 Braids, comfort, and a pop of color | Fashion | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Braids, comfort, and a pop of color

Clothes Make ... Luxurae Hair owner Mia Marshall

By

click to enlarge Mia Marshall in front of Pittsburgh artist Wavy Wednesday's mural in Wilkinsburg - CP PHOTO: TERENEH IDIA
CP Photo: Tereneh Idia
Mia Marshall in front of Pittsburgh artist Wavy Wednesday's mural in Wilkinsburg
Name: Mia Marshall
Pronouns: She/her
Title: Owner of Luxurae Hair
Instagram: @miarashawnmarshall and @Luxurae_Hair

Clothes Make featured guests get to select where they are photographed. What made you pick this location? [In front of Pittsburgh artist Wavy Wednesday’s “Ardmore Goddess” mural, at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Ardmore Boulevard in Wilkinsburg.]

It’s a stand out piece to me, and I just love how vibrant and noticeable she is when you drive by the building she’s on. I couldn’t think of a more beautiful place to shoot.

How would you define your style?

Over the years, my style has evolved. Currently, I love a stand-out piece or two, whether it's with my hair, jewelry, my shoes, etc., something is going to catch your eye. However, at my core, comfort is the most important thing for me. No matter the occasion, I have to feel comfortable in it! I’m also trying not to overthink my outfits, and I just try to remember to let it flow. That’s when I feel my best.

Who are your style inspirations?

Everyday people, whether it’s online or in person. I have no problem asking somebody where they got a certain piece or just giving a compliment. I’ll remember a certain look.
click to enlarge Mia Marshall and her Air Max from Nike - CP PHOTO: TERENEH IDIA
CP Photo: Tereneh Idia
Mia Marshall and her Air Max from Nike

Do you dress differently for your various roles, and if so, in what way?

Since I work for myself and the majority of the time from my home, I have the freedom to dress however I would like. So sometimes it can be a challenge for me to transition from my home to outdoors. But I think that challenge helps me to get creative and not lose my sense of style.


Do you have any gifts from someone that you wear often or every day?

I got a Brandon Blackwood bag for my birthday from my friends, and I instantly loved it. It's a bookbag-style bag and when I got it, I wore it for two months straight. I have a habit of, when I love something, I wear it into the ground.

I love your braids, I was embarrassed to show up today with my DIY twists. I had to wear a hat to cover up the beginnings since you are such a professional. When I think of summer, I think of braids and twists. What is summer like for you as a hair braider, and what style trends are you seeing? And do you have appointments available? ;)

So summer is always busy for me, which I’m very grateful for. I have been booked almost every day this year and right now, I’m booked until August! Lol. Since starting almost two years ago, Luxurae has definitely grown and I’ve done many different styles. I’ve found the most popular braiding style that I come across are Knotless Box Braids in all sizes, lengths, and colors. My clients always comment on how lightweight and long lasting that style is for them. I think longevity is the key with that style.
click to enlarge Mia Marshall flashes a pop of color. - CP PHOTO: TERENEH IDIA
CP Photo: Tereneh Idia
Mia Marshall flashes a pop of color.

I love the tonal neutral look of this outfit and then the pop of color from the gold in the hair, to the gold on your ears, fingers, wrists. Then, the amazing nails and Nikes and, of course, the Hot Pink Telfar! Please tell me everything about what you’re wearing.

So hair by me, the oversized button up is from ASOS, black shirt and shirts from Forever 21, Air Max from Nike, and Small Azalea Telfar. I can’t remember where I got my accessories from, but this outfit is a versatile look for me. I can wear it in the house, out to eat/shop, and if I would like to go out after, I can do that too. To be honest, I had a completely different outfit in mind, but it wasn’t fitting my mood. I’m glad I went with this look!

Trending

City Guide 2021: Touring Pittsburgh
Inclusionary zoning proposed for Bloomfield and Polish Hill to create more affordable housing
Sushi Kim comeback, Bastille Day cake, and more Pittsburgh food news
ScareHouse unveils new haunted attraction for 20 Years of Fears celebration
Allegheny County Jail releases information on solitary confinement rates of June
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Why Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala continues to avoid scrutiny

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala

A Global Food Tour of Pittsburgh

By Celine Roberts

A Global Food Tour of Pittsburgh

A History Tour of Pittsburgh through its Ghost Signs

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

A history tour of Pittsburgh through its ghost signs

Inclusionary zoning proposed for Bloomfield and Polish Hill to create more affordable housing

By Ryan Deto

Inclusionary zoning proposed for Bloomfield and Polish Hill to create more affordable housing
More »

Tags

Latest in Fashion

Sweet kicks, “straight hoodies and sweats,” and vintage Ralph Lauren

By Tereneh Idia

Sweet kicks, “straight hoodies and sweats,” and vintage Ralph Lauren

Carnegie Museum of Art’s Alyssa Velazquez brings design into her wardrobe

By Tereneh Idia

Carnegie Museum of Art’s Alyssa Velazquez brings design into her wardrobe
More »
More Fashion »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 14-20, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Vigil for Mac Miller in 2018

Celebration of Mac Miller returns to Blue Slide Park in September

By Dani Janae

ScareHouse unveils new haunted attraction for 20 Years of Fears celebration

ScareHouse unveils new haunted attraction for 20 Years of Fears celebration

By Amanda Waltz

Song Spotlight: "Retro Love" by Brittney Chantele

Song Spotlight: "Retro Love" by Brittney Chantele

By Dani Janae

Mattress Factory invites teens to learn music, art, activism, and more during free summer workshop series

Mattress Factory invites teens to learn music, art, activism, and more during free summer workshop series

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation