 Campaign started to convert old rail corridor to bike trail from Aspinwall to Homewood | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Campaign started to convert old rail corridor to bike trail from Aspinwall to Homewood

By

click to enlarge View of Brilliant Branch Railroad Bridge from Aspinwall Riverfront Park - CP PHOTO: ABBIE ADAMS
CP photo: Abbie Adams
View of Brilliant Branch Railroad Bridge from Aspinwall Riverfront Park
There is a four-mile abandoned rail corridor that connects Pittsburgh's East End to Aspinwall across the Allegheny River. Pittsburghers have probably spotted it while driving down Washington Boulevard, where the elevated tracks can be viewed from the road. For years, it has been a dream of urban planners and cyclists to convert the old rail corridor into a bike trail, in hopes of providing a car-free path from eastern Pittsburgh to the Allegheny River communities, and beyond.

Now, there is a chance to make that dream a reality. According to the Aspinwall Riverfront Park, the Allegheny Valley Railroad has agreed to sell the rail corridor to the ARP. And the park group is applying for stimulus funding to purchase the corridor, which is known as the Brilliant Line or the Brilliant Branch.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to connect our communities, improve the environment, create safe recreational trails for all to enjoy," reads the ARP website.


If purchased and developed, the corridor could be converted into a trail that will run from the Aspinwall Riverfront Park to Hamilton Avenue in Homewood, according to advocacy group Bike Pittsburgh. That would then connect to potential future trails the ARP hopes to create to connect to the Waterworks Mall and, even potentially the Sharspurg/Etna trail, which is still a work in progress.
If the Brilliant Line were completed, and the Sharpsburg/Etna trail finished, then there would be a bike trail connection running from Homewood, across the Allegheny River, and then down the river connecting to the dozens of miles of trails that run along the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela rivers. This would also provide a car-free trail from Homewood to Downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore. 

ARP is hoping to compile letters and testimonials of support for the Brilliant Line, which they then plan to send to U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Mt. Lebanon) and the Congressional Transportation Committee. Interested parties can fill out testimonials on APR's website

Trending

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Ed Gainey
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's popular Downtown Gallery Crawl turns virtual
A woodfired pizza pop-up, a new Downtown beer hall, and more Pittsburgh food news
Clemente Museum to celebrate its reopening with an outdoor festival
Pa. would see several new and enhanced train service under Amtrak’s 2035 vision plan
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Ed Gainey

By Ryan Deto

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Ed Gainey

Clemente Museum to celebrate its reopening with an outdoor festival

By Dani Janae

Red Enginehouse Truck at the Clemente Museum

Pa. would see several new and enhanced train service under Amtrak’s 2035 vision plan

By Ryan Deto

Proposed Amtrak routes in Pennsylvania as part of its Vision 2035 plan. Dark blue is existing service, orange is enhanced service, and light blue is new service.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Ed Gainey

By Ryan Deto

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Ed Gainey

Biden’s Amtrak bet excites Pennsylvania officials, but much could derail efforts

By Stephen Caruso

Biden’s Amtrak bet excites Pennsylvania officials, but much could derail efforts

Pa. would see several new and enhanced train service under Amtrak’s 2035 vision plan

By Ryan Deto

Proposed Amtrak routes in Pennsylvania as part of its Vision 2035 plan. Dark blue is existing service, orange is enhanced service, and light blue is new service.

President Biden unveils $2T infrastructure package in Pittsburgh with promise of jobs

By John Micek

President Biden unveils $2T infrastructure package in Pittsburgh with promise of jobs
More »

Readers also liked…

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

By Frances Sansig Rupp

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 31- 6, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Proposed Amtrak routes in Pennsylvania as part of its Vision 2035 plan. Dark blue is existing service, orange is enhanced service, and light blue is new service.

Pa. would see several new and enhanced train service under Amtrak’s 2035 vision plan

By Ryan Deto

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Ed Gainey

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Ed Gainey

By Ryan Deto

Biden’s Amtrak bet excites Pennsylvania officials, but much could derail efforts

Biden’s Amtrak bet excites Pennsylvania officials, but much could derail efforts

By Stephen Caruso

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation