Buy CBD Sleep Gummies: Best Nighttime Edibles in Pennsylvania | Pittsburgh City Paper



1. Just CBD Nighttime Gummies

2. Tillmans Tranquils Night Time Gummies

3. The Brothers Apothecary CBD Sleep Gummies Bundle

4. Fab CBD Nighttime Edibles

5. AndOtherBrands CBD Store

I don’t know about you, but I can certainly tell you that I needed help going to sleep. Long gone was the time that I would lay my head on the pillow and quickly fade away to my dreams and wake up seven and a half hours later wide eyed and refreshed. What changed? Maybe it is the never-ending list of chores for the upcoming weekend or it’s Todd who cannot let me walk past his desk at work without making me chat about his next or was it his last camping trip. All I know is that my mind is constantly racing now when I try to sleep. Well maybe I should say my mind WAS racing. Now that I have added CBD Gummies for sleep in Pennsylvania to my nightly routine, I have been getting quality shut-eye like I used to when I was a kid. Let me be the preacher to the wonders of melatonin gummies. When you combine the natural ability of the CBD for sleep gummies to help calm you down with the power of melatonin, you will be catching some Z’s again. There is so much more than just gaining sleep. Once you have caught up on that rest you will start to feel completely refreshed again in the morning. Having more energy to take on the day.In my excitement of getting the night back again, I have put together a list of highly rated CBD stores in Pittsburgh with the best CBD Gummies for sleep that will have you feeling like one million bucks again.JustCBD is one of the internet’s experts regarding CBD edibles for stress and sleep. They have been around since 2017 and being based in south Florida they certainly know what it is like to live in a high paced party town. When you are out there going full steam twenty-five hours a day sometimes you need a little help to slow down and get that restful night's sleep. Just CBD has the perfect item to help, CBD Gummies for sleep. These powerful yet tasty gummies are exactly like the fruity treats that you used to snack on but now they contain CBD as well as melatonin. That combination will have you dreaming in no time. One of the best benefits of Just CBD is their variety. The jar of hemp gummies come in five different sizes starting at 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg and their extra-large 3000mg. The levels of mg stand for the amount of mg of CBD that is in the jar. The larger the jar the cheaper the per mg of the CBD gets. So, once you know that these gummies are the savior of your sleep, why not splurge on the extra-large jar. You know you are going to enjoy it down to the last bear.If you are looking to expand CBD in your life beyond a little help for sleep take a look at what else Just CBD has to offer. They carry a large range of hemp infused edibles and more, such as a full spectrum CBD tincture, dog treats, bath bombs and several types of creams and lotions. There are sugar free and vegan CBD Gummies too. You will see all of the amazing ways you can add CBD items into your daily routine and live life to its fullest.Tillmans Tranquils is another south Florida based CBD company that was founded back in 2019. Their motto is “We put plants before pulls whenever possible.” They have been researching and using the ‘ole trial and error method of working out the best way to absorb CBD with a concentration on making the best tasting CBD product possible. One of the CBD items that they seem to have perfected is their CBD Gummies with melatonin. The hemp treats come in two options. Each bottle has 30 cannabidiol gummies but one bottle contains 1500mg of CBD and the other has 750mg of CBD along with the added melatonin. How do you know what is best for you? Have you tried CBD edibles with melatonin before? It is always best to start with the lower number and double up on the gummies if you need to as you learn what dose works best for you. The combining power of 50mg of CBD with melatonin should give even the most stressed-out Steelers fan the ability to get a good night’s sleep. While you are at Tillmans shopping for gummies with CBD online, you should also check out their full CBD selection. In addition to the aforementioned CBD infused gummies, they do have a variety of CBD mints in cinnamon and peppermint flavors, CBD flowers in pre rolled backs and one of the larger delta-8 THC gummies collections across mint, gummies and candy drops as well as pre-rolled and flower products.The Brothers Apothecary is quite the unique shop in the world of CBD. The Portland, OR brothers Shane & Jesse kicked off their CBD online shop back in 2015 after not finding exactly what they were looking for. Thankfully for the rest of us they decided to bring those ideas to the masses. One of their most popular bundles that they sell is their Sleep Bundle – CBD Gift box. This offering is packed with their most popular CBD sleep items that include a three pack of Golden Dream CBD tea, Midnight Dream CBG tea, a powerful CBD-infused essential oil roller called “Restful” and Blue Moon Milk CBD bedtime latte. All of their CBD edibles are made with 100% USDA organic hemp flowers that are sun grown in the great state of Oregon. By buying this bundle you are saving over 40 percent off the regular price, but you are able to sample four unique items. The Brothers Apothecary is proud to announce that all of their goods are third party tested, and are 100% hand made into small batch productions. They look to bring the small town old time corner drug store feeling into today’s fast paced world.Beyond their CBD sleep line you might want to check out all of the distinct types of CBD beverages. They have everything from CBD hot chocolate and coffee packets to a ample variety of CBD tea. The tea comes in such elegant flavors as mystic kava root, coconut genmaicha, butterfly blue and oolong passion CBD tea. And let me assure you, that is just the beginning. Take a look for yourself and search through this unique online CBD boutique.Since 2017, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin based Fab CBD has had the goal of “building a CBD line for the everyday person to feel comfortable supplementing with hemp. No gimmicks, no hype, just results.” When you look at their CBD Gummies – nighttime you can see that even with the title they have made it. Simply stated as your nighttime option for CBD Gummies, they have made a tasty Acai flavored gummy that also includes CBD, L-Theanine, 5-HTP, Melatonin, Ashwagandha and GABA. What is all of that? It is a broad-spectrum formula that will help you get a good night’s sleep. Their gummies are also free from pesticides, organically farmed in Colorado. The nighttime bottle comes with 60 gummies in each bottle and each hemp edible contains 12.5mg of CBD.When compared to the other suggested online CBD stores, they have the smallest selection of CBD range but they are all highly rated and have been tested by third party labs. I would suggest taking a look at their CBD oils. They come in five tasty flavors (natural, citrus, mint, vanilla and my favorite berry.) Each flavor has four mg sizes that range from 300mg to 2400mg. They also have CBD+CBG oil combinations as well as soft gels and pet treats. If you are taking the time to better your wellbeing, why not your best furry friend as well.The final website that I would like to direct you to is so much more than just a CBD store as they are one of the best CBD educational sites available. AndOtherBrands allows you to compare and contrast hemp items side by side. This is extremely useful when you are new to a certain line, and you are not sure how they compare from site to site. This will put up all of the information on one screen for you. While that is very useful, the main reason I want to direct you to the site is due to their CBD education section. The website has many interesting articles on the benefits of adding CBD to certain issues you might be facing with your body. They also do deep dives into many CBD companies in explaining all about their type lines, manufacturing processes and how they rate across the competition. You can be a newbie or a veteran to CBD treats and there is something for eveWhen you click through the above CBD stores there will be a lot of information but sometimes you may not be sure about one thing or another. So I put together this FAQ from topics that I have been reading to help answer some of those nagging yet important questions.

FAQs

How many CBD Gummies should I take for sleep?

This is a great question but not one that can be answered with a very specific answer. Not trying to be vague but everybody is unique, and they have their own metabolism. Plus different CBD Gummies in Pittsburgh have distinct amounts of CBD in each gummy. The best answer that I can suggest is to start slowly and take one your first night. Notate the amount of CBD in the gummy and see how you do. If you did not fall asleep as quickly as you would have liked to then take two the next night. Dr. Gary Mendelow , an emergency physician shares “The good news is that while you don’t want to take more than you need to there is no risk of taking too many.” Just work your way up and see what works best and stick with it when you find that number.

At what time should I take CBD Gummies for sleep?

With people being diverse sizes and separate metabolisms times can vary but a good rule of thumb is that it will take about thirty to forty five minutes to kick in. With all of the cheesesteaks we eat, I suggest at least 30 minutes for CBD Gummies for sleep in Pennsylvania to kick in. Nataly Komova , a well known nutritionist suggests “I would take them at least 30 minutes before you plan on laying down in bed. Try to take note of the first week or so and you will start to learn how your body responds and you can act accordingly.”

