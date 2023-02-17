Best CBD Oils for Sleep Of 2023 - Pittsburgh City Paper | Pittsburgh City Paper





If something is keeping you awake, you've got to kick it. Whatever's causing your lack of sleep can't be good for you. Or maybe it is good- perhaps you are so excited about a fun day ahead that you just can't sleep.

It's no secret that you HAVE to have a sleep, whether you're excited about hitting up the park with friends or getting enough sleep to kill the workday and crush your goals. CBD can help you get the sleep you need. Being well-rested is better than any energy drink or coffee.

Cool stuff happens in our brains when we sleep. For example, neurons form synapses, and connections are critical for making memories and keeping info stored in the brain.

It helps us form long-term memories. And the connections help your brain internalize new skills.

Top 5 Brands Of CBD Oil for Sleep Reviewed

Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Oil For Sleep; Editor’s Pick BudPop - Potent CBD Oil Derived From Hemp; Non-GMO Ingredients Cheef Botanicals - Organic CBD Oil To Cure Insomnia Hollyweed - Premium-quality CBD Tincture To Aid Sleep Issues FAB CBD - Safe CBD Oil With Varied Potencies & Flavors

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Oil For Sleep; Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is proud to sell the cleanest, purest hemp products on the Internet. You will find items to help you sleep, such as their CBD oil, that you can use however you like.

Whether you add CBD to your evening tea or place it under the tongue, it may be a helpful way to get you feeling relaxed and ready to dream. There are no artificial ingredients or allergens as part of the formula.

Highlights

Full-spectrum: Exhale Wellness sells full-spectrum CBD oil blends with a wide range of cannabinoids. The oils contain 0.3% or less THC, flavonoids, and terps and are great for total relaxation. The oils taste natural and earthy. Customers can easily mix them into their favorite foods.

You can include small doses into your routine to help you reap the benefits. Since it is full spectrum, you can enjoy the entourage effect.

Organically Made: The Exhale Wellness’ CBD oil is safe. The brand utilizes organic, natural ingredients for its recipe, and no customer has reported adverse side effects. The oil is good if you have food sensitivities. All ingredients are derived from the USA, and the oil is organic.

Absorbs Fast: Even a small dose of these oils provides great benefits, so don't feel the need to use a ton of it when you use it. Small doses are fine, and they still impact our body's receptors to help us sleep. As a result, you'll feel calm and tranquil, ready to lie down and catch some rest.

Smells Great: The oil features a pleasant, earthen smell. We liked how it smelled because it is natural and almost reminds you of smelling the outdoors on a cold winter's day. It's great to take along with you anyplace you find yourself.

Pros

Shipping comes free

30-days money-back guarantee

You need just a small dose to reap the benefits

The neutral, earthy taste is great

Great for taking on the road

Cons

They only sell Exhale Wellness oils online.

#2. BudPop - Potent CBD Oil Derived From Hemp; Non-GMO Ingredients

One of the newest and most popular CBD brands is Budpop, and they've made big strides in getting their business off the ground. Their secret? Learning where other companies succeeded and failed and ensuring quality in their products.

They started with only delta-8 stuff for sale, but their model has expanded to offer CBD items. This selection opens up a greater customer base, and people love these oils so far.

Highlights

Safe, Tested Products: Every item you see has been subjected to testing at third-party labs. All results are posted on the brand's website. This knowledge is comforting to customers who rely on CBD for sleep. People have become more aware of Budpop's great oils once they've learned how much the company cares about keeping its products clean and safe.

Natural Flavoring: The ingredients going into these oils are safe and natural. The company uses organic, earth-derived items to create the flavors for these oils, and they get their hemp direct from Organic Nevada farms. The oils are allergen-free and safe for vegans. The brands use nothing animal-derived in their products. These are great to mix into food or drink and use to fall asleep faster.

Budpop’s CBD oils come in two flavors- natural or peppermint. You can select whichever one makes sense to you. We noted the Peppermint flavor did contain sucralose. Each oil smells and tastes wonderful, and peppermint adds a nice flair to taking your oils. You can’t go wrong with either one.

Quick Shipments: Due to their suppliers, Budpop is quick about shipping. They work closely with their distributors to ensure items are sent fast. The dispatch team carefully handles the products to get your items delivered in a safe condition. In addition, the company packages their items safely, so they won't break during shipment. On the rare chance you do get a damaged item, just contact Budpop so they can make it right.

Returns: You can only return unopened items to Budpop. However, they won't leave you high and dry if you have a problem with your order. Their customer service team is dedicated to customer satisfaction. We encourage you to read reviews to see them for yourself. A brand like Budpop, whose distribution center is always busy, will make an error here and there. But they are willing to make it right. You can see this via their positive reviews!

Pros

Vegan-safe oils

All products are third-party tested.

Budpop ships every order free of charge to help you save money.

The peppermint flavor tastes great in coffee and hot cocoa.

Cons

They only take returns on unopened items.

3. Cheef Botanicals - Organic CBD Oil To Cure Insomnia

Cheef Botanicals does a great job getting customers the greatest CBD oils available. The company is known for its 25 years' experience in producing its oils, and with each passing year, they only get better at what they do. Their oils are just one of the many incredible products that Cheef offers.

Highlights

Third-Party Testing: The company is careful to test out its products to ensure no contaminants are present when it is bottled. They send the products to third-party labs to assess the ingredients for potency and purity. Every lab test result is posted on the company site for your convenience. Make sure to have a look before purchasing.

Extraction Procedure: This company is confident in its extraction techniques, and they are open about how they do it. Using these clean, safe extraction steps makes the product much better for you. They use CO2 extraction, which creates a thick consistency and clean product.

Product Makeup: The oils are made with organic hemp seed oil and contain no artificial ingredients. This oil is nutritious and has fatty acids Omega 3 and 6. Such nutrients matter for our bodies and help keep our brains in great shape. So, while you refresh your mind while you sleep, you can enjoy hemp seed oil. Adding this to your diet is a great idea in more ways than one.

Legal THC Limit: The CBD oils offered by Cheef Botanicals are 2018 Farm Bill compliant. They contain no more than 0.3% delta-9 THC, so you will not get high using these oils. You can enjoy any CBD product from Budpop without fear of getting high.

Versatile Usage: This CBD oil is easy to use however you see fit. You can take it underneath the tongue or blend it into a shake, smoothie, or coffee.

Pros

Lab-tested for your safety

Vegan-safe

These oils are good for us as they contain omega 3/6 fatty acids

They use the CO2 extraction method

30 days money-back guarantee

All orders ship free

Cons

They only sell their oils on the Cheef Botanicals website.

#4. Hollyweed - Premium-quality CBD Tincture To Aid Sleep Issues

Hollyweed offers some of the best quality CBD oils we’ve seen. They are affordable, but the quality remains uncompromised. Their oils are full-spectrum and offer you a blend of helpful cannabinoids and terpenes that could help you fall asleep faster.

Highlights

Organic Hemp: The creators behind this oil use organic Colorado hemp to make their CBD oil. They make their oils full-spectrum and ensure their oils are pure and effective.

The oils interact well with our bodies' endocannabinoid system and provide benefits such as a clear mind, focus, and better sleep.

Nutritious: HollyweedCBD oil uses hemp oil as the carrier. This oil is a superfood and provides us brain benefits thanks to the Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids included in the blend.

Great Price: Hollyweed CBD oil retails for $25 to $125, depending on the potency you select. This price is a great value for quality CBD oils compared to other brands.

You can save additional money by using their coupon codes. Just ensure you sign up for the company's email list and open up all emails they send over. Then, you can enjoy savings, quality sleep, and a great value every time you buy.

Easy Storage: Keeping your oils clean and fresh is easy. Just keep them in a cool, dark room or cupboard, and the oils are sure to remain fresh and potent.

Pros

30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee

Shipping is fast and free

Variable potencies to try

All-natural, the organic ingredient list

Long shelf life

Cons

Hollyweed does not have flavored oils

#5. FAB CBD - Safe CBD Oil With Varied Potencies & Flavors

FabCBD helps its customers feel well by providing a big selection of CBD oils. Their ultimate goal is to offer customers helpful, natural solutions if they need help falling asleep at night. These are full-spectrum oils that are safe, legal, and made to order.

Highlights

Many Flavors: You're free to choose a flavor you love when shopping at FabCBD. They have Citrus, Berry, Natural, Vanilla, and Mint. Choose one that will pair with your favorite food.

Many Potency Choices: With a range of potencies available, you are free to select the dose that makes sense for you. You can enjoy bottles in potencies of 300 mg, 600 mg, 1,200 mg, or 2,400 mg.

If you're just beginning with CBD usage, start your purchase with the 300 mg option. If you're experienced in using CBD and like something more potent, consider one of the higher potencies.

No Fake Stuff: FabCBD is proud to offer organic CBD oils. Organic hemp is the first ingredient, and the plants come from organic growing operations. In making these oils, they use no synthetic ingredients. Therefore, you won't find anything impure in oils, such as heavy metals, fertilizers, or pesticides. Make sure to review the test results to see them for yourself.

Great Prices: FabCBD oils are sold at many price points. You can start with oil for $39 or select the max potency for $129 if you need serious relief. The oils are priced so that everyone can afford them.

However, such great prices do not cause concern over the product's quality. The company is famous for offering quality, clean oils that customers enjoy heartily.

Pros

Natural, safe, vegan oils

Varied potencies to cater to all users

Affordable price, great quality

Third-party tested for your safety

Five flavors to select from

2018 Farm Bill Compliant

The company uses organic hemp

Contaminant-free

Cons

You have to spend at least $99 to get your order shipped free

How We Made This List Of The Most Effective CBD Oils To Cure Sleep Issues

You won't be hard-pressed to find CBD oils for sale. However, finding the best CBD oils for sleep is hard if you don't know what to look for when you shop.

So, if you want to retain knowledge longer and keep your memories stronger, you have to sleep!

CBD is a great method to help get you some sleep. CBD has been known to help you relax and slip into a pleasant, restful state. In addition, you do not need to worry about getting "high" because most of the delta-9 (the stuff that gets you high) is removed before the product is sold.

However, not all brands are created equal. So, here are the factors we considered when creating the final draft of our list.

Real Ingredients

Scams are everywhere nowadays. CBD oil scams are not an exception to the rule. The oils lure customers in by claiming they can restore whatever it is you're missing.

So, for example, you might find an oil company telling you they can provide chronic pain relief, sleep, and a tranquil mind- guaranteed.

While CBD oil is effective, it's not a guaranteed solution and should be treated as a supplement. Moreover, some oils are poorly made and won't do anything for a person in need.

While feeling no effects is an inconvenience, a poorly made oil could make you sick if they are not clean/organic/third-party tested. Finally, some oils contain little to no CBD.

Customer Opinions

To select the best cbd oil for sleep, we checked out what customers said about the products. After all, the experts are the customers; they have spent their hard-earned money on the product and left a review.

These testimonials are a goldmine as we researched the many CBD oils on the market. We looked at customer reviews and lab test results as our two primary reasons for including an oil and ingredients to ensure all were organic and natural.

Manufacturing Info

We ensured that the makers of these oils were transparent in discussing their production methodology. The manufacturers of these oils and their steps for producing the products are important when choosing the best CBD oils for sleep.

A quality brand will always provide insight into how their products are made, where their hemp comes from, and the lab that does their testing. In addition, they will freely post dosage instructions ideal for new customers, helping them effectively and safely utilize their oils to get better sleep.

Buying Guide: Important Factors To Consider Before You Buy Quality CBD Oils For Sleep & Relaxation

Feeling a little unsure about what you should look for when purchasing quality CBD oil for sleep? Our buying guide is easy to read and share with a friend.

You can skim these useful tips to ensure you're purchasing safe oil. Use this if you want to branch off and choose an oil not found on the list.

Farm Bill Compliance

When you buy CBD oil for sleep or any reason, ensure you read about the THC content before bringing your charge card out. According to the Farm Bill of 2018, the allowable amount of THC content should not exceed 0.3%.

You can check on the amount of THC found in your CBD oil by going over the third-party lab test results for the oil. If you cannot or don't want THC, you should look for a CBD isolate containing only CBD.

GMOs

GMO stands for "genetically modified organism," While you might be fine with GMO foods, you may not want that for your hemp. Genetically modified organisms mean that the plants were modified to grow more.

If you'd prefer to avoid such hemp, look for the "GMO-free" indication on the packaging/website of the products. It's generally better to purchase organic hemp products, so before purchasing any CBD oil for sleep/other purposes, ensure it is GMO-free.

Brand Reputation and Customer Thoughts

A company's reputation is more important than you think when you want to purchase CBD oils for sleep. Be sure to read about the brand's ratings on various websites to see what others say about the brand, shipping, ingredients, and efficacy.

You can review websites such as Reddit, Trustpilot, and the company itself to learn what people think about the company, its products, and its customer service.

The company's social media pages are another great source of information. You should also read product reviews on the company website.

You want to give yourself a well-rounded look at the company. First, see what people think about the products themselves, then skim reviews for info on the company's shipping speed, customer service, and how they handled complaints.

Hemp Source

When purchasing CBD oils for sleep, something else to think about is where the hemp is grown. You should find out where the farms are and where the companies source their hemp before purchasing.

Hemp from the United States is your best choice, as the soil quality is perfect for growing it in states like Kentucky, Colorado, Oregon, and Nevada. Hemp sourced from Canada, or the European Union is OK, but buying USA-grown hemp is better for the economy.

Moreover, it leaves behind less of a footprint when it is transported/shipped, and you can help keep fellow citizens working in jobs that promote health and well-being.

Extraction Methodology: Consider It!

The best method to extract CBD oil for making these great products is the CO2 method. You may also encounter companies that use the steam distillation or lipid method. Finally, manufacturers can extract CBD using the ethanol method. However, this is the weakest of the extraction techniques.

Why is this, you might wonder? The method involves using solvents to separate the hemp from the oil. The solvents have to be removed once the extraction process is complete. Otherwise, it could pose a health risk if a customer ingests it.

The other extraction methods above do not utilize chemicals, so consider finding a brand that uses clean techniques. This thought is not to speak ill against brands that use ethanol methodology. However, we find it's better to be safe and purchase from a brand using lipid/steam distillation/CO2 techniques.

Third-Party Lab Testing

You should ensure that any brand you're patronizing uses third-party lab testing to verify the cleanliness and safety of its products. CBD companies should post these tests for all customers to view on the company website. You may hear them called "certificates of analysis" or COAs.

The tests are indicators that the products contain all flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids the company said they would include. They also show consumers that the oil is federally compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and contains no more than 0.3% delta-9 THC.

The tests also demonstrate that the product is free of harmful contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, or fertilizers.

FAQs On CBD Oils For Sleep

What Is CBD, and How Does It Affect Your Body?

CBD is a cannabinoid that is part of hemp. This cannabinoid is ideal for fighting pain, mitigating anxiety, and fighting insomnia. It is made from industrial hemp, which will not make you high.

CBD comes from Cannabis Sativa. The extract is then blended with a carrier oil, and you get CBD oil as the final product. The oil works with our ECS to provide relief.

The compounds found within the oil bind to receptors found in the nervous system, which boosts the good effects of CBD. The enzymes naturally produced by our body break down the compounds used by our body to provide relief from anxiety, stress, and inflammation.

How Many Drops of This Oil Do I Need to Fall Asleep?

Begin with a dropper to measure a small dose and see how it affects you. 2-5 mg is the perfect amount for a first timer. See how this small dose makes you feel.

You can increase the dose slowly until you learn what mg works best for you and provides you restful, productive sleep.

Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider first about CBD to understand what dose is best for you. Then, ensure you follow all instructions regarding dosing on the label.

Can You Put CBD Oil Under Your Tongue?

Yes, it’s OK to put CBD oil under the tongue. It absorbs quickly in this manner, thanks to the mouth capillaries. Your body quickly reaps the benefits when taken this way.

However, we know it can feel weird to put things under the tongue. So, feel free to add it to your favorite foods and drinks. CBD oil mixes well into smoothies and shakes, for example.

How Do CBD Oil and Hemp Oil Differ?

The biggest difference is that CBD isn't found in hemp oil. Hemp oil comes naturally filled with omega-3 fatty acids. You may even find hemp oils used in health foods.

CBD oil is considered safe for fighting pain. For some CBD oil blends, hemp oil may be used as the carrier oil.

Will CBD Keep Me Up at Night?

Nope- it's the opposite. Studies show that CBD is a great way to get some rest, especially if you're having a hard time falling asleep.

Likewise, if mental aches and pains such as stress or anxiety keep you awake, you should try CBD to fight such trouble and get the rest you need to take on the day.

I Am Pregnant, and It’s Hard to Sleep Some Nights; Can I Use CBD?

It can be especially difficult to fall asleep when you're expecting. For example, your baby might decide to have a dance party in your tummy, or you might find yourself having to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, or you might just feel excited about your due date.

However, you should stay far away from CBD usage while expecting or nursing. CBD may be dangerous to your child, whether in nursing or the womb. Keep the CBD oil shelved until your physician tells you it's OK to use it once more.

The FDA advises women to avoid using oils while pregnant/nursing. They may be contaminated with substances that pose a risk to the child.

Even if a brand is careful about their third-party testing, and posting test results, do NOT take the risk. Stay far away from CBD items such as bath bombs, topicals, oils, gummies, and more.

What Does It Mean When It Says Full-Spectrum, CBD Isolate, and Broad-Spectrum on the Bottle of CBD Oil?

Full-spectrum oils are sometimes called "whole-plant," They contain small, trace amounts of delta-9 THC. However, there is not enough delta-9 THC in the blend to produce a psychoactive high.

Instead, you will enjoy the entourage effect, and this grants you everything good about the hemp plant. You'll enjoy terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids along with CBD.

CBD isolates what you think it is: it is just CBD. This CBD oil variant is perfect if you demand no THC within the oils and want a clean, safe sleep method. It will help, but it won't have the same benefits associated with full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oils/blends.

Broad-spectrum is the happy medium of the three oil types. You don't have to worry about any THC involved, but you will get terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids. These oils are fine for helping you fall asleep, but full spectrum will get you the most benefits.

Can You Get Addicted to CBD?

If you are excited about using CBD for sleep, you may be wondering if it is possible to become addicted to the cannabinoid.

The good news is that CBD is non-addictive. So, you need not worry about forming a habit when using this particular cannabinoid.

THC is the psychoactive compound of cannabis that creates the "high" feeling when you take marihuana. However, this is not present in large amounts in CBD. Therefore, CBD has no effects related to abuse or dependence.

However, every person is different, and addictions to good things do exist- people have been addicted to healthy eating and exercise, for example. So, speak with your physician first before using CBD for sleep.

Conclusion: Most Recommended CBD Oils To Help You Fall Asleep

CBD oil could help you fall asleep, so now is the time to get yourself some fantastic stuff. It can take about an hour before you fall asleep to let the effects set in. Then, when it's finally time for some shut eye, you can drift off immediately.

The best brands are all here in this article. So, whether you choose Budpop, Exhale Wellness, Hollyweed, or any other brands, you're in good hands.

CBD oil for sleep is a natural, safe method to enjoy quality sleep. The feeling is pleasant- enjoying some oil about an hour before you turn in will help you feel warm and fuzzy, relaxing you and preparing you for a great night's rest.

It's a great way to wind down after having a long, busy day. You can use it at home or on the road if you're staying in a hotel/with a friend.

Now that you have a good handle on CBD oil for sleep go ahead and start shopping. You'll love how it feels.