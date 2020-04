click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams

Getting your period sucks, no matter the time, day, or place. It can make you cry, make your skin break out, and give you a sudden craving for a huge brownie. But under quarantine, PMS turns into Pandemic Menstrual Syndrome, with all the same usual feelings, dialed up to 11, and trapped in your house.