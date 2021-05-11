 Brew House Association to highlight new work by six emerging artists with Change of Course | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Brew House Association to highlight new work by six emerging artists with Change of Course

By

click to enlarge Change of Course artist Eriko Hattori - PHOTO: NATHAN J SHAULIS
Photo: Nathan J Shaulis
Change of Course artist Eriko Hattori
Six artists will soon debut an exciting array of original work when Change of Course opens at the Brew House Association.

The South Side gallery will present the exhibition — running Thu., May 13 through June 19, 2021 — described in a press release as "reclaiming mythologies, social constructs, and personal identities." Exhibiting artists include Peter Barbor, Paper Buck, Eriko Hattori, Deborah Hosking, Paul Peng, and Lou Tandon.

Change of Course marks the 11th cohort of Distillery, a year-long artist-in-residency program designed to provide emerging artists with necessary studio space and tools, plus professional development opportunities. Distillery had been delayed due to the health regulations put in place last summer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure the program went on, the organization had to make adaptations and accommodations to ensure the safety of the participants.


A description of the show says it "orients the viewer towards landscapes of reimagined archetypes, blurred memories, hidden histories, and queer folktales; all against the backdrop of a global pandemic."

Participating artist Barbor, who specializes in sculpture, expands on the show's title, saying, "Through reclaiming, redefining, and reframing content and material traditions, all of us have been on a change of course throughout this year and this pandemic."

Visitors can expect new artworks spanning traditional materials such as oil paint, plaster, graphite, and pastels, as well as styles. This includes self-portraits by Tandon, a music producer and figurative painter, and mixed-media compositions by Hosking, a Pittsburgh-based filmmaker and artist.

The works on display will also explore a variety of issues. For example, writer and visual artist Buck produces work with an anti-racist, decolonial, and environmental justice bent. Hattori, a Pittsburgh artist who has also shown in spaces like PULLPROOF, confronts the tension between their queer identity and Japanese heritage with paintings that "subvert gender and sexuality," drawing on folkloric imagery to create scenes with spider women and or masked cat people.


Also from Pittsburgh, Peng has shown locally at BOOM Concepts, 937 Gallery, Phosphor Project Space, and Small Mall. His work, described as combining mark-making with cartoon figuration, pulls inspiration from internet-based folk art, furry culture, and comic grid layouts that "mesh representational forms and abstraction in his new larger format drawings."

For opening weekend, free timed tickets are available to limit crowds. After that, public hours are Thursday from 2-7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Brew House Association. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. brewhousearts.org/gallery

