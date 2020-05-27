 Carnegie Museum of Art launches digital exhibit series with video piece Lake Valley | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Carnegie Museum of Art launches digital exhibit series with video piece Lake Valley

By

click to enlarge Still from Lake Valley by Rachel Rose - CARNEGIE MUSEUM OF ART/RACHEL ROSE
Carnegie Museum of Art/Rachel Rose
Still from Lake Valley by Rachel Rose
The Carnegie Museum of Art is physically closed (for now), but the institution is still accessible virtually. They are using the opportunity not only to connect with patrons who miss access to art, but to expand the museum's digital presence, beyond the necessity during the pandemic. On Wed., May 20, CMOA launched its first in a series of online-only exhibits that draw from the museum's video collection. Lake Valley, a video piece by artist Rachel Rose, is available to view for free on the CMOA website through Aug. 16.

Rose's piece is an eight-minute video that "mines themes and imagery from the history of children’s literature to create a dream-like story about loneliness, imagination, and longing for personal connection," reads the CMOA description. The video incorporates aspects of collage, animation, and soundscapes. The concept is a first for the museum, which has never had an exclusively online exhibit. But Eric Crosby, director of CMOA, says it's a concept he has been "considering for some time." "We have an incredible collection of film and video artworks, only some of which are on view in the galleries," says Crosby. "Video works have the unique ability to function in an online presentation."

Lake Valley was first shown by the museum during the 2018 Carnegie International. Rose's piece uses illustrations taken from 19th-century children's books, brought to life through cel animation, to create layered visuals that come together one piece at a time. The video begins with the creation of a collage, which, upon zooming out, is revealed to be a painting in a home. In that home, there are two dreamers: one a teenage girl, and the other a house pet with characteristics of a rabbit, a rat, and a dog. When she sleeps, the girl dreams of floating mid-air, and of water under a full moon. When the little animal runs into the forest and falls asleep, it dreams of meeting other wild critters.


The whole piece is bright and colorful, oddly satisfying to watch, like the perfect way an animated egg cracks or the pot of boiling water is made up of navy blue bubbles. The collage layers overlap, rapidly creating scenery and then papering over with something new just as quickly. The accompanying sounds, both musical and natural background noises, are eerie and melancholy. There is a tone of loneliness that runs through Lake Valley — Crosby calls the piece "a perfect fit for this moment," and says the themes of the piece are especially relevant to being stuck at home.

"Lake Valley is an artwork that speaks directly to our collective quarantine experience — the video tells a story about loneliness, imagination, and longing for personal connection," says Crosby. "Everyone can find something to identify with in Rose’s deeply imaginative animation, especially given the challenges of our present moment."

To take advantage of the creativity of Lake Valley, CMOA is incorporating virtual, family-friendly activities to go along with the exhibit. There are art activities on the website with prompts like drawing your own version of a strange pet, or creating a collage setting. On June 17, CMOA will host a free virtual drawing workshop inspired by the exhibit.

There are more, yet-to-be-announced online exhibits planned after Lake Valley, and Crosby says that CMOA plans to continue the series even once the physical museum is able to open.


"In this moment while our doors are closed, our audience has grown and expanded across the country," says Crosby. "The online exhibition series is essential as we rethink the traditional museum experience to include a strong online component."

Lake Valley, Carnegie Museum of Art, cmoa.org/exhibition/rachel-rose

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Lawrenceville graphic designer Daniel Gurwin donates hand-painted signs to support neighborhood businesses

By Lisa Cunningham

Daniel Gurwin's small business signs in Lawrenceville

August Wilson African American Cultural Center invites world to view recent exhibitions with first-ever virtual tours

By Amanda Waltz

Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Photos: Silent Saturday Strip District

By Jared Wickerham

Strip District mural
More »

Readers also liked…

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

By Hannah Lynn

LIKELIKE gallery in Garfield explores artistic creativity through video games

PULLPROOF Studio highlights female and non-binary illustrators with Mirror, Mirror

By Amanda Waltz

Asia Lae Bey, Untitled 2
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 27- 2, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

The Gateway Clipper boats docked at Station Square

The Gateway Clipper Fleet brings daily concerts starting Tue., May 26

By Jordan Snowden

Life on Expert cover art

New releases from Pk Delay, Good Sport, and more

By Jordan Snowden

How to have a good picnic, because all your favorite summer activities are canceled

How to have a good picnic, because all your favorite summer activities are canceled

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation