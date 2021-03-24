Bring your face masks, dogs, and a few friends to these spacious Pittsburgh beer gardens

1700 Penn Ave
1700 Penn Ave., Strip District. 1700penn.com
Hours: Thu.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Food: Yes
Dog friendly: Yes
1700 Penn Ave, the umbrella name for the Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop and Helltown Brewing Taproom, brought an outdoor bar area to the Strip District, where patrons can sit and sip beer and wine while eating, listening to live music, or people watching in the bustling business district.
East End Brewing Company
147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
Hours: Tue.-Fri. 4-9 p.m., Sat. 12-6 p.m., Sun.12-4 p.m.
Food: Yes
Dog friendly: Yes
Those willing to brave the still chilly spring temps should know that the East End Brewery and Pub outside patio is currently open six days a week for onsite beer and food. Once temperatures rise and COVID-19 restrictions relax as more people receive the vaccine, the space will welcome more crowds to try their selection of beers and ciders, as well as food like thick-crust pizza and soft pretzels.
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 East Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
Hours: TBA
Food: Check schedule for food trucks
Dog friendly: Yes
Grist House Craft Brewery in Millvale (which has another location in Oakdale) has become a popular spot for dog owners and large groups with its generous outdoor seating, which includes a pit-like area with picnic tables. In the past, customers would have been lined up at the outside bar and visiting food trucks, but the pandemic saw the brewery switch to to-go orders only. Grist House marketing manager Bailey Allegretti says that while they plan on opening in late April or early May, they have yet to set a specific date and that visitors should “stay tuned for announcements.”
Southern Tier Brewing
316 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stbcbeer.com
Hours: Wed. and Thu. 3-9 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 12-8 p.m.
Food: Yes
Dog friendly: Yes
The patio area of Southern Tier Brewing's Pittsburgh location has attracted visitors with its varied seating selections, where you can kick back under an overhang or out in the sun at one of the picnic tables. The taproom closed both its indoor and outdoor dining in Dec. 2020 as COVID-19 cases spiked, but has recently started welcoming patrons back with food and drink deals, and special events. Consider spending a warm day outdoors with a beer made by the famed New York-based brewing company and a menu featuring a wide selection of bar food, sandwiches, and more.
Spoonwood Brewing Company
5981 Baptist Road, Bethel Park. spoonwoodbrewing.com
Hours: Tue.-Thu. 4-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 12-11 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Food: Yes
Dog friendly: Not currently
Once the weather improves, beer lovers will be able to enjoy ale, stouts, IPAs, and other offerings in Spoonwood's outdoor dining area. Head brewer Steve Ilnicki says patrons should look forward to the debut of the brewery's new deck, which he estimates will increase their outdoor dining capacity to roughly 80 patrons without COVID-19 restrictions. The space features patio and deck seating with tables and chairs. Spoonwood also has an outdoor stage for live music and a fenced yard with a few picnic tables, which Ilnicki say serves mostly as an open “hangout area.”
Spring Hill Brewing
1958 Varley St., Spring Garden. springhillbrewing.com
Hours: Fri. 5-8 p.m., Sat. 2-8 p.m., Sun. 2-6 p.m.
Food: Yes
Dog friendly: Yes
Spring Hill Brewing boasts a nice-sized beer garden in which patrons can relax and take in fantastic views of the city. Founder and brewer Greg Kamerdze says the beer garden can accommodate around 35 total seats total. The space – currently open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays – features firepits and picnic table seating, and is dog friendly with leashes required at all times. Kamerdze says they plan to bring back yard games like cornhole as COVID-19 restrictions permit.