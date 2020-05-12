 BOOM Concepts is curating Bloomfield's sidewall for the 2020-21 exhibition season | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

BOOM Concepts is curating Bloomfield's sidewall for the 2020-21 exhibition season

By

click to enlarge ​“Nothing Lost to Father Time”​ - CP PHOTO: JORDAN SNOWDEN
CP Photo: Jordan Snowden
​“Nothing Lost to Father Time”​
At the corner of 608 S. Millvale and Lima Way lives sidewall, a public art space on the side of a private residence "dedicated to showing works by artists both local and abroad."

Since 2014, a rotating cast of creative collaborations has been given access to the mural exhibition in hopes of increasing the opportunity for artists to publicly exhibit their work. For the 2020-21 season, creative hub BOOM Concepts is handling the curatorship.

Led by BOOM Concepts co-founder DS Kinsel, who will curate the season, each artist will be provided a rotation between 30-60 days. First up is Sakony Burton.

Burton is a Pittsburgh-based graphic designer, and his piece ​“Nothing Lost to Father Time”​ has been on exhibit at sidewall since February 2020. From middle to high school, Burton attended Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School. It was toward the end of his time there that he discovered his love for graphics and photography. Burton combined the two to create his brand which is now known as Désir. He has been designing cover art and fliers for many of Pittsburgh’s local acts while still maintaining his own personal projects from design to music production.
click to enlarge "We Bloom in September"
"We Bloom in September"


Second in line is another Pittsburgh-native artist, Jameelah Platt.

Platt is set to display "We Bloom in September," a piece the artist says is “told through gestural figurative painting, mark-making, and vibrant colors. [Memory] is reflected through dichotomies of being bright, muted, fragmented, well-defined, everlasting, and fleeting.”

After Platt comes classically trained visual artist Takara Canty, with her display of "Oshun," a piece she created as a tool for "reflecting our manifestations."
"This public art project is the perfect way for audiences and artists to safely engage each other during the COVID-19 crisis," reads the press release. "Art appreciators are encouraged to safely visit the exhibition during a social distance walk, run, or bike ride in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Bloomfield."


click to enlarge "Oshun"
"Oshun"
As a response to COVID-19, the sidewall and BOOM Concepts exhibition schedule is flexible and not set in stone. BOOM Concepts will be utilizing its social media platforms to let interested parties know when the next piece is unveiled. 

