Buy tea, plant a tree

For every bottle of tea sold, Treecup plants one tree in Haiti through its 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner, Haiti Friends.
Treecup was founded by a Grove City College student over two years ago, and since then the founding team has successfully funded over 14,000 trees in the 80% deforested country of Haiti by selling tea at vendor events and independent stores in the Greater Pittsburgh area.
Every bottle is hand-produced in an FDA-approved commercial kitchen in Evans City in eco-friendly, BPA-free, and biodegradable packaging. Six flavors of tea are available, which include Berry Jasmine, Lemon Ginseng Green, Peach Turmeric, Gyokuro Matcha, Lumberjack Black, and Peruvian Chai.
Order online or visit your local Whole Foods, starting next week.