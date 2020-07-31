Bloomfield restaurants come together for Support our Street spaghetti dinner

e.

Tonight, a group of Bloomfield restaurants are combining their talents to put on the neighborhood’s first Support our Street spaghetti dinner.The dinner, which includes all the fixings of the classic meal – salad, garlic bread, homemade pasta with red sauce, and dessert – is a collaboration between Sausalido, Bitter Ends Garden & Luncheonette, Linea Verde Green Market, and Lot 17, all located within a few steps of each other on Liberty AvenEach restaurant is responsible for a piece of the dinner. Bitter Ends is providing a house salad, garlic bread, and cannolis. Sausalido is handling the pasta, which features a plum tomato sauce, and making meatballs. Fresh fruit will be available at Green Market, and to complete the dinner, diners are encouraged to stop by Lot 17 and pick up a cocktail, glass of wine, or slushie.Nick Mineo, owner of Sausalido, says that with the current state of the hospitality industry, the dinner is a way for himself and the other restaurant owners to do something fun.“We’re just trying to have a good night,” he says. “We’re just trying to do something lighthearted, have a good time, and really enjoy each other. Me and Becca [Hegarty] at the Luncheonette really know how to throw down some good food, so we thought, why not have some fun?”Mineo also plans to break out his saxophone and play jazz while people pick up their dinner.“That’s my only concern,” he laughs, “Am I going to get the cooking done so I can play the saxophone?The dinner is already sold out (orders closed on Thursday at one), but Mineo guesses that the four restaurants will collaborate again. Keep an eye on social media for announcements