Celebrate 2020 by eating like it’s 1920 at Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor

click to enlarge What a deal: Klavon's is offering banana splits for only 10 cents through Friday. - PHOTO: KLAVON'S ICE CREAM PARLOR
Photo: Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor
What a deal: Klavon's is offering banana splits for only 10 cents through Friday.
Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor is ringing in the new year by taking prices back to the Jazz Age. From Jan. 2-3, the 1920s-era Strip District parlor is turning the clock back a century, selling ice cream cones for a penny, sundaes for a nickel, and banana splits for a dime. The parlor is calling this an “ice cream cleanse,” aka a valid reason to forget your New Year's resolutions and eat ice cream instead.

"We're happy to celebrate the new decade with something as timeless as ice cream in a shop that has seen more than a century of changes,” said Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor owner Jacob Hanchar in a press release.

Klavon’s has been a Strip District resident since 1923, first opening as part apothecary, part ice cream shop. In almost a century, the parlor has passed through multiple owners, survived floods and a two-decade long closure, and still remains a beloved part of the neighborhood.


But unlike the enduring ice cream parlor, these 1920s prices will only be around for a short time. Don’t miss your chance to eat like it’s the Jazz Age; the cleanse ends Fri., Jan. 3 at 10 p.m.

For more information and shop hours, visit klavonsicecream.com.

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor

2801 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh Strip District

412-434-0451

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor

