Best CBD Oil Canada: Top 3 CBD Tinctures To Buy In Canada | Pittsburgh City Paper

3 Best CBD Oil Brands To Buy In Canada

1. CBDNorth - Overall Best CBD Oil In Canada; Editor’s Pick

2. CBD Magic - Hemp-derived CBD Tincture; 100% Organic

3. Plant Of Life - Vegan Cannabis Oil With Several Potencies







#1. CBDNorth Overall Best CBD Oil In Canada; Editor’s Pick

Overview

CBDNorth is one of the most renowned manufacturers of CBD-based health products in Canada. In fact, many longtime CBD users in the country consider it to be one of the top brands that make CBD health products.

The brand sells different types of products for managing a host of health issues. Its products range from topical creams and oils to edibles such as CBD gummies. As a bonus, it also sells CBD products for your pets such as oils and dog treats.

All the ingredients used by the brand are sourced naturally, which stays true to the organic nature of CBD products. As proof of its authenticity, the brand tests all of its products at a recognized third-party testing laboratory. You can check out the results of these tests for yourself, as they are present on each of the individual product pages.

It is based out of Vancouver, BC, but CBDNorth ships to any location in Canada. So, if you order any of their products, they will be delivered to your doorstep, no matter where you live in the country.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this brand is the unique CBD assistance program. CBDNorth has initiated this program to provide easy access to CBD-based health products for every Canadian citizen.

Pros

Made from organic, full-spectrum hemp

Contains organic MCT oil

No psychoactive effects

No added preservatives and chemicals

Helps with complete well-being

Comes in three potencies

Extensively tested at a third-party laboratory

Dosage chart available

Financial assistance available

Cons

No additional flavor options are available

Highlights

1. Formulation

One of the most intriguing aspects of this oil is its simple formulation. It utilizes full-spectrum hemp extract from organically sourced hemp plants. Apart from that, it uses only one other constituent, which is MCT oil. That is also naturally sourced, so it is free from any harmful pesticides and fertilizers.

So, as you can see, CBDNorth wants you to have a clean and pure CBD experience with this oil. On that note, you should keep in mind that you get only one choice in terms of flavor. But, that is not much of an issue, especially if you consume it with other food items.

2. Utility

Since it is a full-spectrum oil, it is quite useful for dealing with a wide range of health problems. The premium quality CBD extract used in this oil contains other cannabinoids as well, which produces the well-known “entourage effect.” As a result, the versatility and effectiveness of this oil are significantly enhanced compared to oils that do not use full-spectrum CBD extracts.

Due to this aspect, the oil may help in treating problems such as stress, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It may also help in managing chronic pain and inflammation. Not only that, but also if you’ve got acne or other skin disorders, it may help treat them as well. And, if you have trouble with memory or focusing, this oil may help address those issues too.

Therefore, as claimed by CBDNorth, using this oil may help in your complete well-being. If you experience any of the above issues, you can give this oil a try.

3. Potency Options

You will be glad to know that this full-spectrum oil comes in three different potency options. So, you get to choose what strength of oil you want to buy.

The three potencies are 500 mg, 1,000 mg, and 2,000 mg. Only the 500 mg option comes packaged in a 30 ml bottle, while the other two potencies come packaged in 50 ml bottles.

You get 16.68 mg CBD per ml with the lowest potency option. In the case of the 1,000 mg variant, that increases to 20 mg of CBD per ml. And with the 2,000 mg potency, you get 40 mg of CBD per ml, which offers quite a strong effect.

However, if you are a first-time buyer, we would suggest that you start with the lowest potency option. That will allow you to safely try the oil to see if it suits your needs. If it does, you can gradually move on to the higher potencies.

4. Lab Tested

This oil has been rigorously tested at a registered third-party laboratory. Given the nature of CBD, the lab testing process helps in ensuring authenticity.

In that context, the lab test results clearly show that the oil is completely safe to consume. Furthermore, the results indicate that the CBD oil is free from any harmful substances, such as solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, and toxins.

According to the lab reports, it contains around 0.3% of THC, which is within the state-recommended limit. The THC content is way too low to produce any kind of unwanted psychoactive effects.

This means you can use this oil without any worries. And, if you want to check out the lab test results for yourself, you can head over to the product page, where it is publicly viewable.

#2. CBD Magic - Hemp-derived CBD Tincture; 100% Organic

Overview

Here, we have reviewed the full-spectrum CBD oil offered by the brand CBD Magic. If you are somewhat familiar with the CBD market in Canada, it is highly likely that you may have come across this brand or its products. In fact, with the wide range of products it offers, it’s hard to miss this brand if you are looking for CBD options.

It offers all the conventional types of CBD-based health products, such as oil tinctures, topical creams, and edibles such as gummies and capsules. On top of those, it offers some unconventional CBD products as well, such as vape cartridges and bath bombs, along with oils for your pets. So, you’ve quite a lot of choices when it comes to this brand.

CBD Magic does not compromise when it comes to the quality of its products either. It uses only the highest quality ingredients in all of its products. Also, it has perfected its production process for manufacturing full-spectrum CBD oils. Researchers at CBD Magic have successfully used the unique water-soluble CBD nanotechnology in its products. Thanks to its R&D process, it can offer the best possible CBD products to its customers across the country.

With combined experience of over 50 years, it has become one of the most reliable names on the Canadian CBD market today. It has a highly competent customer service team that strives to provide excellent service to every one of its customers. Additionally, CBD Magic tries to enhance the overall customer experience even further with its fast and convenient delivery system.

Pros

Uses locally sourced, organic hemp

High-quality, natural ingredients

Comes in two flavor variants

Available in different potencies

May help with several health issues

Comes with a satisfaction guarantee

Offers reward points on purchases

Cons

No financial assistance is available

Highlights

A. Variations

Probably the most striking aspect of this oil is the number of variations in which it is available, both in terms of flavors and potencies. When it comes to flavor, you can choose between the original unscented variant and the scented peppermint variant.

The unscented variant is a great choice for those who prefer to have an all-natural CBD experience. Besides, its neutral flavor makes it perfect for consumption with other food items, as it won’t interfere with their natural flavors. Conversely, if you prefer scented oils, you will enjoy the subtle yet refreshing fragrance offered by the peppermint-flavored oil.

You get a lot of choices in terms of the potencies as well. The unscented oil is available in five potency options–500 mg, 1,000 mg, 2,000 mg, 3,000 mg, and 4,000 mg. On the other hand, the peppermint-flavored variant comes in four potencies–500 mg, 1,000 mg, 2,000 mg, and 4,000 mg.

Each variant comes in a 30 ml bottle, so the CBD content per ml gets higher as you move from a lower to a higher potency. The low potency oils are for those who have mild health issues. It is also a great option for first-time users since it allows them to try the oil and determine its suitability.

If you have severe symptoms, then you should opt for the higher potencies since they have a much stronger effect.

B. Formulation And Ingredients

The formulation used in this oil deserves special mention. CBD Magic has used only the best quality, natural ingredients for their full-spectrum CBD oil. The hemp plants from which the CBD is extracted are sourced locally from Canadian hemp farmers and are entirely organic.

It contains some other cannabinoid compounds in addition to CBD, including THC, which helps it to produce the “entourage effect'' that enhances its effectiveness. However, the total THC content is less than 0.3%, so you can safely consume it without experiencing any psychoactive effects.

If you don’t believe us, you can check out the lab test results for yourself. It is available on the product page itself and demonstrates the composition of this oil.

Apart from the CBD extract, the other ingredients used in this product are hemp seed oil and MCT oil. In the case of the scented variant, there is one additional ingredient, which is peppermint oil that adds the scent. All of these ingredients are 100% natural, so they are free from any harmful chemicals or preservatives.

Not only that, but these ingredients also enhance the overall effectiveness of the oil. The MCT oil helps with weight loss and acts as a potent energy source, which might help reduce fatigue and keep you active throughout the day. Likewise, hemp seed oil is a rich source of the beneficial fatty acids Omega-3 and Omega-6, which maintains heart and brain health.

Lastly, peppermint oil may help you with skin problems such as itchy skin, rashes, acne, and so on. Thus, you get a host of benefits, which makes this oil by CBD Magic a really good option.

C. Satisfaction Guarantee

If you purchase this oil, you get a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, which demonstrates the confidence that the brand has in this product. Within this duration, you can safely try it out to see if it suits your needs.

However, if you feel unsatisfied with this oil for some reason, you can conveniently return it within this period. You can get in touch with one of the customer service representatives, who will guide you through the return process. Subsequently, the purchase amount will be refunded to your account within a couple of business days once the oil has been returned.

D. Rewards System

The attractive rewards system is one of the biggest reasons why we decided to try out this oil. It is kind of a loyalty program that helps generate interest in the product.

Whenever you buy the oil, you get redeemable e-dollars worth upto five percent of the price. For instance, if you purchase the 500 mg potency option, which has a price of $59.99, you get two e-dollars.

You can also earn these e-dollars if you refer this oil to your friends. The more you refer, the greater your earnings will be. Not only that, the most loyal customers get extra e-dollars based on a ranking system. Once you have accumulated enough, you can redeem them on any following purchases to get a discounted price.

#3. Plant Of Life - Vegan Cannabis Oil With Several Potencies

Overview

Plant Of Life is another popular name in the Canadian CBD market, and for good reason. Through its products, the brand strives to provide affordable and effective treatments for all of its consumers. And, it has been quite successful in this regard since most users who have opted for this oil have benefited from it. That is why we have included this option on our list.

Apart from oil tinctures, this brand offers other CBD products as well such as topicals and edibles. It also makes CBD treats and oils for your pets so that you can keep them healthy and safe.

In addition, the brand places a lot of emphasis on transparency. That is why it maintains an informative blog on its website that contains a lot of useful resources regarding CBD.

This is highly beneficial for new users, who can refer to these resources to clear doubts and confusion. Furthermore, every product page has all the relevant information provided in one place so that you can make an informed purchase.

Pros

Made from locally grown hemp

Fully organic ingredients

Available in five potencies

Non-psychoactive oil

Comes in two flavors

Contains healthy carrier oils

Third-party lab tested

Subscription plan

Cons

No return or refund policies

Highlights

A. Potency Variations

This oil is manufactured in five different potencies, so you get a lot of choices. The potencies are 500 mg, 1,000 mg, 1,500 mg, 2,000 mg, and 5,000 mg. If you are a new user, you should start from the lowest potency and gradually increase from there.

The next three potencies of 1,000 mg, 1,500 mg, and 2,000 mg are suitable for other users whose symptoms range from mild to moderate. But, if you have severe ailments, you can go for the highest potency of 5,000 mg. It has an extremely strong effect that should help in managing your health issues.

In any case, we would suggest that you consult your doctor before making a purchase. You can also take the quiz on the product page to determine which potency will be best for your needs.

B. Flavor Choices

Like our previous option, there are two flavor variants available for this oil–natural and peppermint. The natural variant is unflavored, which is a great choice if you want to consume it with food. On the contrary, the flavored variant has a soft peppermint fragrance, which has a very soothing effect.

The latter contains peppermint oil, which may offer some additional benefits. If you have skin problems such as acne, rashes, inflammation, or itching, you might find peppermint-flavored oil to be helpful. And, since this oil uses full-spectrum extract, it might help with issues such as stress, anxiety, pain, or sleeping disorders.

Therefore, based on the symptoms, as well as your personal preferences, you can choose whichever variant you want.

C. Purchase Options

You get more than one purchase option with this particular oil. There is the conventional one-time purchase, which is fast and simple. But, for those who plan to purchase this oil on a regular basis, there is a monthly subscription plan.

With it, you get a flat 20% discount on the listed price. Not only that, you won’t need to make repeat purchases if you opt for a subscription. You just need to specify the frequency of refills, and a new bottle will get automatically shipped to your address.

Furthermore, all transactions are secure so that you can purchase the oil directly from the website without any risk.

D. Transparency

As we have said before, Plant Of Life is a brand that values transparency. That is why they have included all the necessary information on the product page itself. This includes a detailed description of the oil, the list of ingredients used, the certificate of analysis, and a dosage guide.

It also contains links to other useful resources, such as return and shipping policies, customer reviews, and a CBD quiz to help you decide the best dosage. All of this information is enough to make an informed purchase. But, if you still have questions, there is a FAQ section, which might address any other concerns about the product.

How We Made This List Of The Most Popular CBD Tinctures Canada?

Making a list of the top three CBD products in Canada is not a small feat, especially considering the sheer number of choices that are available. Thankfully, we followed a systematic process of evaluation and elimination, which helped us to prepare this list without too much of a hassle.

First, we made a list of all the brands in Canada that manufacture and sell CBD oils. We admit that many of the brands on our initial list were not as good. But, we included them anyway because we didn’t want to miss out on any good ones by taking a selective approach.

That is why our next step involved evaluating all of these brands based on different metrics. Any brand that did not meet our standards for quality was discarded, which helped us trim the list to a great extent.

Our second list was much shorter, thanks to the rigorous screening process. However, we evaluated the remaining brands even more thoroughly, which was the third step of our process. For this step, we considered the information and data provided by journalists, experts, and longtime CBD users. And, thanks to their valuable input, we were able to shortlist the top three products.

Here are some of the most important factors that we considered while making this list.

Feedback provided by customers

The reputation of the brand

Source and type of ingredients used

THC content

Lab testing

Availability of dosage guides

Transparency of the product

Buyer’s Guide: Important Factors To Consider Before Purchasing CBD Oil In Canada

As we have said before, there are numerous choices available on the market when it comes to the best CBD oils canada. For a new or average CBD user, having to choose one option from these many choices can be pretty intimidating. And, considering the prices of these oils, you cannot afford to make uninformed decisions. If you do, you may end up regretting the purchase later on.

That is why you should keep some specific factors in mind before you make a final decision. And, in this buyer’s guide, we have discussed these factors in detail. So, let’s see what they are.

1. Ingredients Used

One of the first things you should check in a CBD oil is the ingredients it uses. Usually, the formulation used in these oils is fairly simple. Apart from the CBD extract, there is only one other primary ingredient, which is the carrier oil. Some brands may use other additional ingredients, especially if the oil is available in different flavors.

In any case, you should ensure that all of the ingredients are natural and sourced organically. Such ingredients will be free from artificial chemicals and will therefore be safe to use.

2. Type Of CBD Extract

You should also check what type of CBD extract is used in the oil before you purchase. There are three types of CBD extracts available which are full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and pure isolate.

If you were to ask us, we would recommend going for oils that use full-spectrum extracts. That way, you will get a value for your purchase. This is because such oils contain several other cannabinoids which act synergistically to enhance the effectiveness.

However, it contains trace amounts of THC, which is a psychoactive agent. If you want an oil that is free from THC, you can opt for an oil that uses a broad-spectrum or pure isolate CBD extract. But, such oils may not be as effective as a full-spectrum oil. So, you need to keep this in mind before purchasing.

3. Lab Test Results

For most CBD-based products, lab testing is done to ensure that it meets all the relevant guidelines for safety and quality. Not only that, an authentic brand will make the results of these lab tests publicly viewable so that anyone can check them out.

Before you purchase the oil, make sure to check out the lab test results. If you come across a product that has no lab test results available, it is an indicator that the brand is not trustworthy. Therefore, it is best to stay away or look for another alternative.

FAQs Related To CBD Oil Canada

Q1. Are There Any Side Effects Of CBD Oils?

Due to the organic nature of CBD, it typically does not have any noticeable side effects. And, if you follow the dosage instructions properly, they are relatively safe to consume.

However, if you exceed the safe dosage by a considerable margin, you might encounter some side effects. These may include dizziness, nausea, skin irritation, sudden changes in appetite, diarrhea, dry mouth, and fatigue. You might notice more than one of these symptoms if you use too much oil.

In any case, the symptoms should subside after you stay off the oil for a while. If it doesn’t, then you should stop using it and seek help from your physician immediately.

Q2. Does CBD Oil Have Any Psychoactive Effects?

CBD is a non-psychoactive compound, so you don’t need to worry about any psychoactive effects. On that note, a full-spectrum CBD oil does contain trace amounts of THC, which has known psychoactive properties.

There is no need to be concerned, though, because the maximum amount of THC in any CBD product cannot exceed 0.3%, as per government guidelines. All full-spectrum CBD oils contain THC, which is below that threshold.

Q3. How Should You Use CBD Oils?

In most cases, CBD oil is consumed by mixing it with other food items, such as water, tea, coffee, milk, or any other solid food. If you wish, you can also consume it directly without mixing it with food. In this case, you should pour the necessary amount below your tongue with the help of a dropper.

Apart from that, you can mix it with other topical creams and apply it over the affected area. This is an effective means of using CBD oils if you have any skin problems.

Conclusion - Which CBD Oil Should You Buy In Canada?

And, that’s all we have to say about the best CBD oil in Canada. We hope that the information provided here will help with your purchase.

But, before we wrap it up, we would like to mention our top pick from the above list. And, that honor clearly goes to the CBDNorth Premium Full-Spectrum CBD Oil. Its natural formulation and utility in maintaining overall well-being makes it our favorite CBD oil. And, it comes with financial assistance, so that’s a bonus.

So, now it’s time for us to say goodbye. Take care, everyone!