Brined and ready: Picklesburgh returns in July

The festival's organizer, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, recently announced that Picklesburgh will run from July 15-17 this year. A press release says the annual event will feature a "massive array of dill-ectable products and foods" as well as "a lot more options for pickle fanatics to experience, from dozens of live music performances to other popular activities like Pickle Cocktails, Pickle Beer, Pickle Juice Drinking Contest, and an abundance of pickle-themed apparel, merch, and much much more."
“Picklesburgh attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year, and we want to ensure that this year is the best yet,” said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the PDP. “As a signature event for the city and region, and with such a dedicated fan base in Pittsburgh, we’re always excited to share the news of its return. So, save the date and get ready for all the fabulous festivities, food, and fun — it’s really going [to] Dill-iver!“
the best, or one of the best events in the USA Today Best Specialty Food Festival in America readers' poll.
While the festival has a set date, there are questions about where it will take place. In the past, the event has spread across various bridges and other locations Downtown. One of its previous homes, the Roberto Clemente Bridge, has been shut down for repairs through 2023.
PDP says it is "working with the city to finalize a new footprint, but it is expected that this highly popular event will expand even further to accommodate anticipated crowds." More details about the "expanded 2022 event" will be announced in the coming weeks.