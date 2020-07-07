Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh rolls out next phase of curbside service

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Inside CLP Carrick

Curbside pickup and returns have been available at

over the next two weeks, CLP is expanding that service. Pittsburgh's public libraries are adding a few more contactless curbside service options as part of its

phased reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic.





Current curbside locations are open

Tue.– Sat.,10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and

include the

Allegheny branch in the North Side, Brookline, East Liberty, Hill District, and the branch in Oakland.





Beechview, Hazelwood, Homewood, Knoxville, and Squirrel Hill CLP locations will also be open for

contactless curbside and walk-up services.





The following Tuesday (July 21) marks the start of curbside services at CLP locations in

Carrick, Lawrenceville, Sheraden, South Side, West End, and Woods Run.







Patrons will be able to p





ick up existing holds, return books, submit a quick print job, or take advantage of outdoor public Wi-Fi.

For curbside pickup, c

onfirmed appointments are required and will be

scheduled every 15 minutes. When items are ready, patrons will receive a notice via email, telephone, or text. Once this message is received, CLP asks that patrons call the library branch to arrange a pick-up time. The library notes that due to high volume, a missed scheduled pick-up date/time will result in the items being removed from a patron's account. Patrons will have to re-request those holds over the phone with CLP's reference staff.





Currently, holds placed prior to April 8 are being fulfilled in the order in which they were received. CLP anticipates opening up their catalog for new holds in mid-July.





For book returns,

outdoor book returns are located at all open locations.





