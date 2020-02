Buy tea, plant a tree

click to enlarge Photo: Mark Sotomayor

eco-friendly, BPA-free, and biodegradable packaging

On Feb. 25, Evans City-based organic bottled tea manufacturer, Treecup Tea, is expanding to Whole Foods locations Shadyside, Wexford, and Upper Saint Clair.For every bottle of tea sold, Treecup plants one tree in Haiti through its 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner, Haiti Friends Treecup was founded by a Grove City College student over two years ago, and since then the founding team has successfully funded over 14,000 trees in the 80% deforested country of Haiti by selling tea at vendor events and independent stores in the Greater Pittsburgh area.Every bottle is hand-produced in an FDA-approved commercial kitchen in Evans City in. Six flavors of tea are available, which include Berry Jasmine, Lemon Ginseng Green, Peach Turmeric, Gyokuro Matcha, Lumberjack Black, and Peruvian Chai.