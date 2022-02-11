 Bloomfield Starbucks employees announce unionization drive | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bloomfield Starbucks employees announce unionization drive

By

click to enlarge starbucks-pittsburgh-union.jpg
Employees at the Bloomfield branch of Starbucks announced the start of a campaign to unionize their store on Feb. 11, decrying Starbucks’ firing of seven employees at a Memphis, Tenn. store also attempting to unionize. The Bloomfield Starbucks Organizing Committee are the first Starbucks employees in Pittsburgh to request a union election from the National Labor Relations Board, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Joint Board. In order to successfully certify their union, a majority of employees must vote in its favor.

Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges told The Washington Post that the Memphis firings were unrelated to the store’s efforts to unionize, citing instead “significant violations” of safety and security policies, which, the Post reported, included remaining in the store after hours with non-employees for an interview with local media.

In an open letter to Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson, the Bloomfield Starbucks Organizing Committee outlined their solidarity with Memphis partners as well as a series of grievances with the company, including low pay and poor working conditions.


“In the Starbucks boardroom there is an empty chair, symbolizing us: the baristas and play-callers who cannot be at the table,” the Bloomfield Starbucks Organizing Committee writes in the open letter.

“We are done with symbolism,” they continue. “We want our seat at the table to be tangible, physical, real. A union is the way to do that. We ask that you: do not interfere with our request for an election; leave your union-busting tactics at the door. We are stronger together and we deserve better. Please remember that the core of Starbucks is not just the coffee and customers — the core of Starbucks is its partners.”

Workers at the Bloomfield store are seeking to unionize with the Pennsylvania Joint Board, which is an affiliate of Workers United. “Workers United has over 80,000 members in North America, working in the laundry, hospitality, manufacturing, apparel and textile, distribution and food service industries including baristas, as well as some workers who are employed by nonprofits,” the Pennsylvania Joint Board writes in a Feb. 11 release.

“Pittsburgh is a union town,” the Bloomfield organizers wrote, “it is our turn to join that history.”


A request for comment from Starbucks management was not immediately returned.

Trending

Speaking of...

Labor leaders rally for Coffee Tree unionization; call for fired worker to be rehired

By Ryan Deto

Labor leaders rally for Coffee Tree unionization; call for fired worker to be rehired

Pittsburgh unionized Google contractors met with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Walsh

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh unionized Google contractors met with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Walsh

Protests at Tazza D’Oro after the Millvale coffee shop closed abruptly last week and fired all four employees

By Ryan Deto

Rally in front of Tazza D'Oro Millvale

Op-ed: We’re Striking To Tell UPMC to Respect Our Rights

By Christoria Hughes

UPMC employees Ashley Smith (left) and Ellie Lalonde (right) in front of UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Where to get free help with taxes in Allegheny County

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Where to get free help with taxes in Allegheny County

Seven local urban farming projects funded by Department of Agriculture

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Seven local urban farming projects funded by Department of Agriculture

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf announces $43.7B spending proposal in final budget address

By Marley Parish and Stephen Caruso

Gov. Tom Wolf

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 9-15, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Seven local urban farming projects funded by Department of Agriculture

Seven local urban farming projects funded by Department of Agriculture

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Where to get free help with taxes in Allegheny County

Where to get free help with taxes in Allegheny County

By Jordana Rosenfeld

After Hours: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Martell Covington

After Hours: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Martell Covington

By Natalie Bencivenga

Pennsylvania recalls hundreds of medical marijuana vape products with little explanation

Pennsylvania recalls hundreds of medical marijuana vape products with little explanation

By Kim Lyons

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation