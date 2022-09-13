Can sculptures, a week of Negronis, a sexy brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

100 Robinson Centre Drive, Robinson Township. canstructionpgh.org
In the tradition of Pittsburgh artist Andy Warhol transforming Campbell's soup cans into art, Canstruction invited various artist teams to the Mall at Robinson to transform these common pantry items into sculptures. The international competition challenges participants to build a structure out of full cans of food. The structures are then put on display for public exhibition and judged on various criteria. This year’s Canstruction theme is “Into The Wild," and the works can now be seen through Oct. 1 in the mall's Banana Republic rotunda. At the conclusion of the exhibit, the structures will be dismantled, and all the food will be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.
YINZ Coffee
4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. yinzcoffee.com
Need a pick-me-up when searching for your next read? A YINZ Coffee location just opened in the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Oakland branch. Now you can get all your favorite coffee drinks from the local franchise while taking advantage of all the great free services at this local library.
Jasmine Cho x Carnegie Coffee Company
132 E. Main St., Carnegie. carnegiecoffeecompany.com
Pittsburgh-based artist, author, and "cookie activist" Jasmine Cho of Yummyholic collaborated on a fundraiser with Carnegie Coffee Company. From now through Oct. 10, customers who purchase a 12 oz. Pumpkin Spice Sugar Cookie Latte (iced or hot) will help support Multiplying Good's Students in Action youth leadership program. In a Facebook post, Cho says her goal is to raise at least $2,500 between now and December for Students in Action, which will guarantee resources for at least 10 students in the free program that "teaches service leadership through the creation of a responsible and sustainable project for their communities." Cho adds that the public should look out for a Yummyholic pop-up on Sun, Sept. 25 at Carnegie Coffee.
Negroni Week
Various locations. negroniweek.com
Negroni Week is now underway, and a number of participating Pittsburgh bars and restaurants are inviting guests to enjoy this sweetly bitter cocktail for a good cause. The worldwide event, going on through Sun., Sept. 18, will take place at locations in various neighborhoods throughout the city, including Talia, Bar Botanico, Grapperia, Kaya, Alta Via, and many more. Proceeds will go to Slow Food, described as a "global movement of local communities and activists across more than 160 countries seeking to change the world through food and beverage." Click on the "Find a Venue" tab on the Negroni Week website to see which local places are involved.
Pittsburgh Urban Farm Tour
Various locations
Anyone interested in food systems should experience the sixth annual Pittsburgh Urban Farm Tour. Organized by the East End Food Co-op, Pittsburgh Food Policy Council, Pasa Sustainable Ag, and Grow Pittsburgh, the event, taking place on Sat., Sept. 17, offers self-guided tours of 12 community garden and farm sites in Pittsburgh. Funds raised from the 2022 Farm Tour will support the participating sites and the Urban Growers Scholarship Fund. Tours are $10-50 and additional information can be found on the tour's Eventbrite page.
2 PPG Place, Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com/locations/pittsburgh
Say "Guten tag" to Oktoberfest at City Works Eatery & Pour House. From Sat., Sept. 17 through Oct. 3, the restaurant and brewery will offer festive beers and a limited-time, German-inspired menu with Smokehouse Currywurst, Crispy Pork Belly Spaetzle, and Pork Schnitzel.
Salem’s Market and Grill
1850 Centre Ave., Hill District. salemsmarketgrill.com
Salem's will host its third and final community tailgate event on Sat., Sept. 17 from 12-3 p.m. at the Heldman Centre Plaza parking lot, the future site of Salem’s Market in the Hill District. The free, fall-themed event will include football-related activities for the kids, cooking demonstrations with the UPMC Matilda Theiss Health Center, and special guests like former Pittsburgh Steelers team member Chris Hoke. There will also be a special pep rally for the Hill District Hill Rebels youth football team and a DJ, as well as games, and community resources presented by the Hill Consensus Group.
Chicken and a Dickin' Brunch
1303 East Carson St., South Side
Sex may seem like a no-go after brunch when all you wanna do is nap off all the delicious calories you consumed. At least you can have a sexy good time during the Chicken and a Dickin': A Brunch Style Sexual and Body Wellness Gathering. Taking place on Oct. 15, the event invites brunchers to enjoy bottomless mimosas, chicken dishes, adult-themed waffles, and fruit. There will also be "pussy teas," raffle baskets full of adult novelties and wellness products, and more. See a panel featuring "certified women’s self-love coach and social media influencer" Arielle Alexander, sexuality coach Linnea Marie, and Aquene Watkins-Wise, owner and chief advocating officer of holistic health and wellness brand Royally Fit. Tickets are $50-65 and more information is available on the event's Eventbrite page.
412 Food Rescue
412foodrescue.org
The Pittsburgh-based organization announced that its Home Delivery Service reached a milestone by ensuring quality food stays out of landfills and instead goes to those in need. A press release says that, since the Home Delivery Service launched in March 2020, the nonprofit has delivered 150,000 pounds of food to 1,000 households. 412 Food Rescue claims that, even as the pandemic winds down, it has continued to expand the program because "barriers to food access remain for the thousands of Pittsburghers living in poverty."
drinkpennsylvaniadutch.com
The Pennsylvania Dutch know their way around a good dessert, whether it's donuts, funnel cakes, or streusel. The Philadelphia-based company Charles Jacquin et Cie has translated the community's penchant for indulgent sweets into two boozy releases as part of its Pennsylvania Dutch Cream Liqueurs line. Now available to purchase at spirits retailers across the state, including in Pittsburgh, the new Pumpkin Spice Cream Liqueur is described as featuring a "seasonal blend" of nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, and "real dairy cream." The Salted Caramel Cream Liqueur has locally sourced, fresh dairy cream and real salted caramel.
Fudi Asian Mart
5020 Centre Ave., Shadyside
The blog PennsylvAsia reports that Fudi Asian Mart will move into the former site of AccuServ Pharmacy in Shadyside. Details are scant, but based on photos, signs for the Asian grocery store are already up, so the business should hopefully be open soon.
Acrospire Brewing Co.
1650 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw. acrospirebrewingco.com
Looking for a "super-juicy New England style IPA"? Acrospire Brewing Co. released its Juice Bigelow NEIPA, described in an Instagram post as having a "silky-smooth backdrop of oat malt," along with a mixture of Mosaic, Sabro, Ekuanot, and Cashmere hops that "contribute to tropical, citrus, and stone fruit flavors and aromas that a pint glass can hardly contain."