Bring your face masks, dogs, and a few friends to these spacious Pittsburgh beer gardens

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Patrons eat and drink beers outside of East End Brewing Company.

1700 Penn Ave



East End Brewing Company



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Grist House Craft Brewery

Grist House Craft Brewery



Southern Tier Brewing



Spoonwood Brewing Company



click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Carrie Wittig and Michael Cunningham enjoy beers in front of a fire pit at Spring Hill Brewing.

Spring Hill Brewing



The growth of craft brewing has created a tradition now enjoyed by many Americans, that of the beer garden, aka the patio, deck, or outdoor area. No matter what you call it, the amenity has become a mainstay at breweries and taprooms, giving beer and cider lovers more spots to enjoy good drinks and company. With spring coming, it also provides a way for people to safely drink in the (hopefully) waning days of the pandemic.has compiled a list of local breweries with ample outdoor seating areas where you can social distance while still socializing.Thu.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.YesYes1700 Penn Ave, the umbrella name for the Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop and Helltown Brewing Taproom, brought an outdoor bar area to the Strip District, where patrons can sit and sip beer and wine while eating, listening to live music, or people watching in the bustling business district.Tue.-Fri. 4-9 p.m., Sat. 12-6 p.m., Sun.12-4 p.m.YesYesThose willing to brave the still chilly spring temps should know that the East End Brewery and Pub outside patio is currently open six days a week for onsite beer and food. Once temperatures rise and COVID-19 restrictions relax as more people receive the vaccine, the space will welcome more crowds to try their selection of beers and ciders, as well as food like thick-crust pizza and soft pretzels.TBACheck schedule for food trucksYesGrist House Craft Brewery in Millvale (which has another location in Oakdale) has become a popular spot for dog owners and large groups with its generous outdoor seating, which includes a pit-like area with picnic tables. In the past, customers would have been lined up at the outside bar and visiting food trucks, but the pandemic saw the brewery switch to to-go orders only. Grist House marketing manager Bailey Allegretti says that while they plan on opening in late April or early May, they have yet to set a specific date and that visitors should “stay tuned for announcements.”Wed. and Thu. 3-9 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 12-8 p.m.YesYesThe patio area of Southern Tier Brewing's Pittsburgh location has attracted visitors with its varied seating selections, where you can kick back under an overhang or out in the sun at one of the picnic tables. The taproom closed both its indoor and outdoor dining in Dec. 2020 as COVID-19 cases spiked, but has recently started welcoming patrons back with food and drink deals, and special events. Consider spending a warm day outdoors with a beer made by the famed New York-based brewing company and a menu featuring a wide selection of bar food, sandwiches, and more.Tue.-Thu. 4-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 12-11 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.YesNot currentlyOnce the weather improves, beer lovers will be able to enjoy ale, stouts, IPAs, and other offerings in Spoonwood's outdoor dining area. Head brewer Steve Ilnicki says patrons should look forward to the debut of the brewery's new deck, which he estimates will increase their outdoor dining capacity to roughly 80 patrons without COVID-19 restrictions. The space features patio and deck seating with tables and chairs. Spoonwood also has an outdoor stage for live music and a fenced yard with a few picnic tables, which Ilnicki say serves mostly as an open “hangout area.”Fri. 5-8 p.m., Sat. 2-8 p.m., Sun. 2-6 p.m.YesYesSpring Hill Brewing boasts a nice-sized beer garden in which patrons can relax and take in fantastic views of the city. Founder and brewer Greg Kamerdze says the beer garden can accommodate around 35 total seats total. The space – currently open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays – features firepits and picnic table seating, and is dog friendly with leashes required at all times. Kamerdze says they plan to bring back yard games like cornhole as COVID-19 restrictions permit.