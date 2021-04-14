CBD treats, tinctures, and pet spray for hyperactive canines

Zen Dog Pumpkin Dog Treats
These organic, gluten- and grain-free biscuits contain a list of ingredients, including pumpkin, molasses, oats, and 4 milligrams of CBD with the goal of helping dogs with “pain, anxiety, epilepsy, inflammation, and immune function.” Available at Total Peace and Wellness, 4213 Butler St., Lawrenceville. totalpeaceandwellnesscbd.com
Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil
“We tried an expensive prescription separation anxiety medication, but the results were just fair. We switched to LabNaturals CBD, and it has made a world of difference!” This dog owner’s testimonial is referring to products like LabNaturals’ CBD pet tinctures — available in 50 and 250 milligrams, depending on the animals’ weight — meant to calm anxiety. Available at Murray Avenue Apothecary, 4227 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. labnaturalscbd.com
CBD-Infused Peanut Butter for Dogs
This peanut butter was developed by a veterinarian and contains three ingredients, including dry roasted peanuts and 10 milligrams of CBD per tablespoon. There are 16 ounces per container. Add it to your dog’s food, or serve as a treat. Available at Pittsburgh House of Oils, 559 Beaver St., Sewickley. pittsburghouseofoils.com
CBD Pet Spray
This 1 ounce container of Nature’s Best CBD Pet Spray has a pump cap, which makes it easier to apply to your dog while outdoors in “high-stress situations like street fairs or dog parks,” according to the description. Available at Simply CBD Pittsburgh. simplycbdpittsburgh.com