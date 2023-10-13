Buy Kratom Online: Top 5 Reliable Kratom Vendors Of 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Kratom's demand has surged globally, thanks to the internet, making it convenient to buy kratom online. But we all know that not all kratom brands offer the same quality. Some excel in purity and potency, while others fall short with contaminants.

After two months of thorough research, assessing over 15 Kratom brands based on accuracy, reliability, cost, and customer satisfaction, we've identified the top 5 best online kratom vendors, who truly deliver on their promises.

If you're in a hurry and don't have time to read the entire article, our top recommendation for buying kratom online is "Happy Go Leafy." They source high-quality organic kratom from trusted vendors.

Top 5 Kratom Vendors To Buy Kratom Online

Happy Go Leafy – Overall Best Site To Buy Kratom Online

Super Speciosa – Highly Potent Kratom Strains & Capsules

Kratom Spot – Quality Kratom Products; Organically Sourced

Golden Monk– Best Kratom Vendors For A Variety Of Options

Kats Botanicals – Buy Kratom Powder & Gummies At Discounted Prices

Best Kratom Vendors Reviewed

#1.Happy Go Leafy– Overall Best Site To Buy Kratom Online

Happy Go Leafy has earned its reputation as the overall best kratom vendor. At Happy Go Leafy, you will get the best value when you buy kratom. They don't cut corners; instead, they look for the best kratom farmers who grow high-quality kratom with strong and effective properties.

All their kratom products go through a GMP-qualified facility to make sure it's clean and doesn't have any harmful chemicals.

Whether you want to buy kratom to feel more energetic, relaxed, and clear-headed, or to ease discomfort, Happy Go Leafy is the right place for you. They offer top-quality kratom at great prices, so you can get the best without spending too much.

However, if you placed your order by 2 PM Eastern, your order will be shipped the same day. And your package will be at your doorstep within 2-3 business days.

Specs:

Product Focus: High-quality kratom products sourced directly from farmers.

Quality Assurance: Sourced from top kratom farmers, and GMP-qualified facility processing to ensure contaminant-free products.

Variety: A diverse range of kratom strains Maeng Da, Borneo, Bali, Malya, Sumatra, Thai, and Trainwreck for your various needs, including energy, relaxation, clarity, and relief.

Value: Strives to provide the best kratom products on the market without compromising on quality.

Competitive Pricing: Provides top-quality kratom products at affordable prices.

Editorial Choice: Recognized as the top choice by kratom experts and editors.

Pros:

30 days Money back Guarantee

Wide range of kratom strains and flavours

High-quality, GMP Qualified kratom products

100% organic kratom

Available in kratom capsules, gummies, and powder form

You can subscribe and save up to 20%

Same day Shipping

Cons:

Age Restriction

Customer Reviews:

By Billie

When I tell you to go ahead and order. WHOOO!!! The customer service and response time to answering emailed comments and questions alone is shockingly PHENOMENAL! All my emails were answered within a couple of hours, most of the time immediately, and it felt like I was speaking with a lifelong friend. I've been with a different supplier for at least a year and was hesitant to try another brand. To say the least, I'm ecstatic I took that chance. This product was well packaged, incredibly priced, and far superior to others I've tried. Happy Go Leafy has definitely gained a fan and I can't wait to try more of their kratom products.

#2.Super Speciosa– Highly Potent Kratom Strains & Capsules

Super Speciosa earns our highest recommendation for its commitment to highly potent kratom strains and kratom capsules.

All their kratom products are organic and free from harmful pesticides and chemicals. Super Speciosa is one of the American Kratom Association’s first GMP-qualified kratom vendors in the USA.

However, apart from delivering 100% organic kratom products Super Speciosa goes the extra mile for providing a range of kratom strains and kratom capsules. So, you can select from a variety of kratom strains including Maeng Da, Borneo, Bali, Malya, Sumatra, and Thai to match your preferences and requirements.

At Super Speciosa, you can find kratom gummies, kratom capsules, kratom powder, tablets, tea bags, and extracts at very affordable prices without compromising on the quality of the Kratom.

Specs:

Organic Kratom: Organic kratom products are sourced with a commitment to environmental responsibility.

Quality Assurance: Organic sourcing, GMP verified, ensuring the kratom products are free from pesticides and harmful chemicals.

Variety: A range of organic kratom strains, Maeng Da, Borneo, Bali, Malya, Sumatra, and Thai to cater to different preferences and needs.

Pros:

Premium kratom Quality

Extensive selection of kratom strains

High Potency

Comprehensive product information

Affordable Kratom products starting at $15.00

Swift delivery within 2-3 business days

Cons:

Does not deliver to some states of the USA

Customer Reviews:

By J.Eric

Super Speciosa is my go-to for organic kratom products. As someone who values both quality and environmental responsibility, I'm impressed with their organic sourcing. Their kratom products are clean and potent, and the variety of kratom strains they offer is fantastic. I trust Super Speciosa for all my kratom needs, and I'm thrilled with the results.

#3.Kratom Spot– Quality Kratom Products; Organically Sourced

Kratom Spot has earned its place in the hearts of kratom enthusiasts for its quality kratom products, all sourced organically.

Kratom Spot guarantees purity and safety in their kratom products. Their offerings are free from harmful chemicals and pesticides, meeting the American Kratom Association Good Manufacturing Process's rigorous standards for potency and cleanliness.

However, Kratom Spot delivers a diverse selection of Kratom strains. Whether you're seeking the soothing effects of Red Bali or the energizing boost of Maeng Da, they have you covered. When you choose Kratom Spot, you're choosing a kratom vendor that understands your preferences and delivers on every level.

Specs:

Product Focus: Sourcing popular kratom strains with an emphasis on organic and responsible practices.

Quality Assurance: Organically sourced, GMP- Verified testing for purity and potency of their kratom products.

Variety: A selection of popular kratom strains Maeng Da, Borneo, Bali, Malya, Sumatra, Thai, Red Vein, Green Vein, White Vein and Indo to meet various user demands.

Reputation: Well-regarded for quality and customer service.

Pros:

Extensive variety of Kratom products

Assurance of product quality

Free shipping is available for orders totaling $100 or more

Convenient online shopping experience

Access to customer reviews

Cons:

Quite Expensive

Customer Reviews:

By Michael D.

Kratom Spot has a great selection of popular kratom strains, and the fact that they're organically sourced is a plus. I've had mostly positive experiences with their kratom products, but there were a couple of minor hiccups with shipping.

#4.Golden Monk– Best Kratom Vendors For A Variety Of Options

Golden Monk is your ultimate destination if you are looking for a variety of options.

Whether you prefer the convenience of kratom capsules, kratom gummies, or the versatility of loose kratom powder, Golden Monk has various options to suit your needs. Their selection includes a variety of kratom strains like Maeng Da Kratom, Red Vein, Green Vein, and White Vein so that you can find the perfect match for your desired effects.

At Golden Monk, affordability doesn't mean sacrificing quality. Their kratom products are approved by the American Kratom Association. Every single one of their products is lab-tested through a third party to ensure its safety and purity. Also, they deliver kratom powders and kratom capsules that are fresh and sourced from Indonesia, where it grows best.

And with its 100% money-back guarantee, you don’t have to worry about receiving a Kratom product that doesn’t meet your standard.

Specs:

Product Focus: Offering budget-friendly kratom capsules and strains without compromising quality.

Quality Assurance: Responsible sourcing, rigorous third-party lab testing, ensuring reliable and pure products.

Variety: Options for both kratom capsules, loose kratom powder, and a diverse range of kratom strains Maeng Da, Borneo, Red Vein, Green Vein, White Vein.

Affordability: Known for providing premium kratom products at cost-effective prices.

Pros:

A wide range of Kratom strains

100% money-back guarantee

Third-party lab testing

Affordable prices

Cons:

Limited Availability

Customer Reviews:

By Jennifer R.

Golden Monk is a lifesaver for my budget. I appreciate their commitment to affordability without compromising quality. Their kratom capsules are convenient, and the kratom strains I've tried have been effective. It's a relief to find a kratom vendor that offers premium kratom at such a great price.

#5.Kats Botanicals– Buy Kratom Powder & Gummies At Discounted Prices

Kats Botanicals is the best option for premium quality kratom powder and kratom gummies conveniently available for online purchase at discounted rates. Plus, enjoy a generous 20% discount on your initial order, along with the assurance of a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

The selection at Kats Botanicals is something that sets this kratom brand apart from others. Whether you're seeking relaxation, energy, or pain relief, they have a diverse range of kratom strains like Maeng Da, Borneo, Red Vein, Green Vein, White Vein, Yellow, and Speciality Blenda to choose from.

Quality is non-negotiable for Kats Botanicals. Their kratom products undergo meticulous third-party lab testing to ensure purity and potency.

However, when you buy kratom here, you're not just getting a product; you're joining a community of satisfied customers who appreciate premium quality and reliability. For those who demand the best, Kats Botanicals is the ultimate choice for buying kratom online.

Specs:

Product Focus: Premium-quality kratom with a wide range of kratom strains to select.

Quality Assurance: Stringent quality control measures, including third-party lab testing, to ensure top-tier purity and potency.

Variety: A selection of premium kratom strains Maeng Da, Borneo, Red Vein, Green Vein, White Vein, Yellow, and Speciality Blenda for a wide range of preferences and needs.

Pros:

Wide Range of kratom strains

30-DAY money-back guarantee

Same-day shipping on orders before 2 pm, Eastern (US)

Free shipping over $100

cGMP Certified

Cons:

Delivery is not available in selected areas

Customer Reviews:

By David W.

Kats Botanicals is my top choice for premium kratom strains. Their quality is unmatched, and their selection is diverse. I've tried several kratom strains from them, and each one has been exceptional. The customer support is responsive, making it an all-around great experience. I wouldn't go anywhere else for my kratom needs.

How We Created The List Of Best Kratom Vendors?

The selection of the top kratom brands for 2023 for you to make a sound buying decision was based on a rigorous assessment process that considered several key criteria to ensure the utmost reliability and safety for our readers.

1. Product Quality and Purity:

The cornerstone of our evaluation is the quality of kratom. We prioritize kratom vendors that consistently provide kratom products of the highest purity. We look for brands that source their kratom responsibly, ensuring that it is free from contaminants, such as heavy metals and pathogens. Third-party lab testing for potency and purity is a must.

2. Customer Feedback and Reviews:

We place significant weight on the experiences of kratom users. Genuine customer feedback and reviews, both on the kratom vendor's website and on independent platforms, play a pivotal role in our assessment. Positive reviews indicate not only product quality but also excellent customer service.

3. Transparency and Information:

Transparency is key. Kratom vendors that are transparent about their sourcing practices, product details (including strain, vein color, and origin), and lab testing results gain higher rankings. We believe that an informed consumer is a safer consumer.

4. Variety and Strain Selection:

Kratom's versatility lies in its various types of kratom strains, each with distinct effects. Our top picks offer a wide variety of strains to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom users, whether seeking relaxation, energy, or pain relief.

5. Customer Support and Service:

Excellent customer support is non-negotiable. We consider the responsiveness and knowledge of a kratom vendor's customer support team. In case you have questions or issues with your order, a helpful and responsive team can make all the difference.

6. Value for Money:

While affordability is a consideration, we emphasize value for money over low prices. Extremely low-priced kratom products may raise concerns about quality. We focus on kratom vendors who strike a balance between competitive pricing and product excellence.

7. Legal Compliance:

We take legal compliance seriously. We verify that the recommended kratom vendors operate within the bounds of local and national laws regarding the sale and distribution of kratom.

8. Privacy and Security:

We prioritize your privacy and security when evaluating online kratom vendors. Our recommended vendors provide a secure and confidential shopping experience, including encrypted payment options.

Factors To Consider When Buying Kratom Products Online

1. Vendor Reputation and Reviews: Start by researching the reputation of the kratom vendor. Look for online reviews and testimonials from other customers. Reputable kratom vendors will have a track record of quality products and good customer service. Avoid vendors with numerous negative reviews or a history of poor business practices.

2. Lab Testing and Transparency: Trustworthy vendors should provide detailed information about their kratom products, including lab testing results for purity and potency. These test results confirm that the kratom is free from contaminants and accurately labeled regarding its alkaloid content. Avoid kratom vendors that don't offer this information.

3. Kratom Strain Selection: There are various types of kratom strains available on the market, each with unique properties. Determine your specific needs, whether it's pain relief, relaxation, or energy, and choose a kratom vendor that offers the strains that align with your goals. Make sure the vendor accurately labels and describes the strains they offer.

4. Product Variety: A good kratom vendor should offer a range of kratom products, including Kratom powder, Kratom capsules, Kratom extracts, and more. Having options allows you to choose the most convenient and effective method of consumption for your needs.

5. Customer Support: Consider the level of customer support provided by the kratom vendor. Are they responsive to inquiries and concerns? Do they have clear contact information and a customer service policy in place? Excellent customer service can make a significant difference in your buying experience.

6. Shipping and Delivery: Check the kratom vendor's shipping policies, including delivery times and shipping costs. Ensure that they ship to your location, and if applicable, consider expedited shipping options if you need your kratom products quickly.

7. Pricing and Payment Options: Compare prices among different kratom vendors, but be cautious of unusually low prices, as they may indicate inferior quality. Additionally, look for secure payment options to protect your financial information.

8. Return and Refund Policy: Review the kratom vendor's return and refund policy in case you receive a kratom product that doesn't meet your expectations or if there are any issues with your order. A reputable kratom vendor should have a fair and transparent policy in place.

9. Legal Compliance: Understand kratom's legal status in your location. Some countries or states have banned or restricted its sale and use. Ensure that you are complying with local laws when buying kratom online.

10. Community Feedback: Engage with online kratom communities and forums to gather insights and recommendations from experienced users. They can provide valuable information about reliable kratom vendors and their experiences.

Benefits Of Buying Kratom Products From Top Kratom Vendors

1. Quality Assurance: Top kratom vendors prioritize quality control. Their kratom products often undergo rigorous testing for purity and potency, reducing the risk of contamination or subpar kratom. This means consumers can have confidence in the product they receive.

2. Transparency: Leading kratom vendors are transparent about their sourcing, manufacturing processes, and lab-testing results. This transparency enables consumers to make informed choices and ensures they know exactly what they're getting.

3. Diverse Strain Selection: Top kratom vendors typically offer a wide variety of kratom strains. This selection allows consumers to tailor their experience to their needs, whether seeking relaxation, energy, pain relief, or mood enhancement.

4. Consistency: Reputable kratom vendors maintain consistency in their products. This means that when you find a kratom strain you like, you can expect similar effects and quality each time you order, enhancing the reliability of your kratom experience.

5. Customer Support: Leading kratom vendors often have responsive customer support teams. They can address questions, provide guidance on dosing, and offer assistance in case of any issues, ensuring a positive customer experience.

6. Safety: Reliable kratom vendors prioritize safety. They adhere to ethical and responsible business practices, which can include providing clear usage guidelines, discouraging excessive consumption, and warning about potential risks.

7. Fair Pricing: While quality kratom may come at a slightly higher price, top kratom vendors usually offer competitive rates for the quality they provide. Customers get value for their money and can trust they're not overpaying for subpar products.

8. Educational Resources: Many top kratom vendors offer educational materials and information about kratom. This helps consumers make informed decisions about its use, dosing, and potential effects.

9. Discreet Packaging: To ensure privacy and security, reputable kratom vendors often use discreet packaging when shipping kratom products, minimizing the risk of any unwanted attention or questions.

10. Community Engagement: Some top kratom vendors actively engage with the kratom community, participating in discussions, advocating for responsible use, and staying up-to-date with the latest developments in kratom research and legislation.

Potential Side Effects Of Consuming Kratom

1. Gastrointestinal Issues: One of the most commonly reported side effects of kratom is gastrointestinal disturbances. Users might experience nausea, vomiting, constipation, or diarrhea. Particularly for those new to consuming kratom or those taking a higher dose, the risk of these symptoms can increase.

2. Drowsiness and Dizziness: In smaller doses, kratom acts as a stimulant, which can result in increased alertness, energy, and sociability. However, larger doses can have a sedative effect, potentially leading to drowsiness, dizziness, or lethargy.

3. Respiratory Depression: Many opioid-like substances cause respiratory depression – the slowing down of breathing. While kratom products do not depress the respiratory system as strongly as traditional opioids, there is still some risk, especially when taken in large amounts.

4. Dependency and Withdrawal: With regular and prolonged use, individuals might develop a dependence on kratom. Withdrawal symptoms can be similar to those of opioids, including muscle aches, irritability, mood disturbances, sleep issues, and fever.

5. Anxiety: Some users have reported anxiety, and agitation, after consuming kratom. Moreover, there have been anecdotal reports of hallucinations or delusions, although these are rare and typically associated with very high doses.

6. Interaction with Other Drugs: As with many substances, combining kratom with other drugs or medications can increase the risk of adverse reactions. For instance, when combined with other CNS depressants, the risk of respiratory depression can heighten.

7. Weight Loss: Prolonged use of kratom products might lead to a decrease in appetite, which could result in significant weight loss over time.

8. Skin Changes: Anecdotal reports suggest that some long-term kratom users experience darkening of the skin, although the reason for this change remains uncertain.

Types Of Kratom Strains

Red Vein Kratom: The most widely available and consumed kratom strain, red vein kratom, is known for its calming effects and potential to relieve pain. Examples include Red Bali, Red Maeng Da, and Red Borneo.

White Vein Kratom: Recognized for its stimulating effects, white vein kratom is often used by those looking for an energy boost or enhanced focus. White Maeng Da, White Borneo, and White Sumatra are popular varieties of Kratom strains.

Green Vein Kratom: Striking a balance between red and white kratom strains, green vein kratom offers a mix of both stimulating and relaxing effects. Green Malay, Green Maeng Da, and Green Bali are notable subtypes.

Yellow Vein Kratom: Produced through a specialized fermentation process, the yellow vein kratom is believed to offer a longer-lasting effect and is described as being between green and red kratom strains in terms of its effects.

Gold Vein Kratom: Similar to yellow, gold kratom is a blend often made by mixing red and white or green kratom strains. It's known for its potent effects, which can be both energizing and relaxing.

Kratom: Dosage Guidelines

Starting Out (1-2 grams): If you're new to consuming kratom, starting with a low dose is always best. For most people, this means around 1 to 2 grams. This allows you to gauge how your body reacts to the substance.

Low Dose (1-5 grams): At this range, kratom often provides a mild stimulant effect, similar to caffeine. Users may experience increased energy, alertness, and a more sociable disposition.

Moderate Dose (5-15 grams): In this range, the effects might be a mix of stimulant and sedative qualities. This kratom dosage can lead to pain relief, relaxation, and even euphoria for some.

High Dose (15-25 grams): The sedative effects dominate here. The user may experience significant pain relief and sedation, but there's also a higher risk of side effects like nausea, dizziness, and impaired motor skills.

Potential Risks: Doses above 25 grams of kratom are not recommended, especially for beginners.

However, the effects of kratom may vary depending on some factors:

Individual Tolerance: New users typically require less kratom than regular users.

Body Weight: Like many substances, body weight can influence how much kratom one consumes.

Metabolic Rate: Faster metabolism might process kratom more quickly.

Age: Older adults may metabolize kratom differently than younger individuals.

Strain Type: Some kratom strains are more potent than others.

FAQs About Buying Kratom Online

Q1. Is Kratom Safe?

Kratom is a natural substance from the Mitragyna Speciosa tree. Its safety is debated. While many users report euphoric benefits, potential side effects include nausea, dizziness, and dependency.

Q2. Is It Safe To Buy Kratom Online?

Purchasing kratom online presents challenges. While there are reputable vendors, there's also a risk of encountering counterfeit or adulterated products. Prioritize suppliers that provide transparent lab-testing results and have positive customer reviews. Well, Happy Go Leafy is the most reliable brand.

Q3. How To Find The Best Kratom Products?

To identify high-quality kratom, research is vital. Prioritize vendors that offer transparency in sourcing, provide third-party lab results, and have consistent positive customer feedback. Knowledge of kratom strains, their effects, and potency is beneficial.

Q4. What Is The Best Kratom Strain For Energy And Focus?

White-veined kratom strains, particularly White Maeng Da and White Borneo, are frequently praised for boosting energy and focus. However, individual responses vary based on physiology and tolerance. For best results, it's advisable to start with a minimal dose, observe its effects, and adjust as necessary.

Q5. How Long Does Kratom Last?

Kratom's effects typically last 4-6 hours, depending on the strain and dosage. However, the duration can be influenced by individual metabolism, body weight, and tolerance. Additionally, after consumption, kratom alkaloids may remain detectable in the body for up to a week, though the psychoactive effects will have subsided long before then.

Q6. Is Kratom Legal?

Kratom's legal status is complex and varies significantly across countries and even within regions of countries. Some places fully permit its sale and consumption, while others have imposed partial or full bans. To avoid legal complications, it's crucial to research local laws and regulations before purchasing, possessing, or consuming kratom.

Q7. Is Kratom Addictive?

Yes, prolonged and frequent use of kratom can lead to physical dependence, similar to other opioids. Users may experience withdrawal symptoms like irritability, muscle aches, and insomnia when trying to quit or reduce intake.

Q8. Can I Buy Kratom For Medical Purposes?

Currently, in countries like the U.S., the FDA does not approve kratom for medical purposes. However, many users self-report therapeutic benefits for conditions like pain and anxiety. Before purchasing, ensure you're adhering to local laws.

Concluding Thoughts About The Best Sites To Buy Kratom Online

We explored all the advantages and drawbacks of buying Kratom online. It’s become crystal clear that buying kratom from top kratom vendors is paramount.

Well, Happy Go Leafy is our top option for you, whether you are looking for a high-quality kratom or a wide range of kratom strains to choose from. You will get everything here under one roof.

However, the choice ultimately rests with you, and you may also consider other recommended kratom brands based on your preferences. But, if you still have doubts, we recommend you conduct your own research, it can provide further clarity and assurance.