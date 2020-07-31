 Bloomfield restaurants come together for Support our Street spaghetti dinner | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bloomfield restaurants come together for Support our Street spaghetti dinner

By

click to enlarge spagetti.jpg
Tonight, a group of Bloomfield restaurants are combining their talents to put on the neighborhood’s first Support our Street spaghetti dinner.

The dinner, which includes all the fixings of the classic meal – salad, garlic bread, homemade pasta with red sauce, and dessert – is a collaboration between Sausalido, Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette, Linea Verde Green Market, and Lot 17, all located within a few steps of each other on Liberty Avene.

Each restaurant is responsible for a piece of the dinner. Bitter Ends is providing a house salad, garlic bread, and cannolis. Sausalido is handling the pasta, which features a plum tomato sauce, and making meatballs. Fresh fruit will be available at Green Market, and to complete the dinner, diners are encouraged to stop by Lot 17 and pick up a cocktail, glass of wine, or slushie.


Nick Mineo, owner of Sausalido, says that with the current state of the hospitality industry, the dinner is a way for himself and the other restaurant owners to do something fun.

“We’re just trying to have a good night,” he says. “We’re just trying to do something lighthearted, have a good time, and really enjoy each other. Me and Becca [Hegarty] at the Luncheonette really know how to throw down some good food, so we thought, why not have some fun?”

Mineo also plans to break out his saxophone and play jazz while people pick up their dinner.

“That’s my only concern,” he laughs, “Am I going to get the cooking done so I can play the saxophone?


The dinner is already sold out (orders closed on Thursday at one), but Mineo guesses that the four restaurants will collaborate again. Keep an eye on social media for announcements

Tags

Latest in Food

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen

Shiloh Grill announces closure, Salty Pork Bits gets a storefront, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Hannah Lynn

Shiloh Grill announces closure, Salty Pork Bits gets a storefront, and more Pittsburgh food news

Taste of Picklesburgh gives Pittsburghers a bite of the canceled festival

By Hannah Lynn

Taste of Picklesburgh gives Pittsburghers a bite of the canceled festival

Takeout review: Chengdu Gourmet

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: Chengdu Gourmet
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 29- 4, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

The nation’s first Black brew festival goes digital for 2020

The nation’s first Black brew festival goes digital for 2020

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen

Takeout review: El Sabor Latin Kitchen

By Maggie Weaver

A shot of espresso over fresh-squeezed orange juice at Ka-Fair Coffee

7 cold coffees inspired from across the globe to try in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation