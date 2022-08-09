CBD + THC Edibles in Pennsylvania - Buy the Best THC and CBD Gummies | Pittsburgh City Paper

The boom for CBD gummies over the past couple years has been meteoric as millions of people have been able to help themselves alleviate stress and anxiety just by popping a tasty gummy treat into their mouth.

When you make the jump to CBD and THC gummies you are really stepping up your game. The combination of CBD and THC together helps create a halo effect where the two cannabinoids working together gives the user a compounded experience. It is important to remember that while THC is legal Federally and in the majority of US states, it can cause you to fail a drug test. For clarity it is perfectly legal to use CBD and THC edibles in Pittsburgh.

Today I am going to walk you through the top CBD and THC Gummies in Pennsylvania to feel calm and cool. There are many options out there and I have done the research for you to make sure you can find the purity and quality that you deserve.





1 Just CBD Gummies Online

Manufactured: United States

Lab Certificates: Available online

Price: $49.99 for 1000mg jar

Pros: Best value of CBD +THC gummies

Cons: Limited flavor options compared to CBD only gummies

JustCBD is known worldwide as the leader of CBD Gummies. Thankfully, now I get to share with you the latest, the greatest, the next level of gummies, CBD and THC Gummies in Pennsylvania. They are just like the ones that you are used to taking in your mouth throughout the day but intensified, these are CBD and THC edibles. Their online store has two flavor varieties available, my personal favorite sour gummies and the fun shaped sour coke bottles.

Each jar comes in two sizes, 2.6oz and 10.5oz. The 2.6-ounce jar contains approximately 25 gummies with 20mg of CBD and 6mg of THC per gummy. The 10.5oz jar has about 100 hemp gummies with the same strengths of CBD and THC. Each jar contains a gummy flavor mix of apple, lemon, orange, blueberry and strawberry.

While JustCBD’s variety of THC + CBD Gummies are limited, if variety is what you are looking for over potency you can always check out the regular line of CBD gummies that are available in jars that range from 250mg of CBD all the way up to 3000mg of CBD. The selection of shapes are unmatched online as you can go with anything from a classic gummy bear to rings and worms all the way to happy face and even seasonal shark gummies. One look at their selection and you will see why they are known worldwide, but have a customer support team so they feel like they are your neighborhood place for CBD and THC Gummies for sleep and anxiety in Pittsburgh.



2. Delta 8 Pro THC and CBD Gummies store

Manufactured: USA

Lab Certificates: Available online

Price: $34.99 for 600mg

Pros: Unique and fun flavors

Cons: Complicated website for beginners

Colorado based, Delta 8 Pro has been on the scene longer than most as they were started back in 2008, but it was 2018 that enabled them to bring their products nationwide. Delta 8 Pro has four options when you are looking at THC and CBD edibles. The four different flavors are lemon, green apple, cotton candy and passion fruit. Their site describes their selections as artisan gummies that contain 15mg of Delta 9 THC and 15mg of CBD per gummy. They are vegan friendly and are made with all organic ingredients. Each jar contains 20 gummies for a grand total of 600mg of combined THC and CBD magic.

When looking beyond their THC + CBD edibles options you will see why this company caters to more experienced users as their product offerings are mainly that of Delta 8, Delta 9 and Delta 10 potency across more advanced products. Take their Fuchem full spectrum Delta 9 THC line. They have offerings of 200mg full spectrum syrups, noid bombs, and hard candies in six flavors. They have Delta 8 pro infused hemp flowers, Delta THC infused hemp pre rolls, and even Delta 8 infused moon rocks sold by the pound. And here is the kicker: they even sell 100g jars of Delta 8 pro sauce in 12 different flavors for the most concentrated liquid you will find.



3. MoonWlkr CBD and THC Edibles

Manufactured: USA



Lab Certificates: Available online



Price: $39.99 for a 750mg jar



Pros: Gummies are in a cube shape



Cons: Limited flavors

Moonwlkr’s slogan ends with “Enjoy the ride.” With their award winning terpenes and custom blends create a different euphoria for those who choose to try their CBD and THC edibles. Actually, their lineup of gummies takes care of buyers who rely on CBD and THC Gummies for sleep and anxiety. Those needing a lunar rescue from anxiety, Moonwlkr’s regular sized bottles come in two flavors europa blue dream berry and atlas watermelon zkittles. For starters I love the fun futuristic cube shape of their gummies which contain full spectrum hemp that combines 25mg of CBD and 5mg of THC per gummy. Each bottle contains 30 cubes. For the sleep deprived, I absolutely suggest sampling their blueberry lavender gummies that mix the power of 25mg of CBD, 2mg of THC with the sleep-inducing enchantment of 3mg of melatonin with each gummy. Is there a better way to slowly enter a sweet sleep? Not sure which flavor will work for you? Thankfully they sell a sample pack that contains two pieces of each flavor for only $9.99. Now you can pick your favorite before committing to a full bottle.

One of the largest offerings that Moonwlkr offers is their selection of Delta 8 gummies. They all come in 625mg jars with the option of 25 or 50 gummies depending on the strength you are looking for. The beauty of this is the number of different flavors of THC gummies they offer that includes: pink lemonade, black raspberry, blue dream berry, cucumber lime, key lime pie, mango kush, passion fruit, peach, purple punch, strawberry diesel and watermelon zkittles. Just like their CBD + THC gummy offerings they have a couple different sample bags that contain assorted flavors for you to try before hitting the shopping cart on a single bottle.

4. Five Full Spectrum CBD and THC Gummies



Manufactured: USA

Lab Certificates: Available online

Price: $39.99 for a 600mg jar

Pros: Inviting and interactive website

Cons: Not much selection outside of THC

Leave it to Laguna Beach, California based Five to bring style to the THC + CBD edibles market. The mixture of colors, movements and graphics make this the most fun site to shop on.

One of the best reasons to make a purchase is the amazing effects of CBD and THC Gummies for stress. With this focus Five offers five options to get your relief, daily buzz combines 25mg CBD with 5mg of THC, daily buzz sour, original with 25mg of CBD mixed with 2mg of THC, original sour, and their nighttime formula, sleep that contains 25mg CBD and 2mg THC with 3mg of melatonin added to help you get a good night's sleep.

While our main focus today is CBD + THC gummies, I would be doing a disservice to our readers if I did not mention a wonderful selection that Five includes in the CBD + THC edibles category, their chocolate squares that contain 500mg of CBD along with 20mg of THC per bag. Now most companies would stop there but Five gives us two delicious flavor options, milk chocolate and sea salt dark chocolate.

Another neat feature that Five features on their site is their subscription plans. When you sign up to get auto shipped monthly deliveries of your favorites you will get a 30% discount on your orders. When you are adding CBD and THC Gummies for anxiety, it is best to add to your daily routine so if you are going to be using everyday why not get the best price possible.

5. AndOtherBrands

Attention to all of you wanting to learn more about CBD and THC edibles for pain in Pittsburgh. My last website feature is one that is unlike any of the others that you read about today. AndOtherBrands is one of the best research tools out there for both veterans and beginners alike. For those who like to know all they can about a company before purchasing their products, AndOtherBrands has a really good section that does a deep dive into all of the popular CBD companies and gives you all of the details. Their editorial staff have written numerous medicinal articles to discuss the pros and cons of various products as well as what might be best for different medical conditions. There is even one discussing the benefits of edible gummies with THC and CBD on the body.

For those who are just learning and are having trouble distinguishing CBD + THC Gummies and hemp gummies (hint they are both derived from hemp) they have a really neat tool that allows you to compare and contrast a product from one company to another product at a competing company. This will help you get down to the difference in the details.





I certainly understand that especially for the newbies all of this information might be a lot to digest and there may still be some of the fundamental questions lingering. I put together the following FAQ to help answer some of those questions.







FAQs

What is the difference between CBD and THC edibles?

Both CBD and THC come from the industrial hemp plant, but the main difference is that the THC will give you the feeling of being high. Dr. Dimitri Novitzky explains, “THC is the main hemp compound that causes the euphoric “high” that is associated with cannabis. While each person is different and has a different tolerance. Gummies that contain THC as well as CBD work together to perform better within our bodies.”

Where to buy CBD gummies with THC near me in Pittsburgh?

The best place to purchase CBD + THC edibles in Pennsylvania is at an online store. While we did feature some for you above, there are many more available on the internet. The most important thing that you need to remember while shopping on the web is to make sure the company you are purchasing from posts links to the third-party lab testing for the items they sell. Anthony M. Cianfrani, a quality control manager for High Roller Private Label, LLC. says it best when he explains, “a quality product is achieved through the rigors of Good Manufacturing Practices and developed systems and documentation to facilitate processes in accordance with these principles.” These third-party lab reports guarantee that what you are consuming is in fact what you think it is. Beyond the sites listed previously, another quality place to shop for CBD Gummies is at the BOUTIQUE TO YOU online CBD store.

How many CBD + THC gummies can I eat safely?

While it is not possible to overdose from over consuming CBD and THC gummies, it is important that you stick to the recommended usage that is on the jar or bag. Dr. Annabelle Morgan explains, “While you can’t overdose from eating too many gummies, there can be some pretty unpleasant side effects to overconsuming CBD + THC edibles that can include nausea, dehydration and cramping with diarrhea.”

What happens when you mix CBD and THC?

When you combine the compounds of CBD and THC it creates something that is referred to as the “entourage effect.” This means that both THC and CBD enhance each other’s effects on your body. You are always better to consume them together than separately.