CBD vs. Medical Marijuana?

labnaturals-pittsburgh-cbd.jpg
Susan Merenstein, Pharmacist and Owner of LabNaturals CBD has over 40 years of Holistic Clinical Pharmacy experience and has always prided herself on being open to new and innovative ways to help her clients, both people and pets, lead healthier lives. That’s why Susan developed LabNaturals CBD, a line of People and Pet friendly, easy-to-use, low cost CBD products including Oils, Pain Balms, Capsules, and Gum!

LabNaturals Broad Spectrum CBD products are rich in CBD and contain NO detectable (0.0%) THC, heavy metals, pesticides, or residual solvents. Each product is independently tested to prove the products’ potency, purity, and consistency. Certificates of Analysis are readily available.

At LabNaturals CBD, we take a holistic approach to CBD supplementation by gathering the appropriate information from each of our clients to make individualized serving suggestions. We check medication interactions, conditions being supplemented, and encourage practitioner engagement. Our dedication to client wellness makes routine follow-ups an integral part of the client experience at LabNaturals CBD.


All of our LabNaturals CBD Hemp Oil products are available Over-the-Counter (OTC) and do not require a Medical Marijuana card.

Given the myriad of laws and regulations affecting hemp extract and CBD products to purchase from reputable sources and trusted brands like Pharmacist approved and owned LabNaturalsCBD.

One of the biggest misunderstandings is the difference between Hemp and Marijuana. The two plants are both of the genus and species Cannabis Sativa, but have different arrays of active components and varying physiologic effects. Hemp is also confused with CBD, which is just one of over 100 Phytocannabinoids found in the plant along with important Terpenes to create an “Entourage Effect”. All of these plants’ active compounds influence various receptors in the body-some of which are part of the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

Marijuana is a form of Cannabis Sativa that has been cultivated over the years to increase the levels of its main cannabinoid THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). THC is intoxicating and has only been used medically in recent years.

Hemp is a form of Cannabis Sativa that is grown mostly for agricultural applications. Hemp contains a full spectrum of the plants naturally occurring actives called Phytocannabinoids like CBD and available as an herbal supplement. The US government mandates that products labeled as Hemp contain less than 0.3% THC by weight. Phytocannabinoid rich hemp extracts are derived from the aerial parts of the plant (leaf/flower/bud/stalk).


CBD (Cannabidiol) is the main cannabinoid in hemp. BEWARE of CBD isolates! Based on studies, CBD isolate has been shown to be inferior to whole-hemp plant extracts.

I have summarized the major differences between CBD and THC (found in Medical and Recreational Marijuana) below:


labnaturals-medicalmarijuana.jpg

CBD vs Medical Marijuana (THC)

CBD (Cannabidiol)

1. Hemp contains CBD and other “entourage” cannabinoids (CBN, CBG, CBC)
2. CBD is not psychotropic and does not cause a “high” effect
3. CBD does not impair psychomotor and cognitive performance
4. CBD is Anxiolytic by affecting the Serotonin receptor directly
5. CBD does not cause increased heart rate or dry mouth (“Cotton Mouth”)
6. CBD is legal under PA State Law per the 2018 Farm Bill
7. CBD is generally regarded as safer for pets and children (under practitioner guidance)
8. CBD requires no card, Rx, or certification.

Medical Marijuana (THC)

1. Marijuana naturally contains much higher levels of THC than CBD-80% vs 0.3% Hemp
2. THC causes psychotropic or “high” effect.
3. THC impairs psychomotor and cognitive performance
4. THC may cause increased anxiety over the long term
5. THC may cause increased heart rate and dry mouth (“Cotton Mouth”)
6. THC is illegal under Federal Law (DEA Schedule 1)
 7. THC negatively affects children and pets (toxic to dogs)
8. THC needs approval and people must register with the state

Type “buy CBD” into Google and be prepared to be Bamboozled, misled, and deceived by product claims.


Pharmacist expertise is crucial to “weed out” bad low-quality products that are flooding the market.

At LabNaturalsCBD.com or calling Murray Avenue Apothecary where LabNaturalsCBD is exclusively sold, we can educate you and help you make the best decision regarding product choice, potential drug interactions, and how CBD can help you feel better today!
Visit our website at www.LabNaturalsCBD.com and LEARN more, READ client testimonials, and SHOP!

Limited time offer! Discount code: FREESHIP

