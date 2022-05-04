Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these Pittsburgh restaurants

La Palapa
2224 E. Carson St., South Side. lapalapapgh.com
La Palapa has a wonderful menu that will satisfy any appetite, including your vegetarian or gluten-free friends. Enjoy their Birria tacos or tamales with a house margarita, or a Jarritos if you're alcohol-free.
El Paisano
1542 Beechview Ave., Beechview. orderelpaisanomexicanrestaurantpa.com
This restaurant serves delicious Mexican favorites like enchiladas de mole, tortas, flautas, burritos, and more. You can order online for pickup or delivery and enjoy the food in the comfort of your home.
La Casa del Tacos
3249 Washington Pike., Bridgeville. lacasadeltacos.com
La Casa del Tacos is located in Bridgeville and has great reviews for everything from their vegetarian tacos to the Al Pastor. This take-out spot boasts authentic Mexican flavors and a one-of-a-kind experience. We recommend the fish tacos.
Pabellon
2957 Banksville Rd., Beechview. pabellonpgh.com
Pabellon has two menus, one for Venezuelan and one for Mexican food. You can find classics like tacos and quesadillas on their Mexican menu. They also have a vegetarian menu and many different meat options to choose from.
Alquisiras Paleteria
2056 Broadway Ave., Beechview. facebook.com/alquisiraspaleteriapittsburgh
This restaurant is known for its great food, but also its paletas, an ice pop treat made with fresh fruit and water, or sometimes sweetened condensed milk. Enjoy one after a meal for a refreshing finish.