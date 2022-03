Brunches, Spak delivers, and more Pittsburgh food news

Spak Brothers Pizza and More

5107 Penn Ave., Garfield. spakbrothers.com

Pittsburgh's favorite spot for seitan sandwiches is now available for online ordering via Uber Eats. Spak Brothers made the announcement on Instagram, posting that the restaurant has a "more expansive menu" than it has in its past delivering offerings.

Popular Squirrel Hill pizza shop Mineo's has its own beer, thanks to a collaboration with Export's Helltown Brewing. As reported by TribLive , the hazy IPA has 6.7% alcohol and costs $18.50 for a six-pack of cans.