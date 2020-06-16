 Carnegie Library launches curbside pickup and returns at select branches | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Carnegie Library launches curbside pickup and returns at select branches

By

carnegie_library.jpg
Library patrons haven't been able to browse the stacks for months, but next week, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh will begin offering curbside pickup and returns at select locations. Starting Tue., June 23, CLP will offer pickup for items at the Allegheny, Brookline, East Liberty, Hill District, and Main branches.

For now, pickup for materials will be limited to items that were already placed on hold, and give priority to those who had an item on hold prior to April 8. A press release calls this "the first step in our phased reopening plan," and may expand to other branches in the future.

As CLP works through the list of hold items in chronological order, it will notify patrons when their materials are available through email, text, or phone call, and set up a time to pick up items.


During curbside pickup times, there will also be bins outside the select branches for returning items. However, CLP will continue to waive any late fees "for the foreseeable future."

All News »
