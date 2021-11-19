Buffalo Rose to showcase talents at major Folk Alliance International Conference

Buffalo Rose has been chosen for an Official Showcase at the 2022 Folk Alliance International Conference, taking place February 2022 in Kansas City.
This opportunity is expected to bring Buffalo Rose a completely new status, according to the band’s manager Jeff Betten. Previous performers who attended the showcase, such as The War and Treaty, Darlingside, The Brother Brothers, and more, have become big names in the folk music community.
Folk Alliance International, founded in 1989, is a global arts nonprofit whose purpose is to bring together leaders in folk music and “sustain the community and genre worldwide.” The conference, according to the website, is the "World’s Largest Gathering of the Folk Music Industry and Community."
The chance to perform at the showcase, according to Betten, will raise Buffalo Rose’s status to “that of a national touring act."
Buffalo Rose released their debut album, The Soil and The Seed, as well as two EPs, Big Stampede and Borrowed and Blue, in the past few years. The band, which consists of six members, plays upbeat, acoustic music that is a staple in the folk genre.
Buffalo Rose has already made a name for themselves locally, even winning the title of Best Alt-Folk/Alt-Country Band or Performer in Pittsburgh City Paper's 2021 Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll.
Guitar player and vocalist, Shane McLaughlin, admires previous artists who have performed at the showcase and is looking forward to the band taking the stage in just a few months.
“The community of music coming together at Folk Alliance is incredible, and we were in awe of some of the official showcases last year,” McLaughlin says in the press release. “We are so excited and honored to be a part of this year’s official showcase acts.”