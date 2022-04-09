 Buggin’ Out: CMU students race self-made buggies in Oakland | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Buggin’ Out: CMU students race self-made buggies in Oakland

click to enlarge Carnegie Mellon University students race buggies in Oakland's Flagstaff Hill during the 100th Sweepstakes relay race on Fri., April 8, 2022. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Carnegie Mellon University students race buggies in Oakland's Flagstaff Hill during the 100th Sweepstakes relay race on Fri., April 8, 2022.
Flagstaff Hill became a high-speed racetrack this weekend thanks to Carnegie Mellon University’s student engineers, mechanics, designers, and athletes.

On April 8, students, parents, alumni, and locals cheered on runners during CMU's 100th Sweepstakes, a student-led buggy relay race around Flagstaff Hill in Oakland. The buggies — student-made, aerodynamic vehicles — raced around an almost-mile long track as students inside them steered around curves at dizzying speeds.

The event is a traditional part of the Pittsburgh university’s Spring Carnival dating back to 1920. Friday’s races were part of a set of preliminary races; final races were held the morning of April 9. Ten teams competed in women’s and men’s races, with runners pushing the buggies up and down hills, as well as letting them freely roll for a portion of the race.
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race
CP Photo: Pam Smith
CMU's 100th Sweepstakes buggy race

