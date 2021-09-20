 Carnegie Museum of Natural History brings Monster Fish to Pittsburgh | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Carnegie Museum of Natural History brings Monster Fish to Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Monster Fish host Dr. Zeb Hogan holds a 46-inch Giant Eurasian Trout in the Üür River, Mongolia. - PHOTO BY BRANT ALLEN
Photo by Brant Allen
Monster Fish host Dr. Zeb Hogan holds a 46-inch Giant Eurasian Trout in the Üür River, Mongolia.
Starting in October, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History will take guests on a deep dive into a new exhibit about very big fish.

Beginning on Oct. 8, Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants will introduce audiences to "rare, giant freshwater fish from around the world" with an interactive exhibition featuring five life-size sculptures, videos, and hands-on experiences.

The exhibit, developed by National Geographic, is inspired by the television show Monster Fish, now in its seventh season on the channel Nat Geo WILD. The series follows the exploits of aquatic ecologist Dr. Zeb Hogan as he seeks out “bizarre giants of the water, specimens equally enormous in proportion and odd in appearance," says a press release.


About 20 different species of monster fish, all of which have been extensively studied by Hogan, will be highlighted.

“This fascinating exhibition is a trip around the world with one of National Geographic’s Explorers in search of bizarre and extraordinary species of freshwater fish,” says Kathryn Keane, National Geographic’s vice president of public experiences. “Zeb Hogan shows us that despite their size, these fish are an increasingly fragile link in some of the most important freshwater ecosystems on Earth.”

The exhibit will feature "several interactive elements and games designed to provide visitors with opportunities to learn about how monster fish grow; how scientists study them; and how anglers and others can help these fish survive."
Included are a fish-inspired obstacle course and a classic fishing game complete with magnetic poles. Groups can also step on a large scale to see how they stack up to the exhibit's scaly beasts.

Additionally, guests can "board" a model boat to watch view five video shorts featuring Hogan talking about his research.


In addition to highlighting the biology of each species, the museum promises that Monster Fish will leave visitors with a "greater understanding of the connection between humans and fish by depicting the "cultural ties between the fish and local people," covering everything from "mythical tales and storied traditions to threats and conservation efforts."

Sarah Crawford, the museum's director of exhibitions, says Monster Fish “supports the museum's commitment to explore the interconnectedness of life on Earth.”

“The story of these fascinating fish has become so intertwined with that of humans,” Crawford says in a press release. “From sport fishermen as environmental stewards to scientists who seek to research and protect the fish. For thousands of years, people have been fascinated by these freshwater giants, as will visitors to this exhibit."
Monster Fish at Carnegie Museum of Natural History. Oct. 8-April 10, 2022. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. carnegiemnh.org

Trending

Speaking of...

New techPLAYground offers digital, and analog, interactive fun at SouthSide Works

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

New techPLAYground offers digital, and analog, interactive fun at SouthSide Works

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 serves looks galore at Frick Art Museum

By Amanda Waltz

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 serves looks galore at Frick Art Museum

Carnegie Museum of Natural History researchers part of landmark paleontology discovery of nesting dinosaur and egg fossils

By Amanda Waltz

Carnegie Museum of Natural History researchers part of landmark paleontology discovery of nesting dinosaur and egg fossils

A look at Pittsburgh museums and galleries as they welcome back limited crowds during the pandemic

By Amanda Waltz

A look at Pittsburgh museums and galleries as they welcome back limited crowds during the pandemic
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, PPG Paints Arena, and more (Sept. 16-19)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Cobra, PPG Paints Arena, and more (Sept. 16-19) (2)

Four mildly spooky Halloween events for those who scare easily

By Amanda Waltz

HALLOWBOO! at Idlewild

Three great ways to leaf peep in Western Pennsylvania

By Ryan Deto

Three great ways to leaf peep in Western Pennsylvania

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

New road trip tours 9 Frank Lloyd Wright structures across Western Pa. and N.Y.
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 15-21, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Paved Paradise, a vinyl pop-up expo, is coming to Pittsburgh this month (2)

Paved Paradise, a vinyl pop-up expo, is coming to Pittsburgh this month

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh artists make history, literally, with plaque unveiling and new Troy Hill gallery space

Pittsburgh artists make history, literally, with plaque unveiling and new Troy Hill gallery space

By Amanda Waltz

HALLOWBOO! at Idlewild

Four mildly spooky Halloween events for those who scare easily

By Amanda Waltz

Become a Plus One when Attack Theatre presents choreographer Antonio Brown’s debut show

Become a Plus One when Attack Theatre presents choreographer Antonio Brown’s debut show

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation