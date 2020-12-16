 Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh group votes to join United Steelworkers union | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh group votes to join United Steelworkers union

By

click to enlarge Social distancing signage outside the Carnegie Museum of Natural History gift shop - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Social distancing signage outside the Carnegie Museum of Natural History gift shop
Workers from across all four of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh have taken another major step towards unionization by voting to join the Pittsburgh-based United Steelworkers union.

Yesterday, it was announced that the United Museum Workers, a group that includes 500 scientists, educators, art handlers, gift shop clerks, and other staff members from Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History, The Warhol Museum, and the Carnegie Science Center,  officially became part of the USW.

“We are thrilled to become members of the strong and diverse labor union whose founding members helped to build the fortune of our museum’s namesake,” says CMOA associate registrar, Gabi DiDonna, in a press release. “We look forward to having a seat at the table and a voice in the decisions that affect our quality of life both on and off the job.”


The group first announced its intent to unionize with a rally in June and filed for a union election to join the USW in October. The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America across a variety of industries.
click to enlarge The roboworld exhibit at Carnegie Science Center - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
The roboworld exhibit at Carnegie Science Center
United Museum Workers are seeking better pay and benefits, as well as “inclusivity in hiring, greater accessibility, increased transparency, a safer work environment, and a voice in the museum’s decision-making process.”

Union members have cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a major reason for organizing. Aiyana Kachmarek, a gallery attendant at the Warhol, says that museums reopening during the crisis, and forcing staff to return to work, was “bringing to light on-the-job health and safety concerns that some workers may not have considered before.”

United Museum Workers adds to growing unionization efforts across Pittsburgh. Last month, a group of 27 KDKA news, sports, web, and digital media producers officially unionized with SAG-AFTRA. In the last two years, local tech and library professionals, human service workers, and university employees have all organized.

As for the United Museum Workers, Chloe Deardorff, a program presenter at the Carnegie Science Center, says, “Our goal is to build the best, most welcoming, and safest museum system for workers and for the people of the Pittsburgh area. The best way to do that is through collective action. We look forward to sitting down and bargaining a first contract that helps us to reach those goals.”

Trending

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?
What local LGBTQ organizers and legislators say must be done post-election
Ho-ho-how will Santa find his way to kids this year?
August Wilson's work shines in Netflix adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Just add milk: Testing hot chocolate bombs
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Duquesne University proposes full-time faculty cuts amid pandemic, financial uncertainty

By Ollie Gratzinger

Duquesne University

UPDATE: KDKA-TV producers officially unionize with SAG-AFTRA

By Ryan Deto

KDKA-TV sign in Downtown Pittsburgh

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh employees to take major step towards unionization

By Amanda Waltz

Carnegie Science Center

United Steelworkers calls on Pittsburgh to vote with projected "batlight" campaign

By Amanda Waltz

United Steelworkers batlight on the Carnegie Science Center
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

By Ryan Deto

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

What local LGBTQ organizers and legislators say must be done post-election

By Meg Fair

Pittsburgh activist Jalina McClarin

Black-led community spotlight: Center of Life strengthens Hazelwood

By Nardos Haile

Black-led community spotlight: Center of Life strengthens Hazelwood

As deadline for COVID-19 stimulus deal closes in, Pa. residents "need help yesterday"

By John Micek

As deadline for COVID-19 stimulus deal closes in, Pa. residents "need help yesterday"
More »

Readers also liked…

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh City Council shifts over $9 million away from police, Mon Oakland Connector in proposed budget

Pittsburgh City Council shifts over $9 million away from police, Mon Oakland Connector in proposed budget

By Ryan Deto

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

By Ryan Deto

Pa. Treasury Twitter account has shut down, leaving legacy of snarky, relatable PR

Pa. Treasury Twitter account has shut down, leaving legacy of snarky, relatable PR

By Stephen Caruso

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation