CBD vs. Medical Marijuana?

One of the biggest misunderstandings is the difference between Hemp and Marijuana. The two plants are both of the genus and species

, but have different arrays of active components and varying physiologic effects. Hemp is also confused with CBD, which is just one of over 100 Phytocannabinoids found in the plant along with important Terpenes to create an “Entourage Effect”. All of these plants’ active compounds influence various receptors in the body-some of which are part of the endocannabinoid system (ECS).