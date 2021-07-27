Breaking down the PA budget by criminal justice, policing, and courts initiatives

Let’s take a look.
State Police
- $258 million increase for General Government Operations
After accounting for the 2020/21 Coronavirus Relief Funds, General Government Operations are increasing $32.1 million.
This increase offsets the legislated annual decrease in the Motor License Fund, which was created to fund road and infrastructure repairs.
- Law Enforcement Information Technology, Municipal Police Training, and the Automated Fingerprint Identification System are all flat funded
- $5 million, or 42%, decrease in funding for the Statewide Public Safety Radio System due to nonrecurring system implementation costs
- The Pennsylvania Instant Check System is level funded at 2020/21 levels
Criminal Justice
- $2 million decrease from 2020/21 in General Government Operations
- $2.78 million for the Office of Victim Advocate funded out of General Government Operations
- $99 million increase for Medical Care
- $1.147 billion increase for State Correctional Institutions
- After accounting for 2020/21 Coronavirus Relief Funds:
State Correctional Institutions are essentially funded at 2020/21 levels with a 0.5% decrease, or approximately $10 million decrease in funding.
- $4.8 million increase for State Field Supervision
- $262,000 increase for the Parole Board
Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency
- Funded at 2020/21 levels
- The Office of Safe Schools Advocate is flat-funded in 2021/22
- $30 million for Violence Intervention and Prevention Programs to be used for Community Violence reduction programs
- Support for grants to local criminal justice agencies and nonprofits — including programs to divert low level offenders from incarceration, support drug courts, and provide for victim services — are all level funded
Judiciary
- Flat funded at 2020/21 levels
- The Fiscal Code, a bill that dictates how each state department and agency can spend their funding, temporarily eliminates the $15 million transfer from the Judicial Computer System Augmentation Account to the School Safety and Security Fund
Juvenile Court Judges Commission
- Flat-funded at 2020/21 levels
Cassie Miller is an associate editor at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.