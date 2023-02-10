2023's Best Places to Buy TikTok Followers: Increase Your Reach | Pittsburgh City Paper

TikTok is amongst the most popular websites in the world with a near limitless number of active users and an endless stream of videos to keep you distracted. For beginning content creators and small businesses, it can be near impossible to get noticed amongst all of that chaos; this is why so many have begun to turn to services that allow you to buy followers.

Buying followers can be effective for getting your content and viewership off the ground and for ensuring that when new followers or customers come to your profile, they see something that others have already liked and chosen to follow.

In fact, this has become such a popular service that there are now a ton of sites out there offering to get you new followers for TikTok. In this article, we round up the best and give you some basic details on each one. We will then briefly discuss how buying followers can be a powerful tool for boosting your social media presence.

The Best Places to Buy TikTok Followers

The following are the best sites for buying TikTok followers and for growing your TikTok profile.





1. TokMatik

Our top service operating today for buying TikTok likes will have to be TokMatik. TokMatik provides you with a huge number of followers at very affordable prices, and all of it is backed by instant delivery and a fantastic customer support team. Simply put, TokMatik currently checks all the boxes and checks them well for a top TikTok boosting service.

The simple process that TokMatik provides makes it easy to purchase followers, allowing you to get up to a hundred followers for less than three dollars and a thousand followers for as little as twelve dollars. These low prices and fast delivery time now allows anyone to get the ball rolling on their social media presence.







2. Tikatak

Following in the same type of style as TokMatik, Tikatak is perhaps the closest in quality comparison and thus earns a spot as our number two choice. Just like TokMatik, Tikatak offers you high-quality followers, on your TikTok account for very competitive prices, and they make sure you get this boost to your follower count nearly instantly. These are all also real accounts tied to active users and will not cause your profile to look any less credible.

This is something that helps both Tikatak and TokMatik stand so high above much of the competition -the usage of real TikTok followers rather than fake accounts or fake followers to boost your numbers. In the near future, Tikatak may take the top spot, as many of their services and their pricing structures are made to compete with TokMatik; however, Tikatak is still relatively new in comparison, and it will take some time before they will have the same extreme level of credibility.

Tikatak also has gone out of its way to ensure that they have an above-average customer support staff able to answer any and all questions you may have about these types of services.





3. DYV Viral

DYV Viral began as a service that helped people purchase Instagram followers in a quick and efficient way and they have since grown into a service providing social media boosting and fan base support across a huge number of social media platforms. DYV Viral has proven itself reliable and effective over the years and is a very safe choice for trying to buy TikTok views as well as followers.

DYV Viral has prices that are a little above average when you start to scale up, and they have a ceiling for their ‘real followers’ services, but their comprehensive platform is fantastic for young creators just getting started or companies who want to boost a basic presence across Instagram, Facebook and more as well as TikTok.

Another benefit is the simple money-back guarantee they offer in case you are unhappy with the drop-off rate of the followers after the first 45 days.



4. FollowBoost

For those TikTok users who are serious about taking their profiles to the next level and have been able to produce quality content that just isn’t getting the attention it deserves, FollowBoost is designed to help you out.

FollowBoost was originally a Twitter-only service that made the jump to TikTok as the site exploded in popularity. FollowBoost has since been able to make a name for itself as a solid provider of high-quality TikTok services, though their pay structure is not publicly known, and you need to do a private consultation to discuss exactly how they will help you to boost your content.

Regardless of the private details, the reviews and results around FollowBoost are great and there are many semi-famous TikTok usernames that have come out to talk about how these services helped their career.



5. Likestorm

Likestorm, as the name suggests, is primarily built around providing your TikTok videos with a massive number of cheap, low-quality likes -however, this company has also begun to offer some basic services that allow you to boost your number of active followers.

While Likestorm does not provide you with the highest quality TikTok likes or followers, they do give you a great price. If you are really just looking for bulk followers for a short-term gain or a single project, you may want to take the time to check Likestorm out.



6. ViralYAH

ViralYah is another service that made it big on platforms like YouTube and have since moved over to boosting TikTok content. As the name would suggest, ViralYAH has all the services you could want for trying to beat the TikTok algorithm and the prices are fair if not just a little high when compared to the other top choices in this space.

Why Buy TikTok Followers?

Now that we have taken a look at the best sites for buying TikTok follower packages, some of you may still be wondering just what the point of purchasing a follower actually is. The truth is your social media presence says a lot to a viewer, and first impressions can mean a lot (whether they are accurate or not).

In the marketing world, there is a phenomenon on social networks called social proof, and to greatly simplify it down, it pretty much means that people tend to want to follow and gravitate towards things and people that are already popular. We are communal creatures, and we inherently trust the opinions of other large groups of people.

Influencers and businesses understand this concept and work it into their marketing strategy. In order to boost organic growth and gain new followers, you want to already look popular and trendy. By boosting profiles, hashtags, and content across social media services, content creators are able to significantly increase their natural engagement rate with real people. For many, this is how they kick start TikTok engagement, which in turn leads to true TikTok fans and eventual TikTok fame.

Social media marketing often takes great pains to not make these boosting efforts obvious; this is why you want to use a high-quality service with high-quality followers.

What Should I Look For in a TikTok Follower Service?



It is important that you are careful and considerate when choosing a TikTok boosting service. The wrong choice may even get your account banned.

Here are a few other tips you should consider:

The first thing you should do is ensure that you are using a service that understands how to not run you afoul of the terms and service of TikTok. A lower quality service can boost your page in a way that can cause it to be flagged by TikTok and removed. This is why you want to use tried and trusted names for these types of service providers.

Use a service with good reviews and a good track record. Just because a service appears to do things correctly, doesn’t necessarily mean that they do. Make sure to look for reviews from past customers so you can see exactly how these services are working.

Remember that boosting your content is just one part of a bigger whole. You can boost your stuff all you want but if your content is not good it won’t do much for you in the end. Take the time to create things that are worth boosting and you will see your organic followers increase and results will turn out much better. Once you have the content you know will attract followers and fans, then you can feel free to buy TikTok followers in bulk!

Buy TikTok Followers Today!

The sooner you begin boosting your TikTok account, the sooner you will be able to build up a real followership of real people who will feel a part of something much larger. In much the same way, it has never been simpler to make your TikTok profile a powerful business tool. Get started today with any of these great sites, and your road to TikTok stardom has begun.