Buy an artist-made bowl at Community Kitchen Pittsburgh's open house

By

click to enlarge Bowl by George Bowes for Prepping Pittsburgh: Art Sustaining Community - PHOTO: COURTESY OF CONTEMPORARY CRAFT
Photo: Courtesy of Contemporary Craft
Bowl by George Bowes for Prepping Pittsburgh: Art Sustaining Community
Contemporary Craft presented a wide array of handmade bowls during the Prepping Pittsburgh: Art Sustaining Community exhibition at its BNY Mellon Satellite Gallery. The bowls, which were on display from August through Nov. 29, will now go up for sale during an event to benefit the efforts of Community Kitchen Pittsburgh.

The Hazelwood-based Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, also known as CKP, will sell the artist-made ceramic prep bowls from Prepping Pittsburgh during its Bowls and Boards open house on Thu., Dec. 9. A portion of the sales will go to CKP.

The Prepping Pittsburgh project began with George Bowes, a Texas-based ceramic artist who connected the making of small prep bowls for cooking with how organizations prepare individuals to be active members of the community. The mission of CKP is described as using food as a foundation to "change lives and strengthen communities by providing culinary training and opening career pathways to individuals who experience barriers to employment.” Each bowl made for the event will represent and honor a CKP graduate.


In total, 11 artists created 327 prep bowls for Prepping Pittsburgh.

“We are very excited about the Prepping Pittsburgh project and the inspiration of George Bowes that we want to showcase the artists, their work, and the graduates of CKP who are symbolized by the bowls,” says Contemporary Craft director of marketing Mandy Wilson. “There are several similar characteristics between the artists and the students like hard work, creativity, patience, and perseverance.”
click to enlarge Bowls from Prepping Pittsburgh: Art Sustaining Community - PHOTO: COURTESY OF CONTEMPORARY CRAFT
Photo: Courtesy of Contemporary Craft
Bowls from Prepping Pittsburgh: Art Sustaining Community
The open house will also mark the first time CKP and Contemporary Craft have collaborated.

“We hope to enrich and expand both of our organization’s opportunities, activities, and resources in the community,” Wilson said.

Contemporary Craft has recently focused on using art to highlight what its website calls the "many factors that contribute to the wide and growing disparity in the distribution of food resources" across the U.S. and around the world. Prepping Pittsburgh: Art Sustaining Community is connected to Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community through Art, an ongoing exhibition at Contemporary Craft's Lawrenceville space described as exploring "complex human issues that can shape and influence positive change in food security."


Guests will be able to attend Bowls and Boards at no cost, and refreshments will be prepared by CKP students.

“This is more of a casual drop-in, have a drink and a bite, experience the intersection of food and the arts, and leave feeling good about your support of our students and the food insecure of our community,” Wilson says.
Bowls and Boards. 5-8 p.m. Thu., Dec. 9. Community Kitchen Pittsburgh. 107 Flowers Ave., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. ckpgh.org/events

