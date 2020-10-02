Buy and sell in-game goods using Eldorado

Eldorado offers a safe, timely, and easy-to-use interface for the purchase and sale of in-game items, gold, and more.
“As buyers, sellers and gamers, we have seen it all, from honest-to-goodness dealers to scam victims with zero customer support,” writes the Eldorado team on its website. With years of gaming experience behind them, they set out to change what the gaming marketplace looked like.
There are two ways to participate in the Eldorado marketplace: buying and selling.
For those seeking to skip the long time investment required to play games such as World of Warcraft, Eldorado has a secure shortcut. The website is easy-to-use, laid out in categories by item, boost, or currency, and affordable. (Eldorado is set up to display the best deals at the top of your search.) Purchase items — like these from Old School RuneScape — to get ahead quickly. Boosts and PoE currency are also available.
If you’re an avid gamer, selling is for you. All of the categories listed above, including entire game accounts, can be hosted on the site for purchase, as long as your account is verified. According to Man of Many, Eldorado only charges between 5-10% commission on each sale, depending on the item sold.
Selling and buying works similar to eBay or other internet marketplaces, through buyer-to-seller contact. Deals can be made through Eldorado’s messaging system, with delivery arranged after payment. The option to dispute an order or contact an Eldorado team member is always available.
And, every Eldorado purchase comes with the promise of TradeShield, a fraud protection service for both buyers and sellers. The online marketplace takes full responsibility for all transactions, protecting sellers from fraudulent payments (the site fulfills payments regardless of the outcome) and buyers from scams. No charge is put through until delivery is confirmed, and in the event of a dispute, Eldorado will freeze the payment.
It seems too good to be true, but using Eldorado, you can get paid to do what you love.