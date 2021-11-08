 Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop occupies former “The O” location in Oakland | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop occupies former “The O” location in Oakland

By

click to enlarge Capastrami sandwich from Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop - PHOTO: COURTESY OF CAPRIOTTI’S SANDWICH SHOP
Photo: Courtesy of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
Capastrami sandwich from Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood is getting a new sandwich shop, and it's taking over part of a familiar location.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, a fast-casual sandwich chain founded in Delaware and now based out of Nevada, opened on Nov. 8 at 3903 Forbes Ave., a site formerly occupied by the Original Hot Dog Shop, aka “The O.”

The Original Hot Dog Shop permanently closed in April 2020, early in the pandemic. The beloved, longtime restaurant opened in 1960 and was known for serving mammoth plates of fries, and had a particular connection to Pittsburgh sports fans. The O was located near the University of Pittsburgh’s campus and the former Forbes Field.


Jeremy Tuckfelt and Brian Manni are local Pittsburghers who own and operate the Capriotti’s location. Tuckfelt says he understands the history of the location and is excited to bring Capriotti’s to the city.

“We are honored to be able to open up an award-winning sandwich shop in a historic location that has seen 70 years of happy visitors,” said Tuckfelt in a press release. “We are excited to introduce Capriotti’s to the Pittsburgh community and hope to live up to the long history that came before us. We know the community will love the high-quality, diverse options that Capriotti’s has to offer.”

Capriotti’s operates in 12 states and has more than 100 locations nationwide. It is known for sandwiches like “The Bobbie,” which is made with oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo, and the “Capastrami,” made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and homemade coleslaw. The chain also serves a popular cheesesteak available in steak, chicken, or Impossible plant-based meat options.

Capriotti’s in Oakland is open every day from 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. It will share the former O location with Viva Los Tacos, a Mexican restaurant.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. 3903 Forbes Ave., Oakland. capriottis.com

