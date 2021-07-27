Breaking down the PA budget by criminal justice, policing, and courts initiatives

click to enlarge Pennsylvania State Police vehicle in Harrisburg in 2018

State Police

$258 million increase for General Government Operations

Law Enforcement Information Technology, Municipal Police Training, and the Automated Fingerprint Identification System are all flat funded

$5 million, or 42%, decrease in funding for the Statewide Public Safety Radio System due to nonrecurring system implementation costs

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System is level funded at 2020/21 levels

Criminal Justice

$2 million decrease from 2020/21 in General Government Operations

$2.78 million for the Office of Victim Advocate funded out of General Government Operations

$99 million increase for Medical Care

$1.147 billion increase for State Correctional Institutions

After accounting for 2020/21 Coronavirus Relief Funds:

$4.8 million increase for State Field Supervision

$262,000 increase for the Parole Board

Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

Funded at 2020/21 levels

The Office of Safe Schools Advocate is flat-funded in 2021/22

$30 million for Violence Intervention and Prevention Programs to be used for Community Violence reduction programs

Support for grants to local criminal justice agencies and nonprofits — including programs to divert low level offenders from incarceration, support drug courts, and provide for victim services — are all level funded

Judiciary

Flat funded at 2020/21 levels

The Fiscal Code, a bill that dictates how each state department and agency can spend their funding, temporarily eliminates the $15 million transfer from the Judicial Computer System Augmentation Account to the School Safety and Security Fund

Juvenile Court Judges Commission

Flat-funded at 2020/21 levels

