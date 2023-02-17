Best CBD Cream For Pain Relief In 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper





A wholesome cannabinoid, cannabidiol (CBD), has worked wonders for hundreds of people worldwide, naturally raising its demand in the legal cannabis market.

The CBD market, which occupies a major share of the cannabis industry - is exploding with innovative options in terms of brands and products. And some of the popular products include topical or transdermal CBD products, such as pain-relieving creams, gels, lotions, balms, and salves.

Since they do not have any downsides of regular prescription medications, many people suffering from chronic pain prefer these creams to get relief from pain and inflammation.

If you are on the hunt for that perfect CBD cream to ease your aches, irritations, and inflammations, you might find it overwhelming to find just the right one - given that there are hundreds of brands claiming to sell quality products online and in local brick-and-mortar shops.

So, here we are, presenting to you some of the most effective, CBD-enriched topical creams that should help you find the kind of relief you’re looking for, as these contain all the perks that come with natural, organically sourced, pure CBD topicals that contain the exact blend of pain-relieving cannabinoids and botanical extracts.

Best CBD Creams For Pain (Updated List)

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Cream For Pain Cheef Botanicals: Most Popular CBD Cream To Cure Pain FabCBD: Recommended CBD Salve For Muscle & Joint Pain CBDistillery: Effective CBD Cream & Balm; Non GMO Medterra: Affordable CBD Cream For Arthritis

The Top Five CBD Creams For Pain

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Cream For Pain

Exhale Wellness appears to be the most well-known brand in the sector for producing the purportedly best, healthiest, and organic CBD cream. Independent of the breed, every cream kind has the same flavor and aroma, as well as a similar overall enjoyable experience.

Although the Exhale Wellness company is based in Los Angeles, California, customers can buy its products anywhere. Initially founded by a group of committed academics and farmers. Each member of the team has extensive experience working in the natural food industry.

Brand Highlights

Because Exhale Wellness employs natural and organic raw ingredients to make its CBD cream, it is well-liked. It has undergone independent laboratory testing and has received clinical approval, making it safe and efficient for its consumers.

Full-spectrum CBD is used in CBD cream, which is also GMO-free and suitable for vegans. They always maintain the highest standards of quality and employ powerful products. The company's reputation and vast range of products are mostly attributed to their quality and efficacy.

Available only online The company employs the carbon dioxide extraction method in its production process. By employing this carbon dioxide-based extraction technique, their production team guarantees that they can obtain a pure marijuana distillate of the highest possible grade from the marijuana plant.

Each and every product provided by the brand is rigorously tested at a third-party lab in order to assure the Standard and purity of the product.

Pros

For the various types of smokers, there is a wide selection of goods available.

Products that appear to be free of dairy, gluten, animal products, and genetically modified organisms

This product contains no artificial flavors or additives.

A risk-free method of extraction is utilized to create a wide range of flavors.

seen and confirmed by a separate laboratory

Cons

Available only online

=> Click here to visit the official website “Exhale Wellness”

#2. Cheef Botanicals: Most Popular CBD Cream To Cure Pain

Our next favorite is the pain-relieving CBD salve offered by Cheef Botanicals. This brand uses its 30 years of experience in the organic food industry to provide an all-natural, pure, and organic line of CBD products.

With its belief in the healing powers of CBD, Cheef Botanicals has an exceptional range of CBD products, including vapes, capsules, gummies, and oils, besides the salve. Its entire set of products is gluten-free, cruelty-free, dairy-free, and contains no artificial additives. Cheef Botanicals takes pride in its third-party lab-tested products that have no more than 0.3% THC.

Its topical salve can be procured in various strengths and has only organic ingredients that offer you fast and holistic relief. This gives a soothing sensation to your skin and can be your ideal post-workout companion. You simply have to massage the affected area to enjoy the effects.

The Cheef Botanicals customer support is commendable. Moreover, they provide free shipping and a user-friendly return policy that allows you to claim refunds on unused items within 30 to 45 days of purchase. Users love this brand for its 30-day money-back policy in case you change your mind about your purchase.

Brand Highlights

All products contain extracts obtained from non-GMO hemp organically grown on farms in Colorado and Oregon.

Each product is vegan-friendly, dairy-free, and all-natural, and does not contain more than 0.3% THC.

The brand gets all its products evaluated by third-party labs and publishes its results online, assuring us of its quality.

The brand ships its products free of cost and even offers a user-friendly return policy along with a 30-day money-back policy.

Besides its other topicals like lotions, lip balms, and bath bombs, it offers a very effective CBD relief salve.

CBD Relief Salve: Highlights

The CBD salve is packed with full-spectrum CBD and several soothing oils.

You can buy this salve in strengths of 500mg (regular), 1000mg (extra), and 2000mg (maximum). The last one can give you instant relief from pain.

The salve contains coconut oil, candelilla wax, calendula flowers, olive oil, peppermint essential oil, jojoba oil, fennel essential oil, Vitamin E, frankincense essential oil, and CBD oil.

Pros

Extremely effective, pain-relieving, and moisturizing formula.

Extracts are derived from 100% naturally grown hemp, containing less than 0.3% THC.

A reputable and transparent brand that publishes all its third-party lab test reports on its website.

Free shipping

User-friendly 30–45-day return policy

Outstanding customer support

30-day money-back promise

Cons

Inconsistent online reviews regarding the effectiveness of its products.

Some users have pointed out that the company doesn’t get its products scanned for contaminants by third-party labs.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Cheef Botanicals”

#3. FabCBD: Recommended CBD Salve For Muscle & Joint Pain

Our top pick is the most potent and effective topical cream offered by FabCBD.

Since its establishment in 2017, this brand has been committed to serving high-quality CBD products to its users. With several years of experience in the nutrition, health, and fitness industry, the FabCBD team has created a variety of top-rated CBD products, like oils, gummies, pet treats, and even vegan superfoods. Its full-spectrum CBD oil products can be procured in different strengths and flavors.

FabCBD provides CBD products made from non-GMO and organic hemp, which are thoroughly tested by third-party labs for the quality of their ingredients. All the products by FabCBD are super-clean and packed with wholesome cannabinoids and terpenes.

Besides offering a nourishing and skin-protective body salve, it also provides a highly soothing and pain-relieving FabCBD topical cream that is packed with full-spectrum CBD extract containing no greater than 0.3% THC.

Users seem extremely satisfied with the potency of this cream and find it effective in relieving their joint or muscle pain, post-workout recovery, and even stress. Let us go through its features.

Brand Highlights

The products are made from pure, organic, and Colorado-grown hemp cultivated without using any chemicals. This brand extracts its products from non-GMO hemp using the ideal CO2 extraction technique.

All products by FabCBD are thoroughly assessed by ProVerde labs for their quality.

FabCBD offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it suitable for new customers.

FabCBD Topical Cream: Features

FabCBD’s 600mg topical cream is available in a 2oz jar, in a subtle but refreshing orange aroma and a non-greasy and light texture.

This topical cream is top-rated and very effective in relieving muscle and joint pain.

This cream is packed with full-spectrum CBD extracts that ensure that you get the combined perks of all cannabinoids and terpenes, also known as the entourage effect.

The ingredients of this cream include 600mg of full-spectrum hemp extract (CBD), chamomile, aloe vera, cocoa butter, coconut oil, olive oil, cinnamon, blood orange essential oil, etc.

Pros

The brand offers the finest, most effective, and safe CBD products

It has been labeled as #1 on several platforms.

All CBD products contain extracts from 100% organically grown hemp, and their THC levels are maintained at 0.3% or lower.

Despite being confident about the quality of its products, the brand gets them assessed by third-party labs for their quality and uploads all its results online.

FabCBD is known for its fast shipping and top-notch customer service. It even provides a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not happy with its products.

FabCBD offers free shipping on all orders worth more than $99.

Cons

FabCBD does not ship its products to the UK or Canada.

=> Click here to visit the official website “FabCBD”

#4. CBDistillery : Effective CBD Cream & Balm; Non GMO

CBDistillery, a brand that entered the CBD market in 2016, is run by a team based in Colorado. Most of its customers seem highly satisfied with its potent and cost-effective products.

Besides its wide variety of CBD products, the range of CBD topicals it offers is mind-blowing. These topicals are obtained only from non-GMO and locally-grown industrial hemp, cultivated using natural farming practices. They come in all varieties—broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolate. All products contain less than 0.3% THC.

The company’s wide array of topicals includes CBD creams, salves, and lip balms, which contain natural ingredients like essential oils with moisturizing, healing, and pain-relieving properties.

Brand Highlights

The products are obtained from naturally grown, non-GMO, and US-grown industrial hemp

The brand offers very user-friendly shipping policies. You can avail of free shipping upon the purchase of products priced above $75. Moreover, it provides a 60-day money-back guarantee if you don’t find its products adequately effective.

CBDol Topical Salve (500mg) For Pain Relief: Highlights

CBDol topical salve by CBDistillery is packed with 500mg of CBD and offers targeted relief when your body craves it.

The salve is non-greasy in texture and can be absorbed very easily, thereby offering you instant effects.

The salve is formulated with pure, full-spectrum CBD extract along with all the essential oils that pamper your skin.

Ingredients: Full-spectrum hemp extract, coconut extract, shea butter, willow bark extract, coconut oil, cinnamon leaf oil, hemp seed oil, tea tree leaf oil, grapefruit peel extract, beeswax, wintergreen leaf oil, peppermint oil, olive fruit oil, apricot kernel oil, sunflower seed oil, sweet almond oil, lavender flower oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, camphor bark oil, rosemary leaf oil, arnica flower oil, frankincense oil, green tea leaf extract, aspen bark extract, honeysuckle extract, aloe extract, etc.

CBD Isolate CBD Relief Stick (1000mg & 500mg): Highlights

With zero THC, this CBD isolate stick can provide a hassle-free soothing effect and targeted relief at the required areas of your body.

It also nourishes your skin and is very convenient and portable.

Ingredients: Soybean oil, Arnica Montana flower extract, CBD, coconut oil, shea butter, peppermint oil, tapioca starch, menthol, etc.

1000mg Broad-Spectrum CBD Relief Stick: Highlights

This stick containing zero THC comes with the cooling sensation of menthol.

This extra strength option offers topical relief and is ideal for on-the-go recovery.

CBD Warming Cream (300mg Broad-Spectrum): Highlights

Delivers a subtle warming sensation with soothing effects; this 300mg CBD cream can comfort your targeted pain areas with perfection.

A perfect supplement to opt for after a challenging workout at the gym.

Ingredients: Hemp seed oil, shea butter, coconut oil, hemp (aerial parts) extract, camphor, argan kernel oil, apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, honeysuckle extract, rice bran extract, rosemary leaf extract, sunflower extract, xanthan gum, aloe vera leaf juice, citric acid, glycerin, etc.

CBD Cooling Cream (300mg Broad-Spectrum): Highlights

If it has been a long tiring day for your feet, this cooling cream can provide a perfect ice bath on the go along with a targeted relief.

Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter, hemp seed oil, glycerin, argan kernel oil, apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, honeysuckle flower extract, rice bran extract, rosemary leaf extract, hemp (aerial parts) extract, sunflower extract, tocopherol, xanthan gum, aloe vera leaf juice, etc.

Pros

All products are certified by the US Hemp Authority

The brand uses a coconut oil base for most of its products

Incomparable options in CBD product topicals that offer a variety of effects, like pain-relieving, warming, cooling, and soothing skin

A transparent and reliable brand that posts its third-party lab results online

60-day money-back policy

The brand offers impressive discounts besides free shipping on all orders above $75

Cons

The company is non-operational on Saturdays and Sundays

There is no way to reach the customer support team of CBDistillery besides dropping a message on its website

Some customers have reported shipping delays

=> Click here to visit the official website “CBDistillery”

#5. Medterra: Affordable CBD Cream For Arthritis

Another well-known brand that offers a unique variety of CBD topicals is Medterra. Not only does it provide all-natural products obtained from hemp grown in the local farms of Kentucky, this brand easily wins at delivering the best value for money.

Medterra has a direct tie-up with medical researchers and constantly works on improving the formulation of its products to get the desired efficacy. Its range of affordable and high-quality products comes in a variety of strengths.

This brand is a member of the US Hemp Authority and is a one-stop-shop when it comes to CBD topicals.

Brand Highlights

This brand provides only pure products obtained from hemp grown in the local farms in Kentucky, where they employ micro-farming practices.

This brand packs its topicals with innovative ingredients that help the large CBD molecules to effectively penetrate the skin to offer the desired effects.

Its THC-free products are free of plasticizers or chemicals that hinder CBD from being absorbed by the skin.

Medterra gets all its products assessed by third-party labs and displays the results online.

Your products will be shipped free of cost if the order is above $75. You can enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like what you bought.

This brand offers an exceptional variety when it comes to CBD topicals that comprise CBD + manuka cream, meant for nourishing your skin and other pain-relieving combinations.

CBD Pain Relief Cream (500mg & 1000mg): Highlights

This cream provides cooling and pain-relieving effects and is highly effective for sore backs, stiff necks, and joint pains.

Its soothing effects can be attributed to powerful ingredients like Arnica Montana 1X HPUS 7% and menthol 4%

Other ingredients include aloe vera leaf juice, kernel oil, shea butter, CBD, coconut oil, glycerin, sunflower extract, peppermint oil, rice bran extract, rosemary leaf extract, jojoba seed oil, xanthan gum, etc.

CBD Relief + Recovery Cream (250mg, 500mg, & 750mg): Highlights

It contains powerful, soothing, and cooling ingredients.

Perfect for joint and muscle support.

Ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, grape seed extract, inner fillet leaf juice, Vitamin C, glycerin, mineral salt, xanthan gum, safflower seed oil, menthol (USP), olive fruit oil, basil leaf oil, bergamot fruit oil, CBD, Arnica Montana flower extract, tea tree oil, ginger root oil, lemon peel oil, lime peel oil, orange peel oil, rosemary leaf extract, clary oil, etc.

Relief + Recovery Roll-On (250mg, 500mg, & 1000mg CBD): Highlights

This roll-on offers hassle-free application, provides a cooling effect, and is ideal for supporting your joints and muscles.

Ingredients: Inner filet leaf juice, menthol, lavender oil, sunflower seed oil, Arnica Montana flower extract, camphor bark oil, xanthan gum, citric acid, sunflower, CBD, etc.

Pros

Organic, Kentucky-grown hemp

Federally legal products containing less than 0.3% THC

All Medterra products are tested by third-party labs

Affordable prices compared to other reputable brands

30-day money-back policy if you are not happy with a product

Cons

The brand does not have any full-spectrum options in creams.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Medterra Creams And Salves”

How We Made The List Of The Best CBD Cream For Pain & Inflammation

The hemp market is packed with abundant variety in CBD products, such as tinctures, edibles, flowers, and vape carts. But if you are seeking relief from pain and aches or skin conditions, topicals like creams or salves might be your best bet.

A CBD topical is a salve or cream infused with CBD, which is meant to be applied and massaged gently to your skin. However, to enjoy the natural pain-relieving effects of topical CBD application, you must choose the right brand. The wrong one may not only disappoint you but, in the worst-case scenario, may even result in undesirable effects.

Of course, we will guide you on how to judge whether a product is right for you. But we would also like you to know how we selected our best products. To be more certain about the topicals we are recommending, we put in place a list of criteria and picked only the brands that complied with them.

The Factors We Looked For While Making Our List Of Best CBD Cream

We verified whether the brands offer products that are solely derived from non-GMO and organically grown hemp (cultivated without using pesticides or chemicals).

We made sure the products do not contain any residual, harmful additives, or heavy metals.

We ensured the processing facilities follow all the stringent FDA guidelines.

We ascertained if the THC content in the products is at legally acceptable levels.

We confirmed that the brands get their products assessed by a third-party lab.

We also verified that brands use beneficial and natural ingredients.

We checked to see if the brands offer a good shopping experience, the right kind of marketing strategies, including its customer services.

We looked for necessary and relevant instructions about the dosage and usage of the topicals.

We further looked at how well the brands explain CBD’s advantages, properties, and connection to our pain sensitivity.

We also sought out the opinions of experts from both medical health and cannabis industries about these products, besides considering the feedback and testimonials of regular users (we scored through numerous social media outlets and public forums).

We tested the products ourselves to make sure that we don’t steer you wrong.

Finally, we selected only the most reliable and popular brands that have a great reputation in the hemp market and an outstanding performance as far as their efficacy is concerned. We made sure that the products give you a relaxing and comfortable experience while effectively relieving pain and inflammation and easing your mind and body, allowing you to sleep.

After considering each of the mentioned criteria, we zeroed in on five brands. Next, we will detail their features and pros and cons so that you can decide which one is suitable for you.

Safety & Side Effects Of Topical CBD

Generally, CBD is safe and when it comes to topicals. You can re-apply them as needed. In fact, experts suggest that CBD creams are better than long-term prescription painkillers or addictive opioids in the management of pain.

However, you must take care not to apply these creams on open wounds. As a precaution, we also advise you to consult your doctor before using CBD creams, as these can interact with certain medications.

How To Use CBD Topicals For Pain

You should apply CBD topicals externally, i.e., over your skin. You should make sure your skin is clean and dry before applying the cream. Massage it gently over the surface of the skin under which you are experiencing discomfort or pain. Do not rub it hard.

Besides the soothing sensations, certain products may contain ingredients such as menthol or arnica. Those would offer a cooling or warming effect on your skin when you apply, thereby enhancing the healing process.

You can start by applying the cream in tiny portions, observe the effects, and then re-apply if required. You can use the cream as often as you need it. However, make sure you do not apply these creams on open wounds.

Beginners Guide For Buying The Best CBD Salve For Pain

CBD creams can work wonders to relieve body aches or muscle pains. However, for a product to be effective, you must buy from a premium brand. But it can be quite confusing, as tons of brands, including some shady brands, claim to offer "high-quality and potent products".

So, here are certain factors not to be missed while choosing your pain-relieving cream so that you get the exact desired benefits you are seeking.

Quality

The quality of products offered by the brand depends on various aspects. You must choose a brand that sources its hemp from local farms. The hemp should be grown organically without using any chemicals or pesticides. Furthermore, the brand should extract cannabinoids by the best methods, like the CO2 extraction technique.

Types Of CBD Topicals

You may get topicals containing all types of CBD extracts—full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or isolates. You must be aware of what they mean. A full-spectrum extract comprises all cannabinoids and terpenes with a THC content of no more than 0.3%. Isolates contain only CBD, while broad-spectrum products contain a blend of all cannabinoids and terpenes - but no THC.

Brand Reputation

It is always a good idea to go through customer reviews, feedback, and ratings for products offered by a brand. These indicate the overall reputation of the brand. Reputable brands mostly do not compromise and are consistent with the quality of their products.

Ingredients

Make sure you check the ingredients present in the product to avoid any undesirable .

Price can be one of the critical deciding factors, especially if you are looking to buy products regularly. You must know that extracting pure CBD is very expensive and tedious. Hence, cheap products do raise a red flag. That being said, a costly topical does not necessarily promise exceptional performance. So, make sure you do your research and go through all other factors along with pricing before making your decision.

CBD Creams For Pain: FAQs

Q: How does CBD help reduce pain?

A: By interacting with the receptors of our largest regulatory system, the endocannabinoid system, CBD can reduce your pain and inflammation. Ongoing research suggests that CBD can help relieve pain generated from systemic conditions like arthritis, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, back pain, neck stiffness, chronic migraines, and multiple sclerosis.

Q: What exactly do you mean by CBD topicals?

A: Products that are infused with CBD and formulated for external use are CBD topicals. Generally, these topicals also contain other essential oils and botanical extracts to enhance their effect.

Q: How do these CBD topicals work?

A: Skin is one of the complex and active structures of our body, which includes other tiny organ systems like hair follicles, oil glands, sweat glands, and also an immune system. CBD interacts with a certain type of receptor present in the skin to show the effects.

Q: How do you differentiate a CBD cream from a CBD salve?

A: Although meant to serve a similar purpose, these two vary in their texture and appearance. Creams are usually a blend of oils and water. They are formulated in such a way that they are quickly absorbed and are perfect for lubrication, hydration, and moisturizing your skin. Salves have a semi-solid base and are much thicker in consistency. They are formulated such that they maximize the duration for your skin to retain CBD. So, for long-lasting benefits, salves may serve a better purpose.

Concluding On The Best CBD Cream For Pain From Top Brands

Today, an increasing number of people are turning to CBD as a safe, natural, and non-addictive alternative to NSAIDs or opioids. Although research regarding the pain-relieving effects of topical CBD cream is still ongoing, we have plenty of anecdotal evidence to confirm its efficacy. CBD topicals are helping athletes as well as common people suffering from body aches, back pains, or stiffness of muscles and joints—that too with almost no side effects at all.

However, considering that we have thousands of CBD brands out there in the hemp market, online and offline, it can be pretty confusing to choose the most genuine and effective ones. Hence, we have detailed the best brands that will provide you with pure, organic, and effective products that do not contain any artificial additives. We have also guided you on how to pick the right brand and a suitable product.

So, just pick your favorite from the list or try them all and choose the one that suits you the best.