 Bring your face masks, dogs, and a few friends to these spacious Pittsburgh beer gardens | Spring Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bring your face masks, dogs, and a few friends to these spacious Pittsburgh beer gardens

By

click to enlarge Patrons eat and drink beers outside of East End Brewing Company. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Patrons eat and drink beers outside of East End Brewing Company.
The growth of craft brewing has created a tradition now enjoyed by many Americans, that of the beer garden, aka the patio, deck, or outdoor area. No matter what you call it, the amenity has become a mainstay at breweries and taprooms, giving beer and cider lovers more spots to enjoy good drinks and company. With spring coming, it also provides a way for people to safely drink in the (hopefully) waning days of the pandemic. Pittsburgh City Paper has compiled a list of local breweries with ample outdoor seating areas where you can social distance while still socializing.

1700 Penn Ave

1700 Penn Ave., Strip District. 1700penn.com
Hours: Thu.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Food: Yes
Dog friendly: Yes
1700 Penn Ave, the umbrella name for the Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop and Helltown Brewing Taproom, brought an outdoor bar area to the Strip District, where patrons can sit and sip beer and wine while eating, listening to live music, or people watching in the bustling business district.

East End Brewing Company

147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
Hours: Tue.-Fri. 4-9 p.m., Sat. 12-6 p.m., Sun.12-4 p.m.
Food: Yes
Dog friendly: Yes
Those willing to brave the still chilly spring temps should know that the East End Brewery and Pub outside patio is currently open six days a week for onsite beer and food. Once temperatures rise and COVID-19 restrictions relax as more people receive the vaccine, the space will welcome more crowds to try their selection of beers and ciders, as well as food like thick-crust pizza and soft pretzels.


click to enlarge Grist House Craft Brewery - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Grist House Craft Brewery

Grist House Craft Brewery

10 East Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
Hours: TBA
Food: Check schedule for food trucks
Dog friendly: Yes
Grist House Craft Brewery in Millvale (which has another location in Oakdale) has become a popular spot for dog owners and large groups with its generous outdoor seating, which includes a pit-like area with picnic tables. In the past, customers would have been lined up at the outside bar and visiting food trucks, but the pandemic saw the brewery switch to to-go orders only. Grist House marketing manager Bailey Allegretti says that while they plan on opening in late April or early May, they have yet to set a specific date and that visitors should “stay tuned for announcements.”

Southern Tier Brewing

316 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stbcbeer.com
Hours: Wed. and Thu. 3-9 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 12-8 p.m.
Food: Yes
Dog friendly: Yes
The patio area of Southern Tier Brewing's Pittsburgh location has attracted visitors with its varied seating selections, where you can kick back under an overhang or out in the sun at one of the picnic tables. The taproom closed both its indoor and outdoor dining in Dec. 2020 as COVID-19 cases spiked, but has recently started welcoming patrons back with food and drink deals, and special events. Consider spending a warm day outdoors with a beer made by the famed New York-based brewing company and a menu featuring a wide selection of bar food, sandwiches, and more.

Spoonwood Brewing Company

5981 Baptist Road, Bethel Park. spoonwoodbrewing.com
Hours: Tue.-Thu. 4-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 12-11 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Food: Yes
Dog friendly: Not currently
Once the weather improves, beer lovers will be able to enjoy ale, stouts, IPAs, and other offerings in Spoonwood's outdoor dining area. Head brewer Steve Ilnicki says patrons should look forward to the debut of the brewery's new deck, which he estimates will increase their outdoor dining capacity to roughly 80 patrons without COVID-19 restrictions. The space features patio and deck seating with tables and chairs. Spoonwood also has an outdoor stage for live music and a fenced yard with a few picnic tables, which Ilnicki say serves mostly as an open “hangout area.”

click to enlarge Carrie Wittig and Michael Cunningham enjoy beers in front of a fire pit at Spring Hill Brewing. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Carrie Wittig and Michael Cunningham enjoy beers in front of a fire pit at Spring Hill Brewing.

Spring Hill Brewing

1958 Varley St., Spring Garden. springhillbrewing.com
Hours: Fri. 5-8 p.m., Sat. 2-8 p.m., Sun. 2-6 p.m.
Food: Yes
Dog friendly: Yes
Spring Hill Brewing boasts a nice-sized beer garden in which patrons can relax and take in fantastic views of the city. Founder and brewer Greg Kamerdze says the beer garden can accommodate around 35 total seats total. The space – currently open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays – features firepits and picnic table seating, and is dog friendly with leashes required at all times. Kamerdze says they plan to bring back yard games like cornhole as COVID-19 restrictions permit.

Trending

Bloom into spring with fresh flowers and Pittsburgh-made floral accessories
Pittsburgh Spring Guide 2021
The essential day tripping towns from Pittsburgh
Six great Pittsburgh playgrounds to enjoy now that spring is here
Pittsburgh to deliver thousands more blue recycling bins to homes by end of summer
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A new stout from East End Brewing, the Wienermobile comes to town, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Hannah Lynn

A new stout from East End Brewing, the Wienermobile comes to town, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

Grist House Craft Brewery releases a strawberry guava hard seltzer

By Maggie Weaver

Can of Grist House's Strawberry + Guava hard seltzer

For the first time ever, East End Brewing Company's hard cider is available outside its taproom

By Maggie Weaver

For the first time ever, East End Brewing Company's hard cider is available outside its taproom (2)

East End Brewing Company launches recycling program for plastic beer carriers

By Amanda Waltz

PakTech collection bin at East End Brewing Company
More »

Tags

Latest in Spring Guide

The essential day tripping towns from Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

The essential day tripping towns from Pittsburgh

Six great Pittsburgh playgrounds to enjoy now that spring is here

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Six great Pittsburgh playgrounds to enjoy now that spring is here

Bloom into spring with fresh flowers and Pittsburgh-made floral accessories

By Dani Janae

Flowers from Root Seller Pgh

Here are some of the most Instagrammable spots in Pittsburgh for a spring walk

By Colleen Hammond

Here are some of the most Instagrammable spots in Pittsburgh for a spring walk
More »
More Spring Guide »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 24-30, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Education Profile: Victoria Gennuso on the beauty of the sports community at West Virginia University

Education Profile: Victoria Gennuso on the beauty of the sports community at West Virginia University

By Ryan Deto

How Pittsburgh community groups are picking up the slack through hardships of remote learning

How Pittsburgh community groups are picking up the slack through hardships of remote learning

By Amanda Waltz

Education Profile: Propel Schools’ Don Wilkins “leads with love” on and off the court

Education Profile: Propel Schools’ Don Wilkins “leads with love” on and off the court

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation