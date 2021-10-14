 Breaking the Grass Ceiling at goodblend Pennsylvania | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Breaking the Grass Ceiling at goodblend Pennsylvania

By

click to enlarge Samantha Buffoni, Assistant Operations Manager at goodblend Pittsburgh
Samantha Buffoni, Assistant Operations Manager at goodblend Pittsburgh
goodblend, Pennsylvania, a new medical marijuana growing, processing and retail company in Pennsylvania, is not only bringing a new patient experience to the medical marijuana community, but it’s also working to “break the grass ceiling” in this heavily male-dominated industry — from the top down.

Liz Conway, the President of goodblend, Pennsylvania, joined Parallel, the parent company of goodblend PA and one of the largest privately-held multi-state operators in the country, in 2019.

She originally worked as a Director of their California market operations, and then was promoted to President of the Florida market. Now, she is leading the rollout of goodblend in Pennsylvania.


With a leadership team that values diversity and inclusion, Liz is supported by women leaders at every level, like Samantha Buffoni, the Assistant Operations Manager at goodblend in Pittsburgh.

Samantha joined the goodblend team in 2021 but started with the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program herself in 2018 while completing her Master of Social Work degree at the University of Pittsburgh.

“The positive impact medical marijuana made on me inspired me to focus on advocating for the plant's benefits and for the communities negatively impacted by its prohibition,” Buffoni shared.

She joined the industry at the ground to learn about what patients wanted from this program but joined goodblend with hopes of setting a new standard for the medical marijuana industry.


“I truly love working for goodblend,” she continued, “It has created such a welcoming, collaborative environment that is inviting to all, and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

click to enlarge Jervonne Singletary, Community Relations Manager at goodblend
Jervonne Singletary, Community Relations Manager at goodblend

Jervonne Singletary, Community Relations Manager at goodblend, also started with the organization in 2021 but began her career in this industry five years ago in New York City, where she led the NYC Mayor’s Cannabis Legalization Task Forces Land Use & Licensing and Economic Opportunity sub committees.

“I initially started in this industry because I believe in the transformational power of medical marijuana for one’s health but also for those that choose to work in this fast-growing industry,” Singletary shared. “And I love working at goodblend because each day is a chance to make a difference and educate someone about the benefits of medical marijuana.”

click to enlarge Marci Keiffer, Store Manager at goodblend Pittsburgh
Marci Keiffer, Store Manager at goodblend Pittsburgh
And last but certainly not least, Marci Keiffer, a proud born-and-raised Pittsburgher, serves the Pittsburgh medical marijuana community as the Store Manager of goodblend Pittsburgh. For Marci, improving patients' well-being is truly fulfilling.

“I’m incredibly passionate about providing patients with a genuine, compassionate — and of course, fun — experience,” shared Keiffer.


Stop by the goodblend Pittsburgh dispensary located at 5502 Baum Blvd. to meet these extraordinary female leaders that are truly “breaking the grass ceiling” in Pittsburgh!

Follow us @goodblendPA on Facebook and Twitter.

Trending

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency
5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols
Former Steelers reporter turned anti-eviction advocate is running for constable; wants to reform the little-known Pennsylvania position
Hello Neighbor receives federal grant to resettle refugees in Allegheny County
Charles Yu's latest novel does remarkable job exploring what it means to be Asian in America
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Right Track Addiction Services at the Forefront of Pittsburgh's Addiction Care Sponsored

By Right Track Addiction Services

Right Track Addiction Services at the Forefront of Pittsburgh's Addiction Care

A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Pittsburgh’s Friendship neighborhood

By Ryan Deto

A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Pittsburgh’s Friendship neighborhood

Pittsburgh to get its first drive-through medical marijuana dispensary

By Lauryn Nania

The Healing Center new medical marijuana dispensary in Robinson to open on July 30

Pa. Senate scuttles home grow amendment, but passes other provisions cleaning up state's medical cannabis law

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. Senate scuttles home grow amendment, but passes other provisions cleaning up state's medical cannabis law
More »

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

4 Ways to Help Your Business Stand Out Online Sponsored

By A.Nicole.Tay

4 Ways to Help Your Business Stand Out Online

Right Track Addiction Services at the Forefront of Pittsburgh's Addiction Care Sponsored

By Right Track Addiction Services

Right Track Addiction Services at the Forefront of Pittsburgh's Addiction Care

CURTAIN UP! Live Performance returns at PICT Classic Theatre Sponsored

By Catherine Kolos

CURTAIN UP! Live Performance returns at PICT Classic Theatre

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary by Illuminating Six City Parks Sponsored

By Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary by Illuminating Six City Parks
More »

Readers also liked…

Pittsburgh’s cutest pet photo contest winners announced! Sponsored

By Jasmine Hughes

Pittsburgh’s cutest pet photo contest winners announced!
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 13-19, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Oct. 14-20

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Oct. 14-20

By Rob Brezsny

Activists rally outside Sewickley home of Sen. Joe Manchin’s daughter in support of reconciliation bill

Activists rally outside Sewickley home of Sen. Joe Manchin’s daughter in support of reconciliation bill

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Jacob Klinger in 2020

Former Steelers reporter turned anti-eviction advocate is running for constable; wants to reform the little-known Pennsylvania position

By Ryan Deto

Factions in Oakland are fighting to determine the future of the neighborhood's development

Factions in Oakland are fighting to determine the future of the neighborhood's development

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation