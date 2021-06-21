 Burgh’ers Brewing brings smashburgers and beer to The Highline | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Burgh’ers Brewing brings smashburgers and beer to The Highline

Everyone loves a good smashburger, a very thin burger packed with flavor from the bits that browned during cooking, especially made by the Granddaddy of smashburgers, the purveyors of beef and beer, Burgh’ers Brewing. They were the first elevated burger joint to bring smashburgers to the mainstream in the greater Pittsburgh area. The burger joint and craft brewery that brings the crispy and the juicy to both their burgers and their beers!

Burgh’ers Brewing was born in Zelienople, Pa. Its foundation was built upon a commitment to its employees, community and the focus on locally sourcing sustainable ingredients. Inside their doors, you’ll find burgers and beers named to represent the culturally significant areas, periods, and people from in and around the greater Pittsburgh area, like the aptly named Polish Hill, Shadyside, and Strip District Burgers or the Millvale Mule.

On the menu, you’ll find thoughtfully crafted burgers or you can create your own. Many patrons choose to pair these creations with some of the supporting actors like mac & cheese, handmade pierogies, or dirty fries. Also, don’t sleep on the fried chicken ... for real, don’t! In 2013 and 2015, Burgh’ers Brewing won a James Beard competition for their Fox Chapel Burger which features #theblend, a blend of 25% local mushrooms mixed with 75% local beef. This impressive award really separated Burgh’ers Brewing from the herd.


Burgh’ers Brewing is the full experience from plate to pint. No pop-ups or food trucks needed! They maintain a menu of flagship beers that brewers want to drink and are designed to support the flavor profiles of food chefs want to eat. The team aims to deliver the most consistent reproductions of those beers and food, time and time again bringing beer-flavored beer and flavorful burgers to the Burgh.

The beer list covers worldwide styles including ales, kölsch, pilsners, hefezeizen, and even sours. You can grab a cold brew in Zelie, Lawrenceville, and soon a South Side location in The Highline. Burgh’ers brewery focuses on the highest quality production standards that can be achieved. You will find a myriad of to-go 4 packs in the coolers and don’t forget about the “Smash Pack,” ready-rolled burger kits you can smash at home!

Burgh’ers Brewing will be celebrating a smashing 11 years this July, and in September, they will raise a pint in celebration of the 4th year of bringing their beer to the Burgh and beyond. Follow Burgh’ers Brewing on social media to investigate the secret menu items from regulars in the know.

Stop by to find out why Burgh’ers Brewing has been serving up hot and juicy burgers for over a decade. The perfect pairing for Burgh’ers Brewing food is in its DNA — craft beer!

