Best CBD Oil For Pain In 2023 - Pittsburgh City Paper | Pittsburgh City Paper





Headaches, backaches, and other types of joint and muscular pains are all examples of pain. The bad news is that they're all equally repulsive. Having to remain up all night because of discomfort teaches you that it's not just your physical health that is at risk but also your mental health and sanity.

CBD oils are primarily natural supplements that have been proven to effectively combat the pain challenges faced by many users who have used these products in the past. And because it contains natural ingredients, many users can enjoy its pain-relieving effects and other benefits without very little chance of unwanted side effects arising from their usage.

Be careful, though, as there are so many CBD oil brands today that it's difficult to know which ones are quality products and which aren’t.

This way, you won't have to deal with all that hard work in picking the best ones around. Of course, these aren’t the only good ones around, but we consider them the best of the lot, to be honest.

Top 5 Best CBD Oil for Pain Relief

Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Oil For Pain; Top Selling Budpop - Most Potent CBD Oil; Non-GMO Cheef Botanical - Recommended CBD Oil For Fast Relief From Pain Hollyweed - Popular Full Spectrum CBD Oil In The Market FAB CBD - Best CBD Oil With Multiple Flavor

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Oil For Pain; Top Selling

The unbeatable product quality combined with the efficient customer service from the Exhale Wellness brand puts it easily right at the number one spot on our list. The company behind the brand was founded by a coalition of CBD enthusiasts who saw the need in the CBD industry for pure, effective, quality, and safe CBD products and decided to target their CBD oil towards meeting this need.

The brand is committed to revolutionizing the industry by creating CBD products that are fully organic and naturally sourced with environmentally and sustainable methods. It's important to note that the brand focuses much more on its customer's well-being. Still, it also cares about delivering the benefits of CBD products without causing any environmental damage to the environment.

The CBD oil has proven to be highly helpful for pain relief for its users while also delivering additional benefits based on its full-spectrum CBD content.

Highlights

Effective Carrier Oil

Hemp seed is the primary carrier oil ingredient infused with the brand's CBD extract. It is the main distinguishing feature of this product. The super supplement helps reduce the risk of stroke and other conditions.

The special oil is extracted from the seed via a cold-pressing process and used as the main component in the ingredient mix of the CBD product. Users will find this option from the brand very safe to use compared to many other options on the market.

All Natural Ingredients

The entire mix of ingredients included in Exhale Wellness CBD oil is fully organic and non-GMO. The hemp seed oil, for example, is rich in protein and omega fatty acids. At the same time, the CBD extract derived from industry-standard CO2 extraction technology is excellent at relieving physical discomfort.

Users will appreciate that this product does not get you fuzzy or lightheaded after using some cheaper alternatives, thanks to the brand's insistence on zero additives or preservatives in their range of CBD products.

Third-Party Laboratory Tested

You won’t have to take the brand’s word for it regarding quality and safety properties. However, there’s reliable and verifiable evidence to support their claims.

Exhale Wellness products are consistently subjected to independent third-party laboratory testing to ensure that the product delivers on its promise.

And it does, as results have shown, the ingredients in the company’s CBD oils are both healthy and efficient, especially in combating chronic body pain challenges.

Quick Absorption

One of the things we liked about the CBD oil from Exhale Wellness is the quickness with which the body can absorb and use the product. Sometimes, customers are limited in how they can consume a brand’s CBD oil.

However, Exhale Wellness’ CBD oil can be taken in multiple ways or methods depending on the user’s preference and intended speed of action.

Multiple Dosage Option

One cool feature of the brand is the multiple dosage options for its customers, allowing users to tailor their dosage to their specific needs. For example, depending on your tolerance levels, you can opt for the 600mg or 1200mg CBD bottles from the brand for a faster or more prolonged effect on your body’s system.

Pros

Fully organic and naturally sourced ingredients

Available in two package options

Zero synthetic flavors or additives

Non-GMO

Full-Spectrum benefits

Cons

New users may find the potency a little high

=> Click here to visit the official website “Exhale Wellness”

#2. BudPop – Most Potent CBD Oil; Non-GMO

Coming up second on our list of top CBD oils for pain are the tinctures from the Budpop brand. It obtains its hemp from the state of Nevada, ensuring that its inputs are of excellent quality and fully organic. Budpop, just like Exhale, makes use of quality ingredients in the production of its CBD products.

All of Budpop’s CBD Oil ingredients are fully organic and vegan-friendly. They ensure their ingredients contain zero pesticides or genetically modified organisms (GMOs) throughout the cultivation process. In addition, they’ve added CBD oil enriched with delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinoid compounds in the production of their range of products. They now offer two flavors: one with mint flavoring and one with natural flavoring.

The mint taste gives a crisp and pleasant undertone, making it a perfect choice for individuals who may not prefer natural flavors found in traditional CBD products.

However, Budpop also provides an unflavored tincture for veteran users who already have an acquired taste for natural CBD flavors. Both variants come in doses of 1500mg per bottle, and each serving contains 50mg of the active ingredient.

Highlights

Premium Quality

BudPop’s products are top quality and rather strong, delivering superior benefits to many other CBD oils. In addition, many of its users attest to its efficacy in alleviating body pain and sleeping disorders. However, we recommend taking them at least one hour before sleeping to enjoy the full benefits without affecting your sleep routines.

Transparency

Third-party laboratories independently evaluate Budpop’s information for quality. They make it simple for their consumers to view all of the ingredients for their CBD products through their website.

Interested customers get third-party test results for the brand’s products through their website. If you're a new user or veteran considering switching brands, we're confident you'll find their openness encouraging.

Perfect for Users of All Experience Levels

Budpop's extraction procedure assures a high production of strong delta-8, which is subsequently infused into their CBD oils. This type of quality product is especially beneficial for new users. Still, even experienced users will also enjoy the positive benefits of CBD as rapidly as any first-timer would.

High-Quality Ingredients

All BudPop’s CBD oil ingredients have verifiable sourcing routes traceable to the original farms where they were cultivated. Their powerful CBD oil effectively and quickly cures pain and general anxiety problems because the ingredients are only sourced directly via organic farms.

The brand, over time, has unquestionably established a reputation as a dependable and powerful brand with its prolific delivery of quality delta-8 infused CBD products.

User Reviews

It's often quite easy to tell a good quality product from what its users say about it. For example, BudPop's range of CBD products has been around for quite a long time. During this period, many of the brand's customers who have used their CBD oils and taken the time to provide reviews of their experiences attest to the quality and potent benefits of the product.

Pros

Independently evaluated for quality

Non-GMO ingredients

Vegan-friendly

Special discounts for US veterans

Cons

Relatively fewer product options

New users may find the 1500mg minimum CBD dosage too potent

=> Click here to visit the official website “BudPop”

#3. Cheef Botanicals – Recommended CBD Oil For Fast Relief From Pain

Cheef Botanicals is a firm that has honed its CBD product line to perfect form. They are dependable, and their items are of the highest possible quality. They surely know what they're doing, given that they're situated in California and use CBD sourced from the Rocky Mountains.

Cheef Botanicals' range of CBD products has provided its users with many advantages. Pain relief and stress alleviation are the primary advantages of the brand's CBD oil treatment.

In addition, the doses are generally minimal, yet people notice a difference in their overall health and comfort after use. As a result, individuals can take doses throughout the day and do not need to worry about their ability to function normally at the same time.

Consequently, we find Cheef Botanicals as a top brand and a great option for persons who struggle to cope with job stress, physical pain, or customers who are new to CBD use. CBD oil is available in a maximum dose of 300mg and a dosage of 10 mg per serving.

Of course, as a consumer, you can fine-tune just how much CBD oil you wish to consume. The good news is that taking an extra drop will not put you in danger of going overboard should you feel the first one isn't quite enough for you.

Highlights

Competitive Pricing

Consumers generally need to ensure that while focused on quality, they’re still getting great value on the money spent. Suppose you’re one such consumer, and price matters when deciding what CBD oil to purchase. In that case, Cheef Botanicals is one brand to consider.

The company’s range of products is known for their customer-friendly, relatively affordable pricing. We’ve noticed this with the brand’s CBD oils, and customers will find this an appealing quality of the brand.

Newbie-Friendly

All things being equal, there’s only one requirement that makes the CBD options from Cheef Botanicals, and it’s not experience. So as long as you’re someone who experiences difficulty managing your pain issues, their CBD oil may be perfect for you.

That’s not all. In ensuring that you can get all the benefits from CBD oil supplements irrespective of your experience level with CBD products, the brand’s dosage is intentionally designed to be relatively milder than what you’d ordinarily get with many other alternate brands on the market.

As a result, new and exploring customers looking to try out their pain management options with CBD oil safely will find the brand’s CBD oil a nice option.

Comprehensive Product Options

One of the outstanding features of the Cheef Botanicals brand is the wide range of CBD products they have in their repertoire. Apart from the brand’s popular CBD oil, users can get just about any other type of CBD product with the brand.

In addition, they also offer a wide array of different CBD gummies and flowers on their website for customers who love to indulge in a little bit of variety.

User-Controlled Potency

The curious case of the CBD market is the popular focus on high potency by many brands, which, while useful for the majority of CBD enthusiasts, still leaves a smaller section of consumers out of the mix.

Some customers who are new or prefer lower potency CBD oils may have a hard time finding products that effectively fill this need online. This challenge is an area that the company behind the brand specifically addresses by leaving the dosage management more in the hands of its customers.

Pros

Great value for the price

Effective for pain relief

Newbie-friendly dosage option

Cons

Some customers may find the product packaging unattractive

The natural hemp flavor may be unappetizing

=> Click here to visit the official website “Cheef Botanicals”

#4. Hollyweed – Popular Full Spectrum CBD Oil In The Market

Hollyweed is managed by a professional team of experts with a long history of CBD-related medical experience. Through its quality range of CBD products, the brand hopes to encourage and promote healthier lifestyles for its customers. The company behind the brand focuses on healthy and fully organic CBD oils as its top priority.

We find the California-based company brand fully transparent with its ingredient details and production processes. Customers with a penchant for details will find the company's website has a wealth of information on how their CBD oil can relieve pain and enhance overall health. They even provide some of their interesting recipes for a little extra fun with their full-spectrum CBD oil.

Highlights

Delectable Flavor Options

Most of the top-quality CBD oils on the market today will go well when consumed mixed with food but do not taste as delectable when taken alone. However, the range of flavors you will find in Hollyweed’s CBD products is designed to taste great. So, if you enjoy your CBD oil with a nutty or earthy taste, you’ll be right at home with the CBD oil from the Hollyweed brand.

Third-Party Laboratory Testing

Many CBD oils will make quality claims about the efficacy and safety of their products without verifiable and independent results to back them up, making them risky options for any interested buyer. However, all of Hollyweed’s products are subjected to quality and safety testing by independent professional laboratories.

This process is primarily to ensure the CBD products conform to industry standards and are effective and healthy for the brand’s customers. In addition, the brand provides access to these results on its website so that users can judge for themselves the legitimacy of their products before purchasing.

Customer-focused Blog Design

Apart from the company’s website, it also offers a resource-rich blog filled with helpful information for its customers about CBD products and their benefits. You’ll get everything from information about the evolution of CBD and its products to interesting meal plans for customers using their CBD oil products.

All-Natural Organic Ingredients

Hollyweed is known for its focus on naturally sourced and fully organic ingredients in its range of CBD products. The brand’s hemp sources are only from certified farms in the United States that fully comply with standard organic cultivation methods.

Users will find the brand’s full-spectrum CBD oils containing no synthetic additives or flavors, making them perfect options for customers with specific dietary requirements.

Pros

Perfectly complements meals and drinks

Quality and fully organic ingredients

Helpful informational blog

Full-spectrum CBD infused products

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Available for purchase online only

=> Click here to visit the official website “Hollyweed”

#5. FAB CBD – Best CBD Oil With Multiple Flavor

Occupying the final spot on our list of quality CBD oils is the multi-flavored CBD oil from FAB CBD. The brand’s organically produced CBD oil is available in four dosage strengths and five delicious flavor options. Each bottle has a storage life of one year, so you can always count on them to arrive when you need them.

Fab CBD assures that its CBD oil product is only of the finest quality. The brand’s popular oil is fully organic and free of harmful toxic chemicals like herbicides and pesticides. Each batch may appear slightly different from your previous purchases, but that's only due to the subtle differences in each natural mix of ingredients in each production batch.

We also love the fact the CBD oils from the brand are produced using the entire hemp plant. The richer combination of terpenes and cannabinoid compounds present in their products delivers more efficient pain relief benefits.

Highlights

Rich Variety of Flavors

This brand has one of the richest flavor options among our top 5 CBD brands, and it's all for good measure. Of course, consumers will have different taste preferences, and since CBD oils are primarily orally enjoyed, FAB CBD delivers as many options to fit its wide customer base. Customers can pick between any of the brand's vanilla, mint, berry, citrus, and natural flavors in tandem with their taste buds.

Third-Party Lab Tested

FAB CBD exclusively sells high-quality products made with the finest organic and natural components. Professional laboratories independently evaluate several samples from each series to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the pro. The company provides these test results on their website for interested customers to show the legitimate quality of their CBD oils.

Multiple Dosage Options

To appeal to its users' different tolerance levels and preferences, the brand offers multiple dosage options enough to cover everyone’s needs. Users can get dosages as high as 2400 mg or any of the three other options ending at the minimum 300 mg dosage per bottle.

Pros

Organic and Non-GMO ingredients

Wide strength and flavor options

Competitive pricing

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available in the United States

Often sells out very quickly

=> Click here to visit the official website “FAB CBD”

How We Picked Our Top 5 CBD Oil For Pain Relief

To identify and select the top 5 CBD Oils for pain amongst the myriad of options required, we had to pay special attention to many major and minor details during the evaluation process.

While we focused on key important features in determining effective and safe CBD products, we considered other subtle characteristics that are only common to the top CBD brands.

Here’s a look at the major factors we considered when evaluating different brands for the best CBD oils for pain:

Brand Reputation

One of the best ways to filter out many low-quality CBD oils is to simply look at the popularity and reputation of the manufacturing companies behind the products.

The best cbd oil for pain companies will have product brands with a strong reputation for quality and reliability within their customer base. As a result, they can maintain a history of consistency in this regard.

We focused only on companies that have been around for reasonably long periods and have plenty of positive user reviews attesting to the quality and potency of their CBD oils. WE eliminated CBD brands with relatively weaker market visibility and fewer independent reviews.

Ingredients and Sources

Of course, all CBD oils will naturally contain cannabidiol, the primary ingredient in all CBD-based products, just not in equal amounts. However, many other less popular but equally important ingredients complement the beneficial effects of CBD.

Only the top CBD brands will consistently source for and incorporate the best mix of these ingredients in their CBD oils. We made sure to eliminate CBD brands that do not provide detailed and verifiable information about the CBD levels in their oils.

Transparency

You might think all you’ll need to know about the details of a CBD oil product is sufficiently available on the brand’s website, but you would be wrong. While a CBD oil manufacturer's information on its website about the quality, safety, and health benefits after usage will often be reliable, we have observed clear differences.

We placed high importance on independent evaluations of CBD oil products and their ingredients by independent third-party laboratories. The results from these evaluations are much more reliable than information from any other sources. Therefore, only CBD brands with these results for their products available to customers on their website made our list.

Dosage

Everyone’s pain experience and tolerance levels for CBD products are different depending on their physical situation and how familiar they are with CBD products. Therefore, you will be better off with CBD dosages tailored to fit.

Unfortunately, not all CBD oil allows you the freedom to implement this choice option. However, we’ve included only brands that allow you to choose from different dosage options from their range of CBD oils available.

Factors You Should Consider When Buying Quality CBD Oils for Pain

Dosage Requirements

CBD oils come in various dosages depending on the brand and the potency of the product you're looking to purchase. Therefore, you'll want to make sure you're buying CBD oil with the perfect dosage potency for your tolerance levels.

Most top CBD brands will provide information about this on their website, and on the product packaging, so you must ensure you're picking the right one.

Customer Reviews

If the quality of a product or service from a CBD brand is below par, there’s already someone talking about it. Therefore, we recommend focusing on only positively reviewed CBD brands when deciding which to purchase.

Third-Party Laboratory Evaluations

CBD brands with Certificates of Authenticity (COA) for their products are generally of better quality than those without independent evaluations of their CBD oils. Therefore, you need to ensure your CBD oil has passed the necessary quality and safety testing.

Price

Many people will consider price the most important factor when making buying decisions. We think that’s a good thing to do for CBD products. Although we do not recommend compromising on quality, carry out your due diligence to ensure you’re getting the best CBD oil for your money.

FAQs About CBD Oil For Pain

Q1. What’s The Best Way to Use CBD Oils for Pain Relief?

Consumers can consume CBD oils according to a variety of preferences. For the best results, however, we recommend taking CBD oil sublingually. This method of consumption allows the oil to be easily absorbed into your bloodstream without having to undergo the unnecessary process of digestion.

However, if speed is not of the essence, you may just as well consume your CBD oil in a few other equally effective ways. A couple of options are to either directly ingest the supplement or incorporate it into your meals in various ways.

Q2. Are There Any Side Effects of Using CBD Oil?

Like any naturally derived product, CBD products from reliable sources like our top 5 cbd oil for pain relief are generally safe for consumption and highly unlikely to cause any side effects. You may, however, experience some mild side effects like nausea, dry throat, and dizziness. Still, they’ll usually disappear within a few hours or days of use.

Q3. Are CBD Oil Safe for Daily Use?

This is a perfectly logical question, especially if you suffer from consistent and chronic pains. Luckily, CBD oils are fat-soluble and safe, and many top brands recommend taking the supplements daily or as less often as preferred.

Q4. What Is the Proper CBD Oil Dosage for Pain Relief?

Unfortunately, there’s no straightforward answer, as this will depend on a few factors, primarily your body weight, tolerance levels, and the intensity of the pain you’re trying to eliminate. A generally accepted method is to start small with only a daily intake of 5mg for every kilogram of body weight and increase the dosage as your body adjusts.

Q4. Are CBD Oil Legal?

The short answer is yes. As long as your CBD products remain within the federally required limit of 0.3% maximum THC content, then you’re within legal rights to purchase and use for your benefit. However, most CBD brands will keep their THC contents very low, so you have no reason to worry.

Conclusion: What Are The Best Cbd Products For Pain Management?

CBD oils are miracle supplements with several advantages for your physical and mental well-being. They are becoming increasingly popular and are frequently used to alleviate many common health issues symptoms. CBD oils are particularly effective in the treatment of stress and neurological conditions.

They may also be beneficial in the promotion of improved heart health. However, the primary reason why most individuals resort to using CBD oil would be because they are effective pain relievers for some forms of discomfort.

This post covered the finest sites to acquire full-spectrum CBD oil. First, we spoke about the stringent standards by which we selected our top five finalists. After that, we dissected the top five full-spectrum CBD oil vendors.

As a result, we were able to talk about what we enjoyed about them and what their strongest points were. Finally, we selected brands that are great options for every sort of buyer included in the selection process, so you'll definitely find a perfect one for you.