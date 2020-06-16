Buy this music, support a cause

BLACK BODY RADIATION



a mini opus that conveys the emotions I have in this very moment."

All proceeds will go directly to the Black Trans Protesters Emergency Fund.





<a href="https://jggzaw.bandcamp.com/album/black-body-radiation">BLACK BODY RADIATION by jGGZ PATEL</a>

Pittsburgh's Bukit Bail Fund.

<a href="https://snwv.bandcamp.com/album/music-at-a-distance-13">music at a distance 13 by snwv</a>

The National Bail Fund.

<a href="https://thestarsofdisaster.bandcamp.com/album/laser-man">Laser Man by The Stars of Disaster</a>

Sick Sad World DEMO2020

is matching all donations in support of his music and putting it towards

bail funds around the country.





<a href="https://saanimac.bandcamp.com/album/sick-sad-world-demo2020">Sick Sad World DEMO2020 by Saani Mac</a>

On Bandcamp, Ali Berger says, "The tracks on this album are created in pursuit of this understanding, quickly improvised with few overdubs and little consideration. In these moments away from the noise of thinking, tranquility and tension unify and disappear into the pure state of momentary existence. The true nature of reality emerges and we come to rest." All proceeds will be donated to

the National Council For Incarcerated And Formerly Incarcerated Women And Girls.





<a href="https://depthworks.bandcamp.com/album/direct-experience">Direct Experience by Ali Berger</a>

Ubuntu"

Police state will not be tolerated" reads the description. "Black lives matter - fuck you if you are silent - we will remember you." All sales proceeds will be donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

<a href="https://livingworld.bandcamp.com/album/ubuntu-for-george-and-others">Ubuntu (for George and others) by LIVING WORLD</a>