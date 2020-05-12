BOOM Concepts is curating Bloomfield's sidewall for the 2020-21 exhibition season

Since 2014, a rotating cast of creative collaborations has been given access to the mural exhibition in hopes of increasing the opportunity for artists to publicly exhibit their work. For the 2020-21 season, creative hub BOOM Concepts is handling the curatorship.
Led by BOOM Concepts co-founder DS Kinsel, who will curate the season, each artist will be provided a rotation between 30-60 days. First up is Sakony Burton.
Burton is a Pittsburgh-based graphic designer, and his piece “Nothing Lost to Father Time” has been on exhibit at sidewall since February 2020. From middle to high school, Burton attended Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School. It was toward the end of his time there that he discovered his love for graphics and photography. Burton combined the two to create his brand which is now known as Désir. He has been designing cover art and fliers for many of Pittsburgh’s local acts while still maintaining his own personal projects from design to music production.
Second in line is another Pittsburgh-native artist, Jameelah Platt.
Platt is set to display "We Bloom in September," a piece the artist says is “told through gestural figurative painting, mark-making, and vibrant colors. [Memory] is reflected through dichotomies of being bright, muted, fragmented, well-defined, everlasting, and fleeting.”
After Platt comes classically trained visual artist Takara Canty, with her display of "Oshun," a piece she created as a tool for "reflecting our manifestations."