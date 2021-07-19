Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh branches return to full capacity, increase hours

CLP announced that it has added operating hours and increased occupancy at all of its 19 branches. Patrons can now look up a list of new hours and requirements going into effect Mon., July 19 at their local branches and library facilities.
The organization says in a press release, that, as part of its reopening, it also reevaluated its COVID-19 health protocols and made changes. As part of this, mask requirements are no longer in place and there will be “no restrictions on visitor frequency or computer use time.”
In addition, services like laptop lending will resume, furniture and toys will return to reading areas, and personal device use will be permitted.
“While in-person programming and outreach remain on hold, virtual programming will continue,” adds the release. “Meeting room spaces are not reservable or available for closed-door use at this time.”
While the wearing of masks is no longer being enforced, CLP has some caveats. To help with the transition, CLP will use signage to “encourage unvaccinated visitors of all ages to wear masks in its spaces,” and will provide kid-sized masks to young patrons at all locations, as children ages 2 to 12 have yet to become eligible for the vaccine. Non-vaccinated adults should also continue to wear masks.
For those still uneasy about venturing inside their library, curbside and virtual services will still be available.
The announcement adds to a number of services and programs recently launched by the library to engage and better serve the community this season. Currently, patrons can take part in CLP’s Read Five! Summer Reading Program, which challenges Pittsburghers to reads five books now through Aug. 31. CLP also launched the latest edition of STACKS to add more local musicians and music acts to its streaming platform.
See the list below for more information about the hours at your CLP branch.
CLP – Allegheny (1210 Federal St.)
• Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Thursday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CLP – Beechview (1910 Broadway Ave.)
• Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday and Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – Brookline (708 Brookline Blvd.)
• Monday, Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday and Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – Carrick (1811 Brownsville Road)
• Monday, Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday and Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – Downtown (612 Smithfield St.)
• Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday and Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP - East Liberty (130 S. Whitfield St.)
• Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday and Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – Hazelwood (5006 Second Ave.)
• Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday and Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – Hill District (2177 Centre Ave.)
• Monday, Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday and Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – Homewood (7101 Hamilton Ave.)
• Monday, Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday and Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – Knoxville (400 Brownsville Road)
• Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday and Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – Lawrenceville (279 Fisk St.)
• Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday and Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians (4724 Baum Blvd.)
• Closed to the public for construction. Library staff are available to fill patron requests by phone and will continue to ship materials to patrons of the National Library Service Program via USPS. Please contact the library by phone (412-687-2440/800-242-0586) or email (info@mylamp.org) for more information.
CLP – Main (4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland)
• Sunday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• The Pennsylvania Department (local history & genealogy) at CLP – Main is currently not open for in-person visits. Two microfilm readers are available in the Reference Department, and visitors can request specific microfilmed newspapers or books to use during their visit. Books and other reference materials may also be requested for use on the second floor.
• Tuesday and Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – Sheraden (720 Sherwood Ave.)
• Monday, Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday and Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – South Side (2205 East Carson St.)
• Monday, Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday and Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – Squirrel Hill (5801 Forbes Ave.)
• Sunday, Monday, Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – West End (47 Wabash Ave.)
• Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday and Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CLP – Woods Run (1201 Woods Run Ave.)
• Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday and Thursday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.