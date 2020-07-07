Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh rolls out next phase of curbside service

Current curbside locations are open Tue.– Sat.,10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and include the Allegheny branch in the North Side, Brookline, East Liberty, Hill District, and the branch in Oakland.
Beginning Tue., July 14, the Beechview, Hazelwood, Homewood, Knoxville, and Squirrel Hill CLP locations will also be open for contactless curbside and walk-up services.
The following Tuesday (July 21) marks the start of curbside services at CLP locations in Carrick, Lawrenceville, Sheraden, South Side, West End, and Woods Run.
Patrons will be able to pick up existing holds, return books, submit a quick print job, or take advantage of outdoor public Wi-Fi.
For curbside pickup, confirmed appointments are required and will be scheduled every 15 minutes. When items are ready, patrons will receive a notice via email, telephone, or text. Once this message is received, CLP asks that patrons call the library branch to arrange a pick-up time. The library notes that due to high volume, a missed scheduled pick-up date/time will result in the items being removed from a patron's account. Patrons will have to re-request those holds over the phone with CLP's reference staff.
For book returns, outdoor book returns are located at all open locations.
Visit carnegielibrary.org for more information.