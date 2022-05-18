 Brined and ready: Picklesburgh returns in July | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Brined and ready: Picklesburgh returns in July

By

click to enlarge Picklesburgh - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
Picklesburgh
Do you hear that? Sounds like an endless stream of corny, dad joke-level pickle puns. You know what that means — Picklesburgh is on the horizon to bring Pittsburgh residents and curious out of towners plenty to eat, see, and do.

The festival's organizer, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, recently announced that Picklesburgh will run from July 15-17 this year. A press release says the annual event will feature a "massive array of dill-ectable products and foods" as well as "a lot more options for pickle fanatics to experience, from dozens of live music performances to other popular activities like Pickle Cocktails, Pickle Beer, Pickle Juice Drinking Contest, and an abundance of pickle-themed apparel, merch, and much much more."

“Picklesburgh attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year, and we want to ensure that this year is the best yet,” said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the PDP. “As a signature event for the city and region, and with such a dedicated fan base in Pittsburgh, we’re always excited to share the news of its return. So, save the date and get ready for all the fabulous festivities, food, and fun — it’s really going [to] Dill-iver!“
click to enlarge Picklesburgh - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
Picklesburgh
Since launching in 2015, Picklesburgh has grown in popularity, consistently being voted as the best, or one of the best events in the USA Today Best Specialty Food Festival in America readers' poll.


While the festival has a set date, there are questions about where it will take place. In the past, the event has spread across various bridges and other locations Downtown. One of its previous homes, the Roberto Clemente Bridge, has been shut down for repairs through 2023.

PDP says it is "working with the city to finalize a new footprint, but it is expected that this highly popular event will expand even further to accommodate anticipated crowds." More details about the "expanded 2022 event" will be announced in the coming weeks.

Trending

Speaking of Picklesburgh , Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership

Now Hiring: Tattoo Artist, Band Director, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Tattoo Artist, Band Director, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Head Chef, Events Managers, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Head Chef, Events Managers, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Light Up Night returns in 2021 for 60th anniversary

By Dani Janae

Light Up Night returns in 2021 for 60th anniversary (2)

East End and Primanti Bros’ pickle beer returns just in time for Picklesburgh

By Lauryn Nania

East End and Primanti Bros’ pickle beer returns just in time for Picklesburgh
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Rainbow pasta, breakfast biscuits, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Rainbow pasta, breakfast biscuits, and more Pittsburgh food news

Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe serves good food and great conversation

By Dade Lemanski

Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe in Braddock

Mobile CBD edibles, a farmers market returns, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Mobile CBD edibles, a farmers market returns, and more Pittsburgh food news

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these Pittsburgh restaurants

By Dani Janae

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at these Pittsburgh restaurants (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 18-24, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Rainbow pasta, breakfast biscuits, and more Pittsburgh food news

Rainbow pasta, breakfast biscuits, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe in Braddock

Aunt Cheryl’s Cafe serves good food and great conversation

By Dade Lemanski

Mobile CBD edibles, a farmers market returns, and more Pittsburgh food news

Mobile CBD edibles, a farmers market returns, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Where to take mom in Pittsburgh for Mother's Day brunch (2)

Where to take mom in Pittsburgh for Mother's Day brunch

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation