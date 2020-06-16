 Buy this music, support a cause | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Buy this music, support a cause

By

click to enlarge album_collage-web.jpg
Whether taking to the streets in protest, riding a bike for 412 miles, or even buying a t-shirt, people are finding different ways to support and raise awareness for their favorite causes and organizations. Below is a selection of albums, EPs, and singles from Pittsburgh musicians and bands who are donating the proceeds from their music sales to bail bonds, charities, and more.

jGGZ PATEL - BLACK BODY RADIATION
Released June 7, jGGZ PATEL described this album as "a mini opus that conveys the emotions I have in this very moment." All proceeds will go directly to the Black Trans Protesters Emergency Fund.
snwv - music at a distance 13
Since the start of the pandemic, snwv has released a music at a distance series, using oscillators, synths, and more to create ambient electronic tunes. Proceeds from music at a distance 13 and music at a distance 12 are going to Pittsburgh's Bukit Bail Fund.

The Stars of Disaster - "Laser Man"
"Laser Man" is an unreleased track from The Stars of Disaster's Love Won't Save You, the psych-rock band's debut album set to drop this spring. Instead, it came two weeks ago with all sales going to The National Bail Fund.

Saani Mac - Sick Sad World DEMO2020
The brains behind the recent Pittsburgh #BandcampBlackout, rapper Saani Mac is matching all donations in support of his music and putting it towards bail funds around the country.
Ali Berger - Direct Experience
On Bandcamp, Ali Berger says, "The tracks on this album are created in pursuit of this understanding, quickly improvised with few overdubs and little consideration. In these moments away from the noise of thinking, tranquility and tension unify and disappear into the pure state of momentary existence. The true nature of reality emerges and we come to rest." All proceeds will be donated to the National Council For Incarcerated And Formerly Incarcerated Women And Girls.
LIVING WORLD - "Ubuntu"
"Ubuntu" is loud. "Ubuntu" is angry. "Police state will not be tolerated" reads the description. "Black lives matter - fuck you if you are silent - we will remember you." All sales proceeds will be donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh music news roundup: upcoming livestreams, festival updates, and more

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh music news roundup: upcoming livestreams, festival updates, and more

The Homeless Gospel Choir's new album captures the punk rock family it was always meant to be

By Jordan Snowden

Derek Zanetti of The Homeless Gospel Choir

Local musicians rally to donate their Bandcamp earnings to Black Lives Matter causes

By Jordan Snowden

Local musicians rally to donate their Bandcamp earnings to Black Lives Matter causes

Song Review: Kahone Concept's 'Maybe'

By Jordan Snowden

Song Review: Kahone Concept's 'Maybe'
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 10-16, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Level Up Studio launches #ArtIsEssential fundraiser

Level Up Studio launches #ArtIsEssential fundraiser

By Jordan Snowden

Damon Young

Black Pittsburgh authors you should know

By Jordan Snowden

A volunteer paints near a portrait of Ahmaud Arbery under the Fort Duquesne Bridge, June 10, 2020.

Group effort turns Black Lives Matter mural into community art project

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation