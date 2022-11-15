Canned art for a cause, free donuts, fish feasts, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Oliver's Donuts
Kicks and Cans at Point Five Gallery and Ketchup City Creative
4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. oliversdonuts.com
Oliver's Donuts is now open on Tuesdays, and to celebrate, they are giving away free donuts
for one day only. Visit their location in the Lawrenceville Market House on Tue., Nov. 15 between 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. to get your complimentary treat.
Nooch x Two Frays Brewery
5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. twofraysbrewery.com
Thanksgiving comes early to Two Frays Brewery when Nooch presents a vegan holiday meal
. Head to the Garfield bar on Wed., Nov. 16 from 5-8 p.m. for homemade seitan turkey with tahini gravy, mushroom stuffing, balsamic and garlic roasted vegetables, and cranberry sauce. There are also gluten-free options and desserts like pumpkin pie and peanut butter miso cookies.
Kicks and Cans
407 1/2 Butler St., Etna. pointfivegallery.com
612 Main St., Sharpsburg. ketchupcity.com
Point Five Gallery and Ketchup City Creative teamed up to present a canned food-themed exhibit for a good cause. Kicks and Cans
will take place at two local galleries and "benefit local families facing food insecurity during the holidays," reads an email. The show will focus on the "Campbell's Soup Cans" print by Pittburgh-born pop artist Andy Warhol, with 15 local artists doing their own variations on the famous piece. The opening reception is Sat., Nov. 19 from 2-8 p.m. and will act as a fundraiser for the area food insecurity nonprofit Second Harvest
.
Cinderlands Beer Co.
Various locations. cinderlands.com
This local brewery will celebrate five years in operation
with events at its three locations. From Thu., Dec. 1-Sat., Dec. 3, Cinderlands fans can enjoy a dinner, a burger cookout, and an open house, as well as tastings. Events will take place at either the Strip District Warehouse, Wexford Taproom, or Lawrenceville Foederhouse. Visit the event page on the Cinderlands website for more information.
Piazza Talarico
3832 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. piazzatalarico.com
An Italian tradition returns to Piazza Talarico with the Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration. Taking place Sun., Dec. 4 and Sun., Dec. 11, the event promises a bevy of seafood, including shrimp cocktail, fried smelts, salmon, calamari, mussels, scallops, and baccalà, along with a few sides and dessert options. What would the meal be without wine from Papa Joe’s, the restaurant's small, family-owned winery, and shots of limoncello or coffee liqueur? Each feast costs $120 and can now be reserved at the Piazza Talarico website
.
Grist House
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
Grist House Craft Brewery
Ignore the cold and head outside for Fire Fest at Grist House. The annual event, taking place on Sat., Dec. 10 at 12 p.m., encourages guests to keep utilizing the brewery's outdoor spaces, all of which will be outfitted with fire pits, food trucks, and more. There will also be can releases, holiday six-packs, specialty cocktails, rare beers, and more.
Chicken Guy! Pittsburgh
4 PPG Place-Suite 150, Downtown. chickenguy.com
Frost your tips and donkey your sauce, because a new Guy Fieri restaurant has come to Pittsburgh. The city welcomed its first-ever Chicken Guy!, a franchise created by Fieri and restauranteur Robert Earl, and described in a press release as serving "hand-pounded, all-natural, brined and seasoned chicken tenders" along with "22 house-made sauces." The Downtown location opened on Nov. 14 and offers a full menu of tenders, signature sandwiches, salads, sides, and more.
Fat Butcher
5151 Butler St., Lawrenceville. fatbutcher.com
Lawrenceville welcomed another addition to its thriving Butler Street business district. The recently opened Fat Butcher promises to bring "the local, neighborhood butcher shop back to Pittsburgh with locally-sourced, pasture-raised, nose-to-tail meats." The website for the shop, which officially opened on Nov. 12, boasts sandwiches piled with roast beef, porchetta, and corned beef, soups and sides, and even a breakfast option. Grab a bite or check out the fresh cuts of beef, pork, lamb, and poultry available to purchase.
