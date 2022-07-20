 Carnegie Library invites families with kids under 18 months to annual diaper and book giveaway | Pittsburgh City Paper

Carnegie Library to hold annual diaper and book giveaway at Hill District branch

By

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh will host its third annual Best Books for Babies Diaper Distribution this Saturday at the Hill District branch. Families and caregivers with children 18 months or younger will be able to receive a book bundle and two packages of diapers. Each family may select up to two sizes of diapers while supplies last.

About 2,800 books and 40,000 diapers are expected to be given away during the event. Registration is not required

Erin Zambataro, coordinator of children's services and family engagement at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, says the giveaway is a great opportunity to both encourage early reading and distribute necessary resources to families.

“The Diaper Distribution event is a valuable opportunity to engage with local parents and families in Pittsburgh,” Zambataro says. “It helps us to honor our mission of encouraging early reading habits through our Best Books for Babies lists while providing essential resources to community members in need.”

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s Best Books for Babies is a nationally acclaimed annual list of books handpicked by librarians and child development experts. The list is created as a guide to assist parents, teachers, and caregivers in selecting quality materials to share with babies.

The giveaway is supported by a partnership with Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank and a sponsorship from First National Bank.

Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank, established in 2012, provides diapers to families of low-income or poverty levels in five Western Pennsylvania counties – Allegheny, Cambria, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland. According to their website, WPADB provided 1.2 million diapers to families in need last year.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh once again on Best Books for Babies,” said Cathy Battle, WPADB executive director. “Diaper time is talk time and using these moments to read helps caregivers bond with their babies. With inflation and the steep rise in gas prices, Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank is grateful to be able to support families with a supply of diapers and help them focus on what really matters.”

Best Books for Babies Diaper Distribution. Sat., July 23. Carnegie Library Hill District branch (2177 Centre. Ave., Hill District). Drive-thru 10 a.m. to noon, walk-up 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Comments (0)

