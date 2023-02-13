5 Best CBD Oils For Anxiety In 2023 - Pittsburgh City Paper | Pittsburgh City Paper





People most often talk about maintaining a work-life balance for a healthy and satisfying life. But you know how much "work" people have to do to make a good living. The extent of workload is so much that even "life" seems stressful when all you can think about in your spare time is work.

As a result, you end up with stress, anxiety, and eventually, depression. But, of course, no one wants that.

Enter Cannabidiol (CBD) — something to blow away your stress and anxiety.

People have been using CBD oil products for ages to get rid of various anxiety disorders safely and naturally.

The best thing?

It is a risk-free solution without serious side effects present in other antidepressants, which you might think are alternatives to CBD products. However, finding one is a tricky job.

Similar to other highly saturated markets, several brands offer CBD products. To find out the safest options for yourself, you need to read on. Just hold on tight— we will get you there. We promise.

Top 5 Best CBD Oils for Anxiety

Exhale Wellness- Overall Best CBD Oil For Anxiety, Editor’s Pick BudPop- Strongest CBD Oil To Relieve Anxiety Cheef Botanicals- Highly Potent CBD Oil Drops For Stress Relief Hollyweed CBD- Premium Quality CBD Tincture For Relaxation FAB CBD- 100% Effective CBD Oil For Anxiety Disorder

#1.Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Quality CBD Oil For Anxiety, Editor’s Pick

Whenever consumers hear the name Exhale Wellness, they get excited. Exhale has become a top-quality brand for creating a healthy and safe alternative to antidepressants in the shape of CBD products. CBD oils offered by the company can blow away your mind and all the troubles with it.

Based in Los Angeles, California, the brand came into existence with a collaboration of cannabis enthusiasts looking to bring pleasure to the lives of their consumers.

The philosophy of Exhale is to invest in organic solutions to consumers' problems. Therefore, all the products offered at Exhale are 100% natural and organic. Furthermore, consumers get CBD oils that exclude mixing any form of chemicals and artificial additives.

So at Exhale Wellness, you will get the purest form of CBD oils that will subdue your anxiety.

Features

High-quality guaranteed: Exhale does not throw empty promises at you. The company's word is its bond. It aims to fulfill every promise to its customers. Thus, you get the highest quality CBD oils based on 100% natural ingredients and free from trace amounts of harmful substances.

Full Spectrum CBD Oils: You can get a wide variety of CBD oils at Exhale, including full-spectrum CBD oils allowing for increased effectiveness.

Vegan-friendly: Exhale takes care of all of its customers. Hence, their products are kept away from substances that may cause vegans to shy away. In addition, its products are made with cruelty-free, GMO-free, and gluten-free materials.

Extraction methods: The brand uses the CO2 extraction method for extracting the purest form of CBD from hemp plants without letting any impurities get into the final product.

User-friendly experience: The customers get a friendly website interface, leading to a stress-free shopping experience. Overall, customers feel satisfied with the whole experience.

Customer-friendly policies: Exhale introduces discounts of up to 25% for consumers looking for subscriptions. Furthermore, the brand also provides the facility of a 30-days money-back guarantee with a promise of free shipping.

Brand reputation: Customers feel fully satisfied with Exhale's offerings of a variety of high-quality CBD Oils. Consumers feel that the CBD oils offered by Exhale provide them with a highly potent formula to get rid of anxiety and stress safely and effectively.

Product variations: You can get various sizes and dosage amounts for CBD oils at exhale. Mostly, the potency may range from 600 mg up to 1200 mg in every 30ml bottle.

Third-party lab tested: Don't worry about the authenticity of this brand because the company believes in getting its products regularly verified from third-party lab tests.

Pros

Highly potent

100% natural ingredients

Product variations

Clean extraction methods

User-friendly websites

Free shipping

Third-party lab tested

Discounts

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only offered on the company's official website

#2. BudPop- Strongest CBD Oil To Relieve Anxiety

Hold on to your excitement because we have another brand that has made great waves in the CBD market. BudPop is another top brand that provides a top-quality solution to anxiety problems.

BudPop was formed by a group of passionate founders having expertise in various professional fields, including agriculture and research. The passionate team felt a dire need to provide consumers with a high-quality answer to their stress-related questions.

The brand, since its inception, has only focused on improving its quality and efficiency. Thus, it monitors the entire process from the point hemp plants are cultivated till the point where CBD products get in your system.

Their products have proven to eliminate anxiety-related symptoms, including headaches, pain, and panic attacks.

Furthermore, the company continuously incorporates customer feedback in its operation to improve its offerings.

Features

100% natural ingredients: BudPop ensures high-quality CBD oils by having an all-natural profile of their products. Various companies may offer such quality but seldom has any brand strived too hard to stick to its word. Budpop’s CBD tincture guarantees natural ingredients free from chemicals and lethal substances.

Sourcing: Other than natural ingredients, the company also keeps its quality in check by investing in premium quality hemp it sources from a few of the excellent farms in the United States. Thus, the chances of getting a product that could include trace amounts of pesticides or herbicides are slim to none.

Third-party lab tested: As discussed earlier, Budpop emphasizes keeping its word. Therefore, it regularly keeps its product updates with proper certifications and verifications from third-party labs. As a result, according to the reports published by Budpop on their official website, the products are safe to consume and have a natural profile, just like what the brand promises.

Transparency: The brand provides complete transparency on its website to consumers who might have doubts regarding the quality and effectiveness of its products. Furthermore, you can search for lab assessments on their website and find a Certificate of Analysis for free.

Passionate team: The Budpop team consists of passion-driven individuals who have vast experience in what they do to ensure the best quality CBD oils and tinctures for quality-conscious consumers.

Consumer-friendly policies: There are several offers for consumers on the company's official website, including discounts on subscriptions, free shipping, lots of information regarding CBD products, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

Highly potent and safe CBD formula

100% organic ingredients

Vegan-friendly

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Passionate team

Free shipping

Consumer-friendly policies

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Only offered on the brand's official website

#3. Cheef Botanicals - Highly Potent CBD Oil Drops For Stress Relief

Brands that have gained great success in the market have done so with the help of a well-experienced and passionate team. Likewise, Cheef Botanicals has a highly experienced team at its back that pushes the brand to the highest levels of success with utmost dedication and perseverance.

The company has committed to providing excellence in service related to CBD products. But, more importantly, the company places a good emphasis on consumers' health and wellbeing.

Their CBD oil drops are based on plant-based ingredients with 100% organic properties. Furthermore, the hemp quality that the company uses is also matchless because it is procured from Colorado.

Ever since it has come to the market, Cheef Botanicals has played a vital part in developing CBD offering through extensive research and development. As a result, CBD oil drops from Cheef Botanicals are of the greatest quality and guaranteed to help alleviate several anxiety disorders.

Features

Highly effective: Heavy investment in research and development is one of the many reasons behind Cheef botanicals' success. Their products have been refined through continuous improvement incorporating best practices and consumer feedback.

Furthermore, the formula for CBD oils is a sure shot way of getting rid of anxiety. CBD oils at Cheef botanicals are formed in full range with secondary cannabinoids and terpenes to make the final product more effective.

100% natural ingredients: Cheef botanicals make it certain to keep a natural base of their products. Thus, you get CBD oils made from 100% natural ingredients. Furthermore, there are no additives found in the product formula— a fact which you can also observe from their test reports.

Research and Development: As mentioned earlier, a greater emphasis on research and development has taken Cheef botanicals far ahead of its competitors. Now, consumers get high-quality products that have been improved with the latest methods and procedures for producing CBD products.

Third-party lab tested: General public can access the lab reports from Cheef botanicals' website. In addition, you can see how the company prioritizes the satisfaction level of consumers as all products have been tried and tested by independent labs in the United States.

Legal compliance: As the federal law requires all CBD products to have less than 0.3% THC by weight, Cheef botanicals strictly adheres to that standard.

Vegan-friendly: Cheef botanicals also keeps its CBD oils free from materials not preferred by vegans. Hence, their products are also viable for vegans.

Pros

100% natural ingredients

High potency

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Wide variety of products

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping

Well-researched product line

Cons

It does not ship internationally

#4.Hollyweed CBD - Premium Quality CBD Tincture For Relaxation

When it comes to bringing innovation and incorporating technology to provide premium quality CBD products, Hollyweed is one of the best runner-ups on our list. The brand has offered innovative and exciting CBD products for consumers for years. It has become one of the most popular brands in the United States.

With whole ingredients based on organic compounds, Hollyweed provides a fast and effective formula for getting rid of anxiety in the shape of CBD oils and tinctures.

There are no preservatives and artificial additives in CBD oils by Hollyweed, making it a pure and effective product. Furthermore, the company verifies the genuineness of its products through third-party lab tests.

And one of the greatest things about this brand is its ability to be completely transparent with the general public. Very few brands present themselves as they have nothing to hide, and Hollyweed is one of them.

Features

Innovation: Hollyweed has always been quick to identify market gaps. Whenever the company felt there was a vacuum in the market, it came up with innovative products to fill that gap and bring joy to the lives of its consumers. Resultantly, the company has gained the status of 'top-rated' among its competitors on the market.

100% organic ingredients: You can bet that Hollyweed's CBD oil can provide you with quick relief from anxiety and stress. The company has managed to do that by using 100% natural ingredients to prepare the most effective CBD formula. In addition, all the products are based on plant-based and organic ingredients rendering the product free from impurities and negative side effects.

Third-party lab tested: Can you think of any brand that has become popular without authentication? Another reason for Hollyweed's huge success is the certification that it has gotten from American third-party labs operating for the sole purpose of verifying such CBD companies.

Various potencies: At Hollyweed, your excitement knows no bounds as you get a wide variety of top-quality potencies starting from 300mg and going up to a whopping 3000mg.

Extraction method: Hollyweed ensures the cleanliness of the product through the CO2 extraction method so that there are no impurities in the CBD oils.

Customer reviews: Customers have praised the efforts taken by Hollyweed and their everlasting commitment to serve consumers with premium quality CBD products. Overall, high effectiveness and quick results have been observed in online customer reviews.

Pros

Highly effective

Quick results

Vegan-friendly

100% natural

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Pure CBD

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Only available on the company's official site

#5.FAB CBD - 100% Effective CBD Oil For Anxiety Disorder

FAB CBD has created a diverse product portfolio with insane potencies and flavors. Owing to its early start in 2017, the company has attained the status of being one of the few companies that have pioneered the art of producing best quality CBD products.

The company uses the CO2 extraction method to extract the purest form of CBD from hemp plants ensuring quality outcomes for your anxiety problems. Furthermore, you can enjoy various potencies from 300mg to 2400mg of CBD oils in different flavors, including mint, natural, citrus, vanilla, and berry. Hence, your taste buds are in for an exciting ride.

FAB CBD keeps a constant check on its products by ensuring third-party lab tests and publishes the assessment reports on its official webpage. Furthermore, the company keeps its customers educated with quality content on its website— all related to CBD products, benefits, dosages, and other important instructions.

The company is also fully complacent with federal law regulating CBD products, ensuring less than 0.3% of THC in all their products.

Features

Product variations: As mentioned earlier, there are a lot of potencies and flavors offered by FAB CBD to keep their audience engaged and on their toes. The company has focused on the needs of different users, such as beginners and more experienced consumers.

100% natural ingredients: FAB CBD incorporates 100% natural ingredients to keep its products safe from harmful chemicals and possible side effects that may occur due to additives and synthetic preservatives.

Third-party lab tested: Similar to other top-rated CBD brands, FAB CBD gets its CBD products certified from third-party labs against crucial metrics, including safety, effectiveness, cleanliness, and legality.

Brand reputation: FAB CBD ensures a flawless reputation on the market by consistently offering better quality products to consumers with great customer service.

Economy: The CBD oil offered at FAB CBD are available at economical prices. Furthermore, the company promises a 30-day money-back guarantee and free delivery.

Pros

Product variations

100% natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Friendly user interface

Safe and secure CBD

Vegan friendly

Convenient usage

Free shipping

Cons

Only offered on FAB CBD's official website

How We Made This List For Best CBD Oils To Buy Online?

CBD products have gained a lot of significance in recent years, primarily because of their ability to provide health benefits that do not lead to serious side effects or long-term health issues.

Unlike many other OTC or prescription drugs which focus on battling anxiety disorders while having side effects, CBD products can ensure safe and effective solutions to your anxiety problems.

To be sure that you get the best quality brands for CBD oils, our team has conducted a comprehensive analysis to develop the best CBD brands on the market.

Quality of Ingredients

The kind of ingredient that goes into making CBD oils can decide its fate. Many brands offer products created out of pure ingredients without mixing any chemicals. However, it becomes confusing when every brand starts to claim such a thing.

We ensured that the brands used 100% natural ingredients to produce safe and original CBD oil for consumers. Furthermore, we also checked the quality of ingredients from third-party test results and the information provided on the company's website.

We are certain that the brands included in our list include 100% organic and plant-based ingredients so that the CBD oils do not leave consumers with harmful side effects and provide safe and effective results.

Source of Hemp

Besides the quality of ingredients, hemp plants are the most important raw material used to extract CBD. Thus, if we are looking at the quality of ingredients, the quality of hemp is equally important.

We can safely guarantee that our list of best brands talks about companies that source hemp from renowned hemp farms in the United States. These farms, especially in Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon, strictly comply with the highest quality and safety standards for producing and cultivating hemp plants.

Therefore, consumers can be sure that there will not be chemicals like pesticides and herbicides in the CBD oil products.

Furthermore, such farms have also proven to adhere to federal laws making the product legally safe.

Potency

It would not have been wise to incorporate brands that offer a few potencies when we know that every customer has different requirements. To cater to customers' varying needs regarding potency levels, we have included brands that offer multiple potencies. The potency levels can vary up to 3000mg.

Third-Party Lab Test Reports

We have made certain to check whether a particular brand is delivering what it is promising to its customers or not. For this purpose, our team has studied all the third-party test reports to ensure that the brands offer CBD oils that are safe, natural, effective, and comply with federal law.

Product variety

We analyzed all the brands concerning their ability to provide multiple product variations. Hence, all the brands we have selected for the final phase provide several options and flavors for CBD oils. This way, a broader base of customers is targeted. Furthermore, consumers also get mouthwatering flavors in multiple varieties.

Customer Satisfaction

We have gone through many customer reviews on the company website, social media, and third-party services. Our purpose was to eliminate any brand with a serious complaint against it.

Moreover, we narrowed our search down to positive customer reviews and overall customer experience regarding service delivery, taste, efficacy, and convenience. As a result, we have found that the brands included in our list have excellent customer reviews and testimonials.

Overall, customers have responded positively to the best CBD oil brands on our list.

Extraction Methods

There can be multiple methods that CBD companies use to extract CBD from hemp plants. Some are clean, pure, and effective, while others can lead to impure products.

We know that companies that have championed the field of CBD use CO2 extraction methods to preserve the highest quality of products. Therefore, the list will outline only those brands that use safe and effective extraction methods.

What You Should Know When Buying Quality CBD Oil ?

Anxiety does not beat anxiety. If you are just a beginner looking for CBD oils to eliminate your problem, going into the market without sufficient knowledge would lead to more anxiety. No one wants to end up with another problem while looking for a solution.

There are numerous brands, and it is easy to get overwhelmed and decide that you might regret it in the future. So to buy CBD oils that can have a real positive impact on your health, you must be aware of some factors that you need to look for in a brand.

Below, we have discussed a few necessary aspects for you to understand so that you are more confident in the buying process and make a decision without regrets.

THC Concentration

CBD products have become too popular ever since it has been legalized in some states in the United States. However, the legality comes with certain conditions. One of the most critical conditions is the level of Delta-9 THC in the products.

The states that have allowed CBD products have restricted the amount of Delta-9 THC up to 3% in every product. Therefore, if you see a brand including THC more than 3%, we strictly advise you to avoid that.

You can check the THC concentration levels on the company's official website, on product packaging, and even on third-party test reports.

Sourcing

In the United States, some states are renowned for cultivating and producing the best quality hemp. Furthermore, farms operating out of such states are 100% compliant with the federal laws and safety standards. Therefore, the hemp plants produced in such facilities come out to be pure and natural.

You must know where a company sources its hemp from as a customer. You can relax if a brand is sourcing from any well-known farms functioning in the United States.

Extraction Process

CBD companies may use different extraction methods to extract top-quality CBD from hemp plants. However, the kind of process used would eventually determine the overall quality of the product.

Thus, consumers must know that the company employs only the best extraction methods. Multiple methods can include extraction by solvent, olive oil, steam, and CO2. Most companies prefer using the CO2 extraction method because it guarantees the purest form of CBD.

Nevertheless, if you decide to go for a brand that uses any other than CO2, ensure that the method is conducted in an FDA-approved facility.

Carrier Oils

Have you ever wondered how CBD is transported from hemp plants to your body tissues? Carrier oils carry and deliver high-quality CBD to your body tissue to absorb. Only then can you feel the euphoric effects of CBD.

Brands can use many oils, including avocado oil, coconut oil, grape seed oil, hemp seed oil, etc. Each type can result in different kinds of health benefits. However, some may also be irritated. These oils can also provide you with essential vitamins and minerals.

If you have any preference regarding carrier oils or any health condition that may irritate when combined with the oil, you need to be clear about that. If you are confused about what type of carrier oil should be best for you, you can always consult your physician.

Quality of Ingredients

As stated earlier, the ingredients must be 100% natural and organic. Furthermore, the product should not include any additives or substances that may cause irritation or serious side effects.

Transparency

The brands you invest your time and money in must be honest enough to win your approval. Therefore, go for brands that are entirely transparent about their product or service offering. You can safely trust a brand that is transparent with its business processes.

Overall Brand Reputation

Finally, a brand must operate at a higher level to gain a massive reputation among the general public. There are many ways to check the brand's reputation objectively. One of the most common ways is to check for different customer reviews online.

Who knows, you find something not there on the company's website. It is always a wise choice to go through customers' previous experiences with the product you are about to purchase.

FAQs: CBD Oil For Anxiety

Is CBD oil effective for treating anxiety disorders?

Yes, CBD products have been shown to provide certain effects that can address the symptoms related to various anxiety disorders.

For example, it helps you maintain a balanced heart rate, alleviates muscle pains and headaches, and gives you a great mood booster.

Although much research is needed in this field, the outcome that consumers have faced after using CBD products shows the effectiveness of CBD for fighting against anxiety.

How should I use CBD for anxiety?

Dosage requirements are often clearly stated on most product packaging or brand websites. However, every person's needs would differ from another.

Various brands can offer multiple potencies and dosages. As a general rule of thumb, users should start with a low dosage and gradually take it up a notch.

Furthermore, if any confusion persists, always go for a consultation with your doctor.

Conclusion: Where To Buy CBD Oil Near Me?

CBD oil is an effective way of treating anxiety disorders. It can easily help you address various anxiety symptoms and lead to a happier and healthier life.

However, finding a brand that can provide safe and effective results is not easy. There is always a chance of finding a brand that would not be a good fit for you.

We have cautiously prepared a detailed list for you discussing the best cbd oil for anxiety brands that have proven to be a good fit for hundreds of consumers. These brands have taken a considerable amount of time and effort to reach the level they have attained now.

You need not worry about safety and effectiveness as long as you stick to our list.

As a final recommendation, you should go for Exhale Wellness when looking for cbd oil for anxiety because it is highly potent, effective, and safe.