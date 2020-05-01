Celebrate Bandcamp Friday with these new releases

click to enlarge roots and stems cover art

Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! - The Mr. Roboto Project Benefit Compilation Vol. 1

Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! has been in the works since the COVID-19 closures began. Featuring over 20 mostly Pittsburghs acts (Anti-Flag, Jack Swing, String Machine ... the list goes on and is *chef's kiss*) the money earned from the album sales will benefit DIY music venue





The Mr. Roboto Project.

The Mr. Roboto Project

is an important part of the Pittsburgh music scene and has been host to touring musicians from all over since 1999," reads the compilation information on Bandcamp. "It's a completely volunteer-run space and they pay their rent and other bills from a portion made at shows. Since they can't have shows right now due to COVID-19, we decided to put this little benefit comp together!"







<a href="https://dltsgdom.bandcamp.com/album/the-mr-roboto-project-benefit-compilation-vol-1">The Mr. Roboto Project Benefit Compilation Vol. 1 by Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me!</a>

The Childlike Empress, ootm - "Cataclysm (ootm rework)"

Electronic artist ootm took the beginning track from Take Care of Yourself, The Childlike Empress' debut album, reworked it with a pulsating, primal-like beat, and made it into a hazy, heat-raising danceable tune. <a href="https://sam-ootm.bandcamp.com/track/cataclysm-ootm-rework">Cataclysm (ootm rework) by The Childlike Empress, ootm</a>

mother mushroom - roots and stems

After working on this collection of songs for almost four years, mother mushroom has finally released this breezy debut EP. With acoustic guitar and silvery vocals, mother mushroom, aka Larisa Mednis, tackles sensitive topics in an undisturbed way.



"[Issues] of longing, loss, trust, betrayal, and vulnerability bounce around in my head to the tune of delicate melodies and interplaying guitar riffs and eventually come out on the other side," the artist writes on Bandcamp.



<a href="https://mothrmushroom.bandcamp.com/album/roots-and-stems">roots and stems by mother mushroom</a>

C. Scott - Shur Save Flips 2

C. Scott described his latest release as " a beat tape made in commemoration of the music selection of the Bloomfield Shur-Save IGA grocery store. '80s funk & soul chops to buy chipped ham & Newports to," and it couldn't have been put any better.



<a href="https://cscott.bandcamp.com/album/shur-save-flips-2-2">Shur Save Flips 2 by C.Scott</a>

Quarantine Diary

<a href="https://baseball-dad.bandcamp.com/album/quarantine-diary">Quarantine Diary by Baseball Dad</a>

<a href="https://bishopivy.bandcamp.com/album/limbo">LIMBO by Bishop Ivy</a>

livefromthecity - HOURS

<a href="https://livefromthecity.bandcamp.com/album/hours">HOURS by livefromthecity</a>

Betamaxx - " Watch Me (Betamaxx & Primo)"

<a href="https://betamaxxmusic.bandcamp.com/track/watch-me-betamaxx-primo">Watch Me (Betamaxx & Primo) by Betamaxx</a>