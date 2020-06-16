Carnegie Library launches curbside pickup and returns at select branches

For now, pickup for materials will be limited to items that were already placed on hold, and give priority to those who had an item on hold prior to April 8. A press release calls this "the first step in our phased reopening plan," and may expand to other branches in the future.
As CLP works through the list of hold items in chronological order, it will notify patrons when their materials are available through email, text, or phone call, and set up a time to pick up items.
During curbside pickup times, there will also be bins outside the select branches for returning items. However, CLP will continue to waive any late fees "for the foreseeable future."