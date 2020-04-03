 Cartoons from the pandemic: Quarantine hair fails | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Cartoons from the pandemic: Quarantine hair fails

By

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: JOSIE NORTON
CP illustration: Josie Norton
click to enlarge hairfail_beard.jpg
click to enlarge hairfail_dyejob.jpg
click to enlarge hairfail_hoodie.jpg
click to enlarge hairfail_littlesister.jpg

Tags

Latest in Features

Bust out these virtual party games for social distancing fun

By Amanda Waltz

Mario Kart Tour

Checking in during quarantine: Julie Mallis

By Alex Gordon

Checking in during quarantine: Julie Mallis

Here we go, Ping Pong, here we go

By Lisa Cunningham

Here we go, Ping Pong, here we go

Fundraising project together/apart supports Pittsburgh artists, musicians, and gig workers affected by coronavirus

By Amanda Waltz

together/apart designs featured on t-shirts.
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 1- 7, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Here we go, Ping Pong, here we go

Here we go, Ping Pong, here we go

By Lisa Cunningham

together/apart designs featured on t-shirts.

Fundraising project together/apart supports Pittsburgh artists, musicians, and gig workers affected by coronavirus

By Amanda Waltz

Checking in during quarantine: Monica Ruiz

Checking in during quarantine: Monica Ruiz

By Alex Gordon

Checking in during quarantine: Julie Mallis

Checking in during quarantine: Julie Mallis

By Alex Gordon

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation