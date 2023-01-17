Influencers Choose 9 Best Services to Buy Instagram Followers (2023)





Social media marketing is a complex science with methods and goals that will change and shift along with the seasons. However, one universal, no matter which of the social media platforms you use, is that quality content means nothing if you can’t get it seen by your target audience.

It doesn’t matter if you post hundreds of pretty profile pictures or spend hours creating a well cultivated online presence, if you are unable to grow your engagement rate and get it off the ground floor.

This rule is especially true when it comes to Instagram influencers. Influencers who want to see Instagram growth need to regularly post quality content across several mediums, while also cultivating a community that lends itself towards high-quality followers and engagement. This is much easier said than done.

To help their Instagram account gain followers and attention faster, many choose to purchase followers to stimulate growth. But why?

We will delve into this more at the end of this article, but simply put, people like to be a part of popular things, and by increasing the number of purchased followers on your page, you will also increase the number of organic followers who choose to follow you. This is because of a common phenomenon known in marketing circles as social proofing.

In this article we will look at the very best sites available today for buying Instagram followers and why we think they deserve your attention. We will also go into a little more detail into why buying Instagram followers is such a powerful tool for independent influencers and small businesses.

Top Sites to Buy Instagram Followers in 2023

The following or our choices for the best sites for buying Instagram followers.

Twicsy is our choice for the best quality IG followers services and this is due to a combination of reasons. Twicsy offers fast delivery of premium followers from real accounts. This means that your page will be able to grow much faster, and look much more legitimate. On top of that Twicsy lets you buy real Instagram followers at very competitive prices. You are able to get a hundred followers for less than a cup of coffee (about $3) while also being able to scale that up to over 5000 followers for less than $50. It takes some influencers and small businesses years to get that many quality followers.

Twicsy promises follows from real users on real accounts, all with quick delivery through a hassle free system.







Delivery time is near instant and all deals are guaranteed, so you can spend more time on making great Instagram posts and interacting with your audience, and less time trying to reach out and find a lot of followers in the ether. If you have any issues, you can rest assured the 24/7 customer support team is ready to help you.

The last and most important thing worth noting about Twicsy is their reputable name. When it comes to these types of social media boosting services, there are many companies simply trying to make a quick buck and take advantage of people. Twicsy is a 5-star Trustpilot certified brand and has been featured by several major media companies such as Men’s Journal, US Magazine and 303 Magazine.

Buzzoid is a long-time favorite and has been featured on almost every list like this ever made. This is because Buzzoid is the first social media marketing company ever made that offered likes and follows for Instagram in an affordable and reliable package service. This company is now well over ten years old and has served well over ten million users, and throughout all of that, they have still maintained an impressive 4.9 star average in their customer reviews.







While Buzzoid still costs more than many of the younger and more agile competitors, very few services are able to offer the range or breadth of options that you get with Buzzoid. For example, with Buzzoid you are able to be very flexible with how your purchases are used. You are able to be very specific with the geolocation and even gender of those followers you are given and all of these are from followers with very legit accounts of their own.

Rushmax is a service that is custom built around the needs of influencers who want to cultivate a long-term, trusted, and successful following of active Instagram followers. Rushmax boasts of having helped over 100,000 influencers and celebrities kick start their Instagram profiles and get their careers rolling in the digital space.

With Rushmax you can buy several Instagram follower packages that offer hundreds of followers for only a few dollars, and all transactions are guaranteed with a lightning-fast delivery time.

As we have focused on previously, finding a trustworthy name is the most important aspect of choosing a company for Instagram services and Rushmax combines high-quality services with a proven name that thousands of top accounts have utilized to great success. There is perhaps no better recommendation than massive amounts of proven success.

While we are featuring the follower service that Rushmax offers, where they really shine is in their comprehensive Instagram marketing services that allow you to buy Instagram followers, Instagram likes, and video views - giving you everything you need to showcase a fantastic Instagram profile.

4. ViralRace

ViralRace is a very new name when it comes to the world of Instagram boosting services, but they have gone the extra length to build the required credibility needed to earn their place at the top of a list like this.

ViralRace focuses on fast, simple customer experiences with even faster results. They have great prices and offer follows from high-quality profiles, all supported by a great customer support team that will go out of their way to make sure you are getting exactly what you need from their services. ViralRace clearly wants to make it known that they are a brand that you can absolutely trust to take your Instagram account to the next level.

ViralRace is a newer service that is making big waves in the Instagram space with great prices and outstanding customer support.

We like to say that ViralRace represents the future of the influencer service industry. This company has taken many of the lessons learned by other services over the years, as well as what has been going on with the TikTok space, and has been able to effectively apply them to the Instagram world. What this means for the typical user is lower prices and a much more effective and trustworthy service than we are used to seeing.

5. SocialsExplode

Socials explode is a newer service that is aimed at boosting accounts across several social media platforms at once. This allows for influencers to make waves across the entire internet through a single service and helps to save companies money in the long run when managing their social accounts.

While SocialsExplode does not focus solely on Insta followers, they do have a robust and proven service that will still allow you to buy followers without needing to have any other social accounts. You will be paying slightly more if you are using the isolated service, but it is top quality. All of their services are backed by an outstanding customer support team (something many of our top choices share) that is able to help you out with any questions or issues.

If you are looking for new followers on Instagram, and may be considering boosting your accounts on other services in the near future, you may want to take a much closer look at SocialsExplode.

6. Likestorm

Likestorm is the option if you are simply looking for huge amounts of bulk likes with less attention paid to quality or backing profiles. You pay very little, and will receive a huge boost in follows for your account, you just have to be careful that you don’t run afoul of Instagram’s terms using this bulk type service.

Right now the only payment methods they allow are PayPal and Visa, but they do allow you to get a large number of followers with instant delivery, perfect for quickly setting up a good looking and believable Instagram username and page for your new business or venture very quickly.

7. VVVirals

VVVirals is a site that also allows you to buy Instagram likes populated by accounts held by real people and real Instagram users. While the prices that you get with the packages at VVVirals are slightly more than the average for our very top choices, they are able to offer outstanding reliability and a trusted name that is very rare in the industry.

Several celebrities and small businesses have been sworn by VVVirals in the past, and they are the source of several big name influencers who have made the top trending lists in the past year. They are currently planning to expand their services to allow for much larger orders (they currently top out at 250 followers per month) but when they do it is likely that they may be giving options like Rushmax a run for their money in terms of massive appeal.

8. Z Labs

Z Labs is similar to VVVirals in that they offer smaller batches of followers, but ones that are cultivated and carefully chosen in order to provide the very best in terms of image -these are from accounts with large followings of their own and verifiable presences. This makes for a service that many big name brands rely on for long-term and sustainable upward results with little to no chance of their being an issue with terms of service,

For the average influencer this means paying more and waiting much longer, but you can expect long term sustainable and believable growth.

9. ViralYAH

ViralYAH was a service designed around helping posts go viral on TikTok but they have since expanded their services into the Instagram realm. While the main offering from ViralYAH on Instagram revolves around getting reels to go viral and get more shares for short video posts, they have recently begun to sell follower packages as well with a good deal of success.

If you are a young influencer and want to augment your post boosting with some added follower growth, ViralYah is custom-designed to help you out. You will just need to be willing to pay a little extra amount for anything not on the TikTok platform.

Why Should I Buy Instagram Followers?

A huge number of brand awareness marketing strategy plans today involve purchasing cheap Instagram followers in order to maximize brand image, thereby encouraging the growth of real Instagram followers. The reason this works is through a phenomenon known as social proof.

Humans are communal animals and we tend to look at the opinions of others as to how we should feel about something. This is why customer reviews are so effective; we like to know other people have had good experiences with something before we try it. This works in the social realm, as people want to be associated with popular things.

So when someone visits your Instagram page, they are more likely to take interest in you and take you seriously when they see that your page has earned a large number of likes, follows and views. This in turn will help boost your natural organic growth and let you win over the Instagram algorithm.

You always want more quality Instagram followers who engage with your content on a regular basis. Influencers live and die by the follower count their accounts boast. The more followers you have, the more effective your hashtags will be and the easier it will be to get content trending. By boosting your numbers you encourage more people to want to follow you.

Ready to Buy Instagram Followers?

Now that you have been introduced to the best sites for purchasing an Instagram profile growth service, you should have a much better idea of where to start to get your influencer career started in style. Every company on this list is an outstanding choice and will be able to take your Instagram presence to the next level!

