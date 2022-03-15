Brunches, Spak delivers, and more Pittsburgh food news

Rodef Shalom Congregation. 4905 Fifth Ave., Oakland. pittsburghfoodbank.org/emptybowls
Eat delicious soup, support a great cause, and take home a beautiful piece of artwork at Empty Bowls, an annual event supporting the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Just Harvest. This year's fundraiser is happening on Sun., March 27, and includes three seatings. Tickets, which include a handmade ceramic bowl in the price of admission, are on sale now.
Apteka
4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. aptekapgh.com
Bloomfield's Apteka, a vegan Eastern European restaurant with two chefs who were just named James Beard seminfinalists, announced it's raising money to help the effort in Ukraine. On Wednesdays and Thursdays in March, Apteka will be donating a portion of dinner sales of pirozhki to groups helping to feed and house Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The pirozhki are available for take-out orders, come as an order of two, and are available in sauerkraut and mushroom, or potato and cabbage.
Brunch at the Ski Lodge
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
Take your neon clothes out of storage. On Sat., March 26, Grist House is bringing back its popular party, Brunch at the Ski Lodge, for the first time since 2019. Expect a day full of food trucks, brunch cocktails, rare beers, fire pits, a new can release, and more. The event kicks off at noon.
Assemble. 4824 Penn Ave., Garfield. assemblepgh.org
Learn about racial inequities in food systems and how people can work together as a community to make sure everyone has access to food security in a free Assemble Learning Party on Fri., March 18. Guests from the Garfield Community Farm, 412 Food Rescue, and others will teach attendees how to make seed bombs, build DIY planters, and more.
Leonas Ice Cream Sandwiches
Multiple locations. leonaspgh.com
A new spring flavor just dropped at Leonas Ice Cream Sandwiches. According to an Instagram post from the local seller, Sweet Cream on Carrot Cake is available in stores now, and more spring flavors are on the way soon.
2128 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. mineospizza.com
Popular Squirrel Hill pizza shop Mineo's has its own beer, thanks to a collaboration with Export's Helltown Brewing. As reported by TribLive, the hazy IPA has 6.7% alcohol and costs $18.50 for a six-pack of cans.
5107 Penn Ave., Garfield. spakbrothers.com
Pittsburgh's favorite spot for seitan sandwiches is now available for online ordering via Uber Eats. Spak Brothers made the announcement on Instagram, posting that the restaurant has a "more expansive menu" than it has in its past delivering offerings.
Adda Coffee & Teahouse
Multiple Locations. addacoffeehouse.com
Fri., March 18 marks Holi, Hindu's spring festival of colors, and to celebrate the holiday, Pittsburgh's Adda Coffeeshop is teaming up with two local businesses for an Instagram giveaway. Head to Adda's Instagram page for a chance to win a $50 giftcard from the coffeehouse, Spicewalla spices, Madhu Chocolate, a $50 giftcard from local bakery Gluten Free Goat, and a signed art piece from Sharpsburg photographer Atithi Studios.
instagram.com/leporcpgh
Wine and cheese lovers, this one's for you. According to Good Food Pittsburgh, a new wine and charcuterie bar is heading to The Highland on the South Side this summer. Restaurant owner Kay Roebuck told Good Food Pittsburgh that Le Porc will be a wine and charcuterie bar open to the public during the week, and will be available to rent on weekends for groups interested in charcuterie board-building parties.
1020 N. Canal St., Sharpsburg. glutenfreegoat.com
Gluten-free Pittsburghers no longer have to be left out of Sunday brunches. Gluten Free Goat has kicked off weekly indoor Sunday brunch pop-ups, with new menus each week. Expect items like eggs and bacon, alongside gluten-free waffles and pancakes. Open every Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
901 Liberty Ave., Downtown. facebook.com/SammysPGH
After 35 years of serving Downtown Pittsburgh, Sammy's Famous Corned Beef has announced it'll be closing its doors on Fri., March 25. As first reported by TribLive, owner Sammy Firman said he's closing up shop because his lease is up and he wants to retire, rather than seeking out a long-term renewal. "We thank the city of Pittsburgh for its patronage over the years and hope you can come in and visit for a sandwich, a beer and some good laughs before we close next week," reads a Facebook post announcing the closure.
Sprezzatura
112 E. Sherman St., Millvale. sprezzaturapgh.com
Millvale restaurant Sprezzatura is celebrating Women's History Month throughout March by sharing traditional dishes from the cooks' ancestors. "Dine on what made us bond as families," reads an Instagram post. The first dish, Pasta al Tonno, honored one of the cook's late grandmother's, Mary Alice Yolanda Buzzelli Biordi.
Have news about a Pittsburgh bar or restaurant? Send it to danijanae@pghcitypaper.com.