 Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh rolls out next phase of curbside service | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh rolls out next phase of curbside service

By

click to enlarge Inside CLP Carrick - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Inside CLP Carrick
Curbside pickup and returns have been available at select Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh (CLP) locations since June 23, and over the next two weeks, CLP is expanding that service. Pittsburgh's public libraries are adding a few more contactless curbside service options as part of its phased reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

Current curbside locations are open Tue.– Sat.,10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and include the Allegheny branch in the North Side, Brookline, East Liberty, Hill District, and the branch in Oakland.

Beginning Tue., July 14, the Beechview, Hazelwood, Homewood, Knoxville, and Squirrel Hill CLP locations will also be open for contactless curbside and walk-up services.

The following Tuesday (July 21) marks the start of curbside services at CLP locations in Carrick, Lawrenceville, Sheraden, South Side, West End, and Woods Run.

Patrons will be able to pick up existing holds, return books, submit a quick print job, or take advantage of outdoor public Wi-Fi.


For curbside pickup, confirmed appointments are required and will be scheduled every 15 minutes. When items are ready, patrons will receive a notice via email, telephone, or text. Once this message is received, CLP asks that patrons call the library branch to arrange a pick-up time. The library notes that due to high volume, a missed scheduled pick-up date/time will result in the items being removed from a patron's account. Patrons will have to re-request those holds over the phone with CLP's reference staff.

Currently, holds placed prior to April 8 are being fulfilled in the order in which they were received. CLP anticipates opening up their catalog for new holds in mid-July.

For book returns, outdoor book returns are located at all open locations.

Visit carnegielibrary.org for more information.

Speaking of...

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh challenges isolated borrowers to Stay In and Read with new online campaign

By Amanda Waltz

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh challenges isolated borrowers to Stay In and Read with new online campaign

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh breaks record with nearly two million digital book checkouts

By Amanda Waltz

Libby digital library app

Carnegie Library pilots eliminating fines at three locations

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library pilots eliminating fines at three locations

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh receives major grant to update Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped

By Amanda Waltz

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh receives major grant to update Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped
More »

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

Shannon Reed shares the highs and lows of teaching in Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures virtual event: Why Did I Get a B?

By Rege Behe

Shannon Reed

Pittsburgh writers on how COVID-19 is affecting their work

By Rege Behe

Pittsburgh writers on how COVID-19 is affecting their work

Alex North's The Shadows doesn't stick

By Jordan Snowden

Alex North's The Shadows doesn't stick

Twisted: The Tangled History of Black Hair Culture is a book everyone should read

By Jordan Snowden

Twisted: The Tangled History of Black Hair Culture is a book everyone should read
More »

Readers also liked…

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft

By Jordan Snowden

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft
More Literary Arts »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 1- 7, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Shannon Reed

Shannon Reed shares the highs and lows of teaching in Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures virtual event: Why Did I Get a B?

By Rege Behe

New Netflix cooking show Crazy Delicious has the creativity of Willy Wonka and the calming vibe of the Great British Baking Show

New Netflix cooking show Crazy Delicious has the creativity of Willy Wonka and the calming vibe of the Great British Baking Show

By Hannah Lynn

Trailer drops for Pittsburgh-shot film An American Pickle, making up for the lack of Picklesburgh

Trailer drops for Pittsburgh-shot film An American Pickle, making up for the lack of Picklesburgh

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation