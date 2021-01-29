Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh introduces slew of virtual events for Black History Month

The library plans to bookend its celebration with two virtual events highlighting Black heritage and modern civil rights champions.
Opening the month-long celebration is renowned, international storyteller Donna Washington as she performs a virtual storytelling event titled "Under The Baobab Tree." Washington, famous for her passionate and captivating performances, weaves together African folklore and themes of positive racial identity.
Three weeks later, on Feb. 22, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of civil rights advocate and Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, will sit down over Zoom with Jim Dale to discuss her late husband’s memoir, We're Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Our Democracy. She also plans to speak on her husband’s final days, as well as reflect on his likely thoughts on the recent cry for racial justice seen throughout the nation this past year.
In addition to the star-studded events, Carnegie Library will also be providing a number of resources — free to all community members — to help delve into Black culture through research, literature, and interactive experiences. These will be available through YouTube throughout the month of February.
For 2021, the 90th anniversary of Black History Month, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History has chosen the theme, “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.” CLP’s programming seeks to examine how the idea of family manifests in different aspects of Black life — past and present.
Library patrons also have the opportunity to engage with Carnegie Library’s social media, which will feature weekly Black history trivia, tips for accessing Black history and genealogy resources, photos of Black history library firsts, and shared content from local BIPOC organizations and events.
For younger audiences, CLP has compiled a full list of “Kids and Teens African American” books. And in a year of racial reckoning, CLP has also curated a booklist centered around Black joy and positive racial identity.
