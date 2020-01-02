Celebrate 2020 by eating like it’s 1920 at Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor

"We're happy to celebrate the new decade with something as timeless as ice cream in a shop that has seen more than a century of changes,” said Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor owner Jacob Hanchar in a press release.
Klavon’s has been a Strip District resident since 1923, first opening as part apothecary, part ice cream shop. In almost a century, the parlor has passed through multiple owners, survived floods and a two-decade long closure, and still remains a beloved part of the neighborhood.
But unlike the enduring ice cream parlor, these 1920s prices will only be around for a short time. Don’t miss your chance to eat like it’s the Jazz Age; the cleanse ends Fri., Jan. 3 at 10 p.m.
For more information and shop hours, visit klavonsicecream.com.