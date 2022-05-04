 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these Pittsburgh restaurants | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these Pittsburgh restaurants

By

click to enlarge Tacos from La Casa del Tacos - CP PHOTO: LISA CUNNINGHAM
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
Tacos from La Casa del Tacos
There are many places in Pittsburgh where you can go to get a happy hour margarita or tacos, but if you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with authentic Mexican food, we're here to help. Here are a few spots worthy of your support this Cinco de Mayo and beyond. If you're looking for bold flavors, you'll find them here.

La Palapa

2224 E. Carson St., South Side. lapalapapgh.com
La Palapa has a wonderful menu that will satisfy any appetite, including your vegetarian or gluten-free friends. Enjoy their Birria tacos or tamales with a house margarita, or a Jarritos if you're alcohol-free.

El Paisano

1542 Beechview Ave., Beechview. orderelpaisanomexicanrestaurantpa.com
This restaurant serves delicious Mexican favorites like enchiladas de mole, tortas, flautas, burritos, and more. You can order online for pickup or delivery and enjoy the food in the comfort of your home.


La Casa del Tacos

3249 Washington Pike., Bridgeville. lacasadeltacos.com
La Casa del Tacos is located in Bridgeville and has great reviews for everything from their vegetarian tacos to the Al Pastor. This take-out spot boasts authentic Mexican flavors and a one-of-a-kind experience. We recommend the fish tacos.

Pabellon

2957 Banksville Rd., Beechview. pabellonpgh.com
Pabellon has two menus, one for Venezuelan and one for Mexican food. You can find classics like tacos and quesadillas on their Mexican menu. They also have a vegetarian menu and many different meat options to choose from.

Alquisiras Paleteria

2056 Broadway Ave., Beechview. facebook.com/alquisiraspaleteriapittsburgh
This restaurant is known for its great food, but also its paletas, an ice pop treat made with fresh fruit and water, or sometimes sweetened condensed milk. Enjoy one after a meal for a refreshing finish.

