 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. Free. Registration required. thewildroseco.com